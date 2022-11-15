Hikkaduwa Beach Resort : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC
  News
  Summary
    CITH.N0000   LK0420N00006

HIKKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

(CITH.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
5.100 LKR   +2.00%
Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC

Interim Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended 30th September 2022

Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary

CEO Message

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.

The Group hotels had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst previous year's operation as an Intermediary Care Centers which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Group recorded a Revenue of Rs. 203 Mn (YoY 82%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 55% against previous year's recorded 71%. Also the Group incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 122 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 292 Mn during the quarter under review.

For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Group posted Rs. 410Mn (YoY 89%) revenue and 59% GP margin against previous year's recorded 71%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 55% and finance cost by 131% compared to previous year same period. Hence Company's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 187 Mn operating loss and Rs. 501 Mn net loss for the same period. Citrus Hikkaduwa hotel contributed Rs. 144 Mn and Citrus Waskaduwa Rs. 267 Mn towards the Group's total revenue for the six month period under review.

With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotels had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotels were not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Group.

Future Outlook

It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.

Thank You

P C B Talwatte

Chief Executive Officer

Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended 30th September

Six month ended 30th September

Year Ended

2022

2021

Increase /

2022

2021

Increase /

31st March 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Decrease) %

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Decrease) %

Audited

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Revenue from contracts with customers

203,545,937

112,024,428

82%

410,855,693

217,146,368

89%

583,458,255

Cost of Sales

(92,353,726)

(32,020,713)

188%

(167,345,797)

(62,361,133)

168%

(175,143,189)

Gross Profit

111,192,210

80,003,715

39%

243,509,896

154,785,235

57%

408,315,066

Other Income and Gains

547,673

9,332,915

-94%

2,281,786

14,371,061

-84%

19,777,096

Administrative Expenses

(113,542,361)

(81,536,336)

39%

(214,134,465)

(164,278,266)

30%

(352,021,242)

Operating Expenses

(111,325,155)

(51,452,053)

116%

(198,540,233)

(101,699,687)

95%

(255,720,826)

Selling and Marketing Expenses

(9,669,472)

(1,619,564)

497%

(20,754,786)

(3,835,414)

441%

(15,704,998)

Operating Loss

(122,797,104)

(45,271,323)

171%

(187,637,802)

(100,657,071)

86%

(195,354,904)

Finance Income

1,328,631

596,373

123%

2,722,240

1,441,655

89%

3,678,969

Finance Expenses

(163,695,455)

(64,470,599)

154%

(304,946,364)

(131,972,899)

131%

(304,134,181)

Share of Profit/ (Loss) of Investment in Associate

(7,535,993)

(8,241,686)

9%

(10,929,194)

(12,343,926)

11%

126,123,638

Impairment of Associate

-

-

-

-

(35,935,461)

(292,699,921)

(117,387,234)

149%

(500,791,121)

(243,532,242)

106%

(405,621,939)

Loss Before Tax

Income Tax Reversal/ (Expenses)

(194,221)

(168,767)

15%

(277,204)

(486,195)

-43%

28,099,022

(292,894,142)

(117,556,001)

149%

(501,068,325)

(244,018,436)

105%

(377,522,917)

Loss for the period/ year

Loss Attributable to;

Equity Holders of the Parent

(257,835,539)

(110,200,513)

134%

(442,662,412)

(229,600,171)

93%

(329,321,296)

Non-Controlling Interest

(35,058,603)

(7,355,488)

377%

(58,405,912)

(14,418,265)

305%

(48,201,621)

(292,894,142)

(117,556,001)

(501,068,325)

(244,018,436)

(377,522,917)

Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)

Revaluation Gain on Land and Building

-

-

-

-

1,127,412,710

Deferred Tax effect on Revaluation of Land and Building

-

-

-

-

(157,837,779)

Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan

-

-

-

-

(371,140)

Income Tax effect on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

51,960

Share of other comprehensive income of associate

-

-

-

-

2,572,180

Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period/ year, net of

-

-

-

-

971,827,930

tax

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period/ year, net of tax

(292,894,142)

(117,556,001)

149%

(501,068,325)

(244,018,436)

105%

594,305,013

Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to;

(257,835,539)

(110,200,513)

134%

(442,662,412)

(229,600,171)

93%

511,491,412

Equity Holders of the Parent

Non-Controlling Interest

(35,058,603)

(7,355,488)

377%

(58,405,912)

(14,418,265)

305%

82,813,601

(292,894,142)

(117,556,001)

(501,068,325)

(244,018,436)

594,305,013

Loss per share - Basic (Rs.)

(0.91)

(0.39)

(1.55)

(0.81)

(1.16)

Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Company

Quarter Ended 30th September

Six month ended 30th September

Year Ended

2022

2021

2022

2021

31st March 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase /

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase /

Audited

Rs.

Rs.

(Decrease) %

Rs.

Rs.

(Decrease) %

Rs.

