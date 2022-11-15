Hikkaduwa Beach Resort : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary

CEO Message

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.

The Group hotels had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst previous year's operation as an Intermediary Care Centers which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Group recorded a Revenue of Rs. 203 Mn (YoY 82%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 55% against previous year's recorded 71%. Also the Group incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 122 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 292 Mn during the quarter under review.

For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Group posted Rs. 410Mn (YoY 89%) revenue and 59% GP margin against previous year's recorded 71%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 55% and finance cost by 131% compared to previous year same period. Hence Company's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 187 Mn operating loss and Rs. 501 Mn net loss for the same period. Citrus Hikkaduwa hotel contributed Rs. 144 Mn and Citrus Waskaduwa Rs. 267 Mn towards the Group's total revenue for the six month period under review.

With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotels had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotels were not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Group.

Future Outlook

It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.

Thank You

P C B Talwatte

Chief Executive Officer