Hikal : Results FY23Q4

Net Profit for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
4,858
3,579
2,895
10,537
21,857
Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
4,858
3,579
2,895
10,537
21,857
Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
3,600
2,641
2,071
7,839
16,051
Total Comprehensive Income for the period [Comprising profit for the period (after tax)
3,452
2,673
2,297
7,783
16,171
and Other Comprehensive income (after tax)]
Equity share capital
2,466
2,466
2,466
2,466
2,466
Other equity
110,881
104,332
Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued
operations)
- Basic
2.92
2.14
1.68
6.36
13.02
- Diluted
2.92
2.14
1.68
6.36
13.02
Note :
1 In respect of the standalone results of the Company, the amounts are as follows
Standalone
Particulars
Quarter ended
Year ended
31-Mar-2331-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Total income
54,567
54,271
50,262
202,844
194,761
Net Profit for the period (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
4,865
3,579
2,900
10,536
21,857
Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
4,865
3,579
2,900
10,536
21,857
Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary item)
3,607
2,641
2,076
7,838
16,051
Earnings Per Share (Face Value of Rs 2/- each) (for continuing and discontinued
operations)
- Basic
2.93
2.14
1.68
6.36
13.02
- Diluted
2.93
2.14
1.68
6.36
13.02
The above is an extract of the detailed format of quarterly financial results filed with the stock exchanges under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the financial results are available on the stock exchange websites (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and on Company's website (www.hikal.com).
The figures for the previous periods have been regrouped wherever necessary to conform to the current period presentation.
For HIKAL LTD
Jai
Vishwanat
h Hiremath
Digitally signed by Jai Vishwanath Hiremath Date: 2023.05.29 14:34:25 +05'30'
CIN : L24200MH1988PTC048028, E Mail : info@hikal.com , Website : www.hikal.com
Just the right chemistry
12th Floor, The Ruby
29 Senapati Bapat Marg
Chartered Accountants
Dadar (West)
Mumbai - 400 028, India
Tel: +91 22 6819 8000
Independent Auditor's Report on the Quarterly and Year-to-Date Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
To
The Board of Directors of
Hikal Limited
Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying statement of quarterly and year-to-date standalone financial results of Hikal Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for the year then ended ("Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:
is presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and
gives a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive loss and other financial information of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Emphasis of Matter
We draw attention to note 5 of the Statement, as regards the ongoing investigations / actions by statutory authorities in relation to alleged non-compliance with certain environmental laws and regulations, and the litigation in respect thereof, the outcome of which is presently uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid matter.
Management's Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results
The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive loss of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in
S R B C & CO LLP, a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Identity No. AAB-4318
accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole, is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Page 2 of 3
Chartered Accountants
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Other Matter
The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended March 31, 2023 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.