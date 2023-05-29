Hikal : Results FY23Q4

12th Floor, The Ruby 29 Senapati Bapat Marg Chartered Accountants Dadar (West) Mumbai - 400 028, India Tel: +91 22 6819 8000

Independent Auditor's Report on the Quarterly and Year-to-Date Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

To

The Board of Directors of

Hikal Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of quarterly and year-to-date standalone financial results of Hikal Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for the year then ended ("Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

is presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and gives a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive loss and other financial information of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 5 of the Statement, as regards the ongoing investigations / actions by statutory authorities in relation to alleged non-compliance with certain environmental laws and regulations, and the litigation in respect thereof, the outcome of which is presently uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid matter.

Management's Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive loss of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in