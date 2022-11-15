Hikkaduwa Beach Resort : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC
Interim Financial Statements
For the Quarter ended 30th September 2022
Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary
CEO Message
Dear Shareholders,
It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.
The Group hotels had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst previous year's operation as an Intermediary Care Centers which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Group recorded a Revenue of Rs. 203 Mn (YoY 82%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 55% against previous year's recorded 71%. Also the Group incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 122 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 292 Mn during the quarter under review.
For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Group posted Rs. 410Mn (YoY 89%) revenue and 59% GP margin against previous year's recorded 71%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 55% and finance cost by 131% compared to previous year same period. Hence Company's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 187 Mn operating loss and Rs. 501 Mn net loss for the same period. Citrus Hikkaduwa hotel contributed Rs. 144 Mn and Citrus Waskaduwa Rs. 267 Mn towards the Group's total revenue for the six month period under review.
With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotels had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotels were not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Group.
Future Outlook
It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.
Thank You
P C B Talwatte
Chief Executive Officer
Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended 30th September
Six month ended 30th September
Year Ended
2022
2021
Increase /
2022
2021
Increase /
31st March 2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
(Decrease) %
Unaudited
Unaudited
(Decrease) %
Audited
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Revenue from contracts with customers
203,545,937
112,024,428
82%
410,855,693
217,146,368
89%
583,458,255
Cost of Sales
(92,353,726)
(32,020,713)
188%
(167,345,797)
(62,361,133)
168%
(175,143,189)
Gross Profit
111,192,210
80,003,715
39%
243,509,896
154,785,235
57%
408,315,066
Other Income and Gains
547,673
9,332,915
-94%
2,281,786
14,371,061
-84%
19,777,096
Administrative Expenses
(113,542,361)
(81,536,336)
39%
(214,134,465)
(164,278,266)
30%
(352,021,242)
Operating Expenses
(111,325,155)
(51,452,053)
116%
(198,540,233)
(101,699,687)
95%
(255,720,826)
Selling and Marketing Expenses
(9,669,472)
(1,619,564)
497%
(20,754,786)
(3,835,414)
441%
(15,704,998)
Operating Loss
(122,797,104)
(45,271,323)
171%
(187,637,802)
(100,657,071)
86%
(195,354,904)
Finance Income
1,328,631
596,373
123%
2,722,240
1,441,655
89%
3,678,969
Finance Expenses
(163,695,455)
(64,470,599)
154%
(304,946,364)
(131,972,899)
131%
(304,134,181)
Share of Profit/ (Loss) of Investment in Associate
(7,535,993)
(8,241,686)
9%
(10,929,194)
(12,343,926)
11%
126,123,638
Impairment of Associate
-
-
-
-
(35,935,461)
(292,699,921)
(117,387,234)
149%
(500,791,121)
(243,532,242)
106%
(405,621,939)
Loss Before Tax
Income Tax Reversal/ (Expenses)
(194,221)
(168,767)
15%
(277,204)
(486,195)
-43%
28,099,022
(292,894,142)
(117,556,001)
149%
(501,068,325)
(244,018,436)
105%
(377,522,917)
Loss for the period/ year
Loss Attributable to;
Equity Holders of the Parent
(257,835,539)
(110,200,513)
134%
(442,662,412)
(229,600,171)
93%
(329,321,296)
Non-Controlling Interest
(35,058,603)
(7,355,488)
377%
(58,405,912)
(14,418,265)
305%
(48,201,621)
(292,894,142)
(117,556,001)
(501,068,325)
(244,018,436)
(377,522,917)
Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
Revaluation Gain on Land and Building
-
-
-
-
1,127,412,710
Deferred Tax effect on Revaluation of Land and Building
-
-
-
-
(157,837,779)
Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on Defined Benefit Plan
-
-
-
-
(371,140)
Income Tax effect on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
51,960
Share of other comprehensive income of associate
-
-
-
-
2,572,180
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period/ year, net of
-
-
-
-
971,827,930
tax
Total Comprehensive Loss for the period/ year, net of tax
(292,894,142)
(117,556,001)
149%
(501,068,325)
(244,018,436)
105%
594,305,013
Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to;
(257,835,539)
(110,200,513)
134%
(442,662,412)
(229,600,171)
93%
511,491,412
Equity Holders of the Parent
Non-Controlling Interest
(35,058,603)
(7,355,488)
377%
(58,405,912)
(14,418,265)
305%
82,813,601
(292,894,142)
(117,556,001)
(501,068,325)
(244,018,436)
594,305,013
Loss per share - Basic (Rs.)
(0.91)
(0.39)
(1.55)
(0.81)
(1.16)
Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Company
Quarter Ended 30th September
Six month ended 30th September
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
31st March 2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Increase /
Unaudited
Unaudited
Increase /
Audited
Rs.
Rs.
(Decrease) %
Rs.
Rs.
(Decrease) %
Rs.
