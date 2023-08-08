Particulars

Total income

Net Profit/(loss) for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

Net Profit/(loss) for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item) Net Profit/(loss) for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)

Total Comprehensive Income/(loss) for the period [Comprising profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive income (after tax)]

Equity share capital Other equity

Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued operations)

Basic

Diluted

Note :

1 In respect of the standalone results of the Company, the amounts are as follows

Particulars