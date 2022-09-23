Hikal : Voting Results of 34th AGM

HIKAL LIMITED

CIN: L24200MH1988PTC048028

717, Maker Chambers -V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021, India. Tel. + 91-22-3926 7100; +91-22 6630 1801 ; Fax: + 91-22-2283 3913 Website: www.hikal.com; E-Mail: secretarial@hikal.com

Voting Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting

Date of the AGM/EGM 22-09-2022

Total number of shareholders on record date 80,373

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:

Promoters and Promoter Group: N.A.

Public: N.A.

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group: 21

Public: 76

Agenda Wise Disclosure

Item No. 1: Resolution required: Ordinary To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone and consolidated Financial Statements of the

Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and

Auditors thereon.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? No

No. of Shares No. of Votes % of Votes Polled on No.of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category Mode of Voting held polled outstanding shares favour against polled votes polled

(1) (2) (3)= [(2)/(1)]*100 (4) (5) (6)=[(4)/(2)]*100 (7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and E-Voting 84792764 84792764 100.00% 84792764 0 100.00% 0.00%

Poll 0 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

Promoter Group Postal Ballot (if applicable) - - - - - -

Total 84792764 100.00% 84792764 0 100.00% 0.00%

Public- E-Voting 6515739 4321104 66.32% 4321104 0 100.00% 0.00%

Poll 0 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

Institutions Postal Ballot (if applicable) - - - - - -

Total 4321104 66.32% 4321104 0 100.00% 0.00%

Public- Non E-Voting 31992247 541051 1.69% 541037 14 100.00% 0.00%

Poll 0 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

Institutions Postal Ballot (if applicable) - - - - - -

Total 541051 1.69% 541037 14 100.00% 0.00%

Total 123300750 89654919 72.71% 89654905 14 100.00% 0.00%

To confirm the interim dividend of ₹ 1.20/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each and to declare a final dividend of

Item No. 2: Resolution required: Ordinary ₹ 0.40/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each, aggregating to a total dividend of ₹ 1.60/- per equity share of ₹ 2/-

each, for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution? Yes - to the extent of their shareholding in the Company

No. of Shares No. of Votes % of Votes Polled on No.of Votes - in No. of Votes - % of Votes in % of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category Mode of Voting held polled outstanding shares favour against polled votes polled

(1) (2) (3)= [(2)/(1)]*100 (4) (5) (6)=[(4)/(2)]*100 (7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and E-Voting 84792764 84792764 100.00% 84792764 0 100.00% 0.00%

Poll 0 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

Promoter Group Postal Ballot (if applicable) - - - - - -

Total 84792764 100.00% 84792764 0 100.00% 0.00%

Public- E-Voting 6515739 4394012 67.44% 4394012 0 100.00% 0.00%

Poll 0 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

Institutions Postal Ballot (if applicable) - - - - - -

Total 4394012 67.44% 4394012 0 100.00% 0.00%

Public- Non E-Voting 31992247 541051 1.69% 536989 4062 99.25% 0.75%

Poll 0 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

Institutions Postal Ballot (if applicable) - - - - - -

Total 541051 1.69% 536989 4062 99.25% 0.75%