Hikal : Voting Results of 34th AGM
HIKAL LIMITED
CIN: L24200MH1988PTC048028
717, Maker Chambers -V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021, India. Tel. + 91-22-3926 7100; +91-22 6630 1801 ; Fax: + 91-22-2283 3913 Website: www.hikal.com; E-Mail: secretarial@hikal.com
Voting Results of the 34
th Annual General Meeting
Date of the AGM/EGM
22-09-2022
Total number of shareholders on record date
80,373
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy:
Promoters and Promoter Group:
N.A.
Public:
N.A.
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Promoters and Promoter Group:
21
Public:
76
Agenda Wise Disclosure
Item No. 1: Resolution required: Ordinary
To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone and consolidated Financial Statements of the
Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and
Auditors thereon.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4321104
66.32%
4321104
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4321104
66.32%
4321104
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
541037
14
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
541037
14
100.00%
0.00%
Total
123300750
89654919
72.71%
89654905
14
100.00%
0.00%
To confirm the interim dividend of ₹ 1.20/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each and to declare a final dividend of
Item No. 2: Resolution required: Ordinary
₹ 0.40/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each, aggregating to a total dividend of ₹ 1.60/- per equity share of ₹ 2/-
each, for the Financial Year 2021-22.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Yes - to the extent of their shareholding in the Company
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
4394012
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
4394012
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
536989
4062
99.25%
0.75%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
536989
4062
99.25%
0.75%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
89723765
4062
100.00%
0.00%
Item No. 3: Resolution required: Ordinary
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. B. N. Kalyani (DIN: 00089380), Non-Executive,Non-Independent
Director, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Yes - However this is not a Related Party Transaction
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
43056
4350956
0.98%
99.02%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
43056
4350956
0.98%
99.02%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
540715
336
99.94%
0.06%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
540715
336
99.94%
0.06%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
85376535
4351292
95.15%
4.85%
Item No. 4: Resolution required: Special
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shrikrishna K Adivarekar (DIN: 06928271) as an
Independent Director of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
4267258
126754
97.12%
2.88%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
4267258
126754
97.12%
2.88%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541043
1.69%
525679
15364
97.16%
2.84%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541043
1.69%
525679
15364
97.16%
2.84%
Total
123300750
89727819
72.77%
89585701
142118
99.84%
0.16%
Item No. 5: Resolution required: Special
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mrs. Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva (DIN: 00590500) as an
Independent Director of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
4255856
138156
96.86%
3.14%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
4255856
138156
96.86%
3.14%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
526600
14451
97.33%
2.67%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
526600
14451
97.33%
2.67%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
89575220
152607
99.83%
0.17%
Item No. 6: Resolution required: Ordinary
To approve payment of commission to Non-executive Directors of the Company for a period of five years,
commencing from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2028.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
Yes - However this is not a Related Party Transaction
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
4394012
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
4394012
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
499803
41248
92.38%
7.62%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
499803
41248
92.38%
7.62%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
89686579
41248
99.95%
0.05%
Item No. 7: Resolution required: Special
To increase the borrowing powers of the Board.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
3033917
1360095
69.05%
30.95%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
3033917
1360095
69.05%
30.95%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
531833
9218
98.30%
1.70%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
531833
9218
98.30%
1.70%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
88358514
1369313
98.47%
1.53%
Item No. 8: Resolution required: Special
To authorise the Board of Directors to create mortgage and charge on the assets of the Company.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
3033917
1360095
69.05%
30.95%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
3033917
1360095
69.05%
30.95%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
535627
5424
99.00%
1.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
535627
5424
99.00%
1.00%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
88362308
1365519
98.48%
1.52%
Item No. 9: Resolution required: Ordinary
To consider and ratify the remuneration payable to M/s. V. J. Talati & Co., cost auditors of the Company,
for the financial year 2022-23.
Whether promoter/ promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
No. of Shares
No. of Votes
% of Votes Polled on
No.of Votes - in
No. of Votes -
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
favour on votes
Category
Mode of Voting
held
polled
outstanding shares
favour
against
polled
votes polled
(1)
(2)
(3)= [(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter and
E-Voting
84792764
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
84792764
100.00%
84792764
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public-
E-Voting
6515739
4394012
67.44%
4394012
0
100.00%
0.00%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
4394012
67.44%
4394012
0
100.00%
0.00%
Public- Non
E-Voting
31992247
541051
1.69%
540045
1006
99.81%
0.19%
Poll
0
0.00%
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
541051
1.69%
540045
1006
99.81%
0.19%
Total
123300750
89727827
72.77%
89726821
1006
100.00%
0.00%
Date: 22/09/2022
For Hikal Limited
RAJASEKHA Digitally signed
Place: Navi mumbai
R REDDY
by RAJASEKHAR
REDDY
CHINTAKIN CHINTAKINDI
DI
Date: 2022.09.22
20:03:17 +05'30'
Rajasekhar Reddy
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Hikal Limited published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 04:29:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HIKAL LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on HIKAL LIMITED
Sales 2023
18 694 M
231 M
231 M
Net income 2023
728 M
8,98 M
8,98 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
58,3x
Yield 2023
0,17%
Capitalization
42 446 M
524 M
524 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,83x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
31,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HIKAL LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
344,25 INR
Average target price
321,00 INR
Spread / Average Target
-6,75%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.