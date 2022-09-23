Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hikal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524735   INE475B01022

HIKAL LIMITED

(524735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
344.25 INR   +0.92%
12:30aHIKAL : 34th AGM Proceedings and Scrutinizer Report
PU
09/19HIKAL : LLC Financial Statements FY 2021- 22
PU
09/14HIKAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hikal : Voting Results of 34th AGM

09/23/2022 | 12:30am EDT
HIKAL LIMITED

CIN: L24200MH1988PTC048028

717, Maker Chambers -V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021, India. Tel. + 91-22-3926 7100; +91-22 6630 1801 ; Fax: + 91-22-2283 3913 Website: www.hikal.com; E-Mail: secretarial@hikal.com

Voting Results of the 34th Annual General Meeting

Date of the AGM/EGM

22-09-2022

Total number of shareholders on record date

80,373

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:

Promoters and Promoter Group:

N.A.

Public:

N.A.

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group:

21

Public:

76

Agenda Wise Disclosure

Item No. 1: Resolution required: Ordinary

To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone and consolidated Financial Statements of the

Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and

Auditors thereon.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4321104

66.32%

4321104

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4321104

66.32%

4321104

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

541037

14

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

541037

14

100.00%

0.00%

Total

123300750

89654919

72.71%

89654905

14

100.00%

0.00%

To confirm the interim dividend of ₹ 1.20/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each and to declare a final dividend of

Item No. 2: Resolution required: Ordinary

₹ 0.40/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each, aggregating to a total dividend of ₹ 1.60/- per equity share of ₹ 2/-

each, for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Yes - to the extent of their shareholding in the Company

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

4394012

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

4394012

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

536989

4062

99.25%

0.75%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

536989

4062

99.25%

0.75%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

89723765

4062

100.00%

0.00%

Item No. 3: Resolution required: Ordinary

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. B. N. Kalyani (DIN: 00089380), Non-Executive,Non-Independent

Director, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Yes - However this is not a Related Party Transaction

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

43056

4350956

0.98%

99.02%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

43056

4350956

0.98%

99.02%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

540715

336

99.94%

0.06%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

540715

336

99.94%

0.06%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

85376535

4351292

95.15%

4.85%

Item No. 4: Resolution required: Special

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shrikrishna K Adivarekar (DIN: 06928271) as an

Independent Director of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

4267258

126754

97.12%

2.88%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

4267258

126754

97.12%

2.88%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541043

1.69%

525679

15364

97.16%

2.84%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541043

1.69%

525679

15364

97.16%

2.84%

Total

123300750

89727819

72.77%

89585701

142118

99.84%

0.16%

Item No. 5: Resolution required: Special

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva (DIN: 00590500) as an

Independent Director of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

4255856

138156

96.86%

3.14%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

4255856

138156

96.86%

3.14%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

526600

14451

97.33%

2.67%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

526600

14451

97.33%

2.67%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

89575220

152607

99.83%

0.17%

Item No. 6: Resolution required: Ordinary

To approve payment of commission to Non-executive Directors of the Company for a period of five years,

commencing from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2028.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

Yes - However this is not a Related Party Transaction

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

4394012

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

4394012

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

499803

41248

92.38%

7.62%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

499803

41248

92.38%

7.62%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

89686579

41248

99.95%

0.05%

Item No. 7: Resolution required: Special

To increase the borrowing powers of the Board.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

3033917

1360095

69.05%

30.95%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

3033917

1360095

69.05%

30.95%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

531833

9218

98.30%

1.70%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

531833

9218

98.30%

1.70%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

88358514

1369313

98.47%

1.53%

Item No. 8: Resolution required: Special

To authorise the Board of Directors to create mortgage and charge on the assets of the Company.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

3033917

1360095

69.05%

30.95%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

3033917

1360095

69.05%

30.95%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

535627

5424

99.00%

1.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

535627

5424

99.00%

1.00%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

88362308

1365519

98.48%

1.52%

Item No. 9: Resolution required: Ordinary

To consider and ratify the remuneration payable to M/s. V. J. Talati & Co., cost auditors of the Company,

for the financial year 2022-23.

Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

No. of Shares

No. of Votes

% of Votes Polled on

No.of Votes - in

No. of Votes -

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

favour on votes

Category

Mode of Voting

held

polled

outstanding shares

favour

against

polled

votes polled

(1)

(2)

(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter and

E-Voting

84792764

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

84792764

100.00%

84792764

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public-

E-Voting

6515739

4394012

67.44%

4394012

0

100.00%

0.00%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

4394012

67.44%

4394012

0

100.00%

0.00%

Public- Non

E-Voting

31992247

541051

1.69%

540045

1006

99.81%

0.19%

Poll

0

0.00%

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

541051

1.69%

540045

1006

99.81%

0.19%

Total

123300750

89727827

72.77%

89726821

1006

100.00%

0.00%

Date: 22/09/2022

For Hikal Limited

RAJASEKHA Digitally signed

Place: Navi mumbai

R REDDY

by RAJASEKHAR

REDDY

CHINTAKIN CHINTAKINDI

DI

Date: 2022.09.22

20:03:17 +05'30'

Rajasekhar Reddy

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Hikal Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 04:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
