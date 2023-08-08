Extract of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023

Particulars

Total income

Net Profit/(loss) for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

Net Profit/(loss) for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item) Net Profit/(loss) for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

Total Comprehensive Income/(loss) for the period [Comprising profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive income (after tax)]

Equity share capital Other equity

Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued operations)

  • Basic
  • Diluted

Note :

1 In respect of the standalone results of the Company, the amounts are as follows

Particulars

(Rs in Lakhs)

Consolidated

Quarter ended

Year ended

30-Jun-2331-Mar-2330-Jun-22

31-Mar-23

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

38,899

54,567

38,206

202,844

971

4,858

(1,177)

10,537

971

4,858

(1,177)

10,537

692

3,600

(886)

7,839

677

3,452

(856)

7,783

2,466

2,466

2,466

2,466

110,881

0.56

2.92

(0.72)

6.36

0.56

2.92

(0.72)

6.36

Standalone

Quarter ended

Year ended

30-Jun-23

31-Mar-2330-Jun-22

31-Mar-23

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Total income

38,899

54,567

38,206

202,844

Net Profit/(loss) for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

965

4,865

(1,185)

10,536

Net Profit/(loss) for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

965

4,865

(1,185)

10,536

Net Profit/(loss) for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

686

3,607

(894)

7,838

Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued operations)

- Basic

0.56

2.93

(0.73)

6.36

- Diluted

0.56

2.93

(0.73)

6.36

  1. The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the stock exchanges under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the financial results are available on the stock exchange websites (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and on Company's website (www.hikal.com).
  2. The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current period presentation.

For HIKAL LTD

Jai

Vishwanat

h Hiremath

Digitally signed by Jai Vishwanath Hiremath

Date: 2023.08.08 13:39:24 +05'30'

Place :

Mumbai

Jai Hiremath

Date

: 8 August 2023

Executive Chairman

DIN: 00062203

HIKAL LIMITED

Regd. Office : 717/718, Maker Chamber V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone : +91-22-62770299

CIN : L24200MH1988PTC048028, E Mail : info@hikal.com , Website : www.hikal.com

Just the right chemistry

12th Floor, The Ruby

29 Senapati Bapat Marg

Dadar (West)

Mumbai - 400 028, India

Tel: +91 22 6819 8000

Chartered Accountants

Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

Review Report to

The Board of Directors

Hikal Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of Hikal Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
  2. The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the Statement in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The Statement has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with theStandard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
  4. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

S R B C & CO LLP, a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Identity No. AAB-4318

Regd. Ofce : 22, Camac Street, Block 'B', 3rd Floor, Kolkata-700 016

Chartered Accountants

Hikal Limited

5. We draw attention to note 4 and note 5 to the Statement, as regards the ongoing investigations / actions by statutory authorities in relation to alleged non-compliance with certain environmental laws and regulations, and the litigation in respect of the matter referred to in note 4, the outcome of which is presently uncertain. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of these matters.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 324982E/E300003

VINAYAK SHRIRAM PUJARE

Digitally signed by VINAYAK SHRIRAM PUJARE

DN: cn=VINAYAK SHRIRAM PUJARE, c=IN, o=Personal, email =vinayak.pujare@srb.in

Date: 2023.08.08 14:19:14 +05'30'

per Vinayak Pujare Partner

Membership No.: 101143

UDIN: 23101143BGYWNV6720

Place: Mumbai

Date: August 08, 2023

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hikal Limited published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 11:44:37 UTC.