69,249,329

38,317,080

81%

144,169,638

71,598,470

101%

232,611,118

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of Sales

(31,119,942)

(11,217,784)

177%

(56,192,960)

(22,997,271)

144%

(64,079,947)

38,129,387

27,099,296

41%

87,976,678

48,601,200

81%

168,531,171

Gross Profit

Other Income and Gains

152,120

5,310,671

97%

1,412,289

6,069,322

-77%

9,893,371

Administrative Expenses

(32,769,989)

(23,907,854)

37%

(64,702,711)

(48,738,400)

33%

(109,641,618)

Operating Expenses

(25,639,988)

(15,844,159)

62%

(48,669,074)

(32,174,849)

51%

(73,224,008)

Selling and Marketing Expenses

(5,600,944)

(663,864)

744%

(13,392,808)

(2,159,328)

520%

(9,270,089)

(25,729,414)

(8,005,910)

221%

(37,375,626)

(28,402,055)

32%

(13,711,173)

Operating Loss

Finance Income

2,858,795

556,771

413%

4,976,752

1,395,932

257%

4,097,881

Finance Costs

(58,322,798)

(28,508,675)

105%

(117,611,833)

(60,742,879)

94%

(147,547,564)

Share of profit/ (Loss) of Investment in Associate

(7,535,993)

(8,241,686)

9%

(10,929,194)

(12,343,926)

11%

126,123,638

Impairment of Associate

-

-

-

-

(35,935,461)

Loss Before Tax

(88,729,410)

(44,199,500)

101%

(160,939,901)

(100,092,928)

61%

(66,972,679)

Income Tax Reversal / (Expenses)

-

-

-

(131,718)

-100%

28,672,020

(88,729,410)

(44,199,500)

101%

(160,939,901)

(100,224,646)

61%

(38,300,659)

Loss for the period/ year

Other Comprehensive Income/ (loss)

Revaluation Gain on Land and Building

-

-

-

-

239,123,109

Deferred Tax effect on Revaluation of Land and Building

-

-

-

-

(33,477,235)

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plan

-

-

-

-

743,202

Income Tax effort on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

(104,048)

Share of other comprehensive income of associate

-

-

-

-

2,572,180

Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period/ year,

-

-

-

-

208,857,208

net of tax

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period/ year, net of tax

(88,729,410)

(44,199,500)

101%

(160,939,901)

(100,224,646)

61%

170,556,549

Loss per share - Basic (Rs.)

(0.31)

(0.16)

(0.56)

(0.35)

(0.13)

Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

Group

Company

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

6,268,608,135

6,358,035,451

1,318,690,556

1,334,021,195

Investment Properties

576,496,266

576,496,266

576,496,266

576,496,266

Right-of-use Assets

177,275,895

178,288,899

177,275,895

178,288,899

Intangible Assets

454,587

790,869

322,938

478,227

Investment In Associate

2,317,679,390

2,328,608,584

2,317,679,390

2,328,608,584

Investment in Subsidiary

-

-

1,881,851,775

1,881,851,775

Other receivables - related parties

-

-

57,121,034

28,561,494

9,340,514,273

9,442,220,069

6,329,437,854

6,328,306,440

Current Assets

Inventories

51,216,579

28,849,484

14,702,791

9,231,352

Trade and Other Receivables

57,185,727

74,227,745

32,947,657

41,866,221

Other Current Financial Assets

27,469,323

27,874,823

4,743,900

5,149,400

Tax Receivables

5,658,149

5,814,305

5,161,610

5,061,308

Advances and Prepayments

17,780,759

22,800,674

9,988,382

4,312,639

Cash and Bank Balances

15,877,414

50,649,963

7,796,805

46,793,619

175,187,951

210,216,994

75,341,146

112,414,539

TOTAL ASSETS

9,515,702,224

9,652,437,063

6,404,779,000

6,440,720,979

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

4,624,023,566

4,624,023,566

4,624,023,566

4,624,023,566

Revaluation Reserve

1,908,989,935

1,908,989,935

513,090,599

513,090,599

Merger Reserve

332,134,791

332,134,791

332,134,791

332,134,791

Retained Earnings

(2,239,624,357)

(1,796,961,944)

(802,104,225)

(641,164,324)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

4,625,523,935

5,068,186,348

4,667,144,731

4,828,084,633

Non-controlling Interest

365,478,611

423,884,523

-

-

Total Equity

4,991,002,546

5,492,070,871

4,667,144,731

4,828,084,633

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

2,500,015,764

2,715,406,244

875,006,142

906,407,787

Retirement Benefit obligation

29,521,585

27,590,336

18,192,936

16,490,936

Deferred Tax Liability

353,870,432

353,870,432

56,579,707

56,579,706

Other Payables - Related Parties

48,399,078

21,375,023

48,399,078

21,375,023

2,931,806,859

3,118,242,035

998,177,863

1,000,853,452

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

566,723,376

354,476,217

215,106,650

110,603,663

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

980,230,826

650,704,169

521,439,848

477,011,362

Contract Liabilities

45,938,616

36,943,771

2,909,908

24,167,869

1,592,892,818

1,042,124,157

739,456,406

611,782,894

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

9,515,702,224

9,652,437,063

6,404,779,000

6,440,720,979

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

………..………………

D. C. A. Sandanayake

Group Finance Manager

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

………..………………

………..………………

E. P. A. Cooray

S. A. Ameresekera

Director

Director

15 November 2022

Colombo

Page 4 of 10

