Extract of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023
Particulars
Total income
Net Profit/(loss) for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
Net Profit/(loss) for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item) Net Profit/(loss) for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
Total Comprehensive Income/(loss) for the period [Comprising profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive income (after tax)]
Equity share capital Other equity
Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued operations)
- Basic
- Diluted
Note :
1 In respect of the standalone results of the Company, the amounts are as follows
Particulars
(Rs in Lakhs)
Consolidated
Quarter ended
Year ended
30-Jun-2331-Mar-2330-Jun-22
31-Mar-23
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
38,899
54,567
38,206
202,844
971
4,858
(1,177)
10,537
971
4,858
(1,177)
10,537
692
3,600
(886)
7,839
677
3,452
(856)
7,783
2,466
2,466
2,466
2,466
110,881
0.56
2.92
(0.72)
6.36
0.56
2.92
(0.72)
6.36
Standalone
Quarter ended
Year ended
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-2330-Jun-22
31-Mar-23
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Total income
38,899
54,567
38,206
202,844
Net Profit/(loss) for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
965
4,865
(1,185)
10,536
Net Profit/(loss) for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
965
4,865
(1,185)
10,536
Net Profit/(loss) for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
686
3,607
(894)
7,838
Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued operations)
- Basic
0.56
2.93
(0.73)
6.36
- Diluted
0.56
2.93
(0.73)
6.36
- The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the stock exchanges under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the financial results are available on the stock exchange websites (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and on Company's website (www.hikal.com).
- The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current period presentation.
For HIKAL LTD
Jai
Vishwanat
h Hiremath
Digitally signed by Jai Vishwanath Hiremath
Date: 2023.08.08 13:39:24 +05'30'
Place :
Mumbai
Jai Hiremath
Date
: 8 August 2023
Executive Chairman
DIN: 00062203
HIKAL LIMITED
Regd. Office : 717/718, Maker Chamber V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone : +91-22-62770299
CIN : L24200MH1988PTC048028, E Mail : info@hikal.com , Website : www.hikal.com
Just the right chemistry
12th Floor, The Ruby
29 Senapati Bapat Marg
Dadar (West)
Mumbai - 400 028, India
Tel: +91 22 6819 8000
Chartered Accountants
Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
Review Report to
The Board of Directors
Hikal Limited
- We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of Hikal Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
- The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the Statement in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The Statement has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
- We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with theStandard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
- Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
S R B C & CO LLP, a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Identity No. AAB-4318
Regd. Ofce : 22, Camac Street, Block 'B', 3rd Floor, Kolkata-700 016
Chartered Accountants
Hikal Limited
5. We draw attention to note 4 and note 5 to the Statement, as regards the ongoing investigations / actions by statutory authorities in relation to alleged non-compliance with certain environmental laws and regulations, and the litigation in respect of the matter referred to in note 4, the outcome of which is presently uncertain. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of these matters.
For S R B C & CO LLP
Chartered Accountants
ICAI Firm registration number: 324982E/E300003
VINAYAK SHRIRAM PUJARE
Digitally signed by VINAYAK SHRIRAM PUJARE
DN: cn=VINAYAK SHRIRAM PUJARE, c=IN, o=Personal, email =vinayak.pujare@srb.in
Date: 2023.08.08 14:19:14 +05'30'
per Vinayak Pujare Partner
Membership No.: 101143
UDIN: 23101143BGYWNV6720
Place: Mumbai
Date: August 08, 2023
Page 2 of 2