69,249,329
38,317,080
81%
144,169,638
71,598,470
101%
232,611,118
Revenue from contracts with customers
Cost of Sales
(31,119,942)
(11,217,784)
177%
(56,192,960)
(22,997,271)
144%
(64,079,947)
38,129,387
27,099,296
41%
87,976,678
48,601,200
81%
168,531,171
Gross Profit
Other Income and Gains
152,120
5,310,671
97%
1,412,289
6,069,322
-77%
9,893,371
Administrative Expenses
(32,769,989)
(23,907,854)
37%
(64,702,711)
(48,738,400)
33%
(109,641,618)
Operating Expenses
(25,639,988)
(15,844,159)
62%
(48,669,074)
(32,174,849)
51%
(73,224,008)
Selling and Marketing Expenses
(5,600,944)
(663,864)
744%
(13,392,808)
(2,159,328)
520%
(9,270,089)
(25,729,414)
(8,005,910)
221%
(37,375,626)
(28,402,055)
32%
(13,711,173)
Operating Loss
Finance Income
2,858,795
556,771
413%
4,976,752
1,395,932
257%
4,097,881
Finance Costs
(58,322,798)
(28,508,675)
105%
(117,611,833)
(60,742,879)
94%
(147,547,564)
Share of profit/ (Loss) of Investment in Associate
(7,535,993)
(8,241,686)
9%
(10,929,194)
(12,343,926)
11%
126,123,638
Impairment of Associate
-
-
-
-
(35,935,461)
Loss Before Tax
(88,729,410)
(44,199,500)
101%
(160,939,901)
(100,092,928)
61%
(66,972,679)
Income Tax Reversal / (Expenses)
-
-
-
(131,718)
-100%
28,672,020
(88,729,410)
(44,199,500)
101%
(160,939,901)
(100,224,646)
61%
(38,300,659)
Loss for the period/ year
Other Comprehensive Income/ (loss)
Revaluation Gain on Land and Building
-
-
-
-
239,123,109
Deferred Tax effect on Revaluation of Land and Building
-
-
-
-
(33,477,235)
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plan
-
-
-
-
743,202
Income Tax effort on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
(104,048)
Share of other comprehensive income of associate
-
-
-
-
2,572,180
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the period/ year,
-
-
-
-
208,857,208
net of tax
Total Comprehensive Loss for the period/ year, net of tax
(88,729,410)
(44,199,500)
101%
(160,939,901)
(100,224,646)
61%
170,556,549
Loss per share - Basic (Rs.)
(0.31)
(0.16)
(0.56)
(0.35)
(0.13)
Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC and Its Subsidiary
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
Group
Company
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
6,268,608,135
6,358,035,451
1,318,690,556
1,334,021,195
Investment Properties
576,496,266
576,496,266
576,496,266
576,496,266
Right-of-use Assets
177,275,895
178,288,899
177,275,895
178,288,899
Intangible Assets
454,587
790,869
322,938
478,227
Investment In Associate
2,317,679,390
2,328,608,584
2,317,679,390
2,328,608,584
Investment in Subsidiary
-
-
1,881,851,775
1,881,851,775
Other receivables - related parties
-
-
57,121,034
28,561,494
9,340,514,273
9,442,220,069
6,329,437,854
6,328,306,440
Current Assets
Inventories
51,216,579
28,849,484
14,702,791
9,231,352
Trade and Other Receivables
57,185,727
74,227,745
32,947,657
41,866,221
Other Current Financial Assets
27,469,323
27,874,823
4,743,900
5,149,400
Tax Receivables
5,658,149
5,814,305
5,161,610
5,061,308
Advances and Prepayments
17,780,759
22,800,674
9,988,382
4,312,639
Cash and Bank Balances
15,877,414
50,649,963
7,796,805
46,793,619
175,187,951
210,216,994
75,341,146
112,414,539
TOTAL ASSETS
9,515,702,224
9,652,437,063
6,404,779,000
6,440,720,979
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
4,624,023,566
4,624,023,566
4,624,023,566
4,624,023,566
Revaluation Reserve
1,908,989,935
1,908,989,935
513,090,599
513,090,599
Merger Reserve
332,134,791
332,134,791
332,134,791
332,134,791
Retained Earnings
(2,239,624,357)
(1,796,961,944)
(802,104,225)
(641,164,324)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
4,625,523,935
5,068,186,348
4,667,144,731
4,828,084,633
Non-controlling Interest
365,478,611
423,884,523
-
-
Total Equity
4,991,002,546
5,492,070,871
4,667,144,731
4,828,084,633
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
2,500,015,764
2,715,406,244
875,006,142
906,407,787
Retirement Benefit obligation
29,521,585
27,590,336
18,192,936
16,490,936
Deferred Tax Liability
353,870,432
353,870,432
56,579,707
56,579,706
Other Payables - Related Parties
48,399,078
21,375,023
48,399,078
21,375,023
2,931,806,859
3,118,242,035
998,177,863
1,000,853,452
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
566,723,376
354,476,217
215,106,650
110,603,663
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
980,230,826
650,704,169
521,439,848
477,011,362
Contract Liabilities
45,938,616
36,943,771
2,909,908
24,167,869
1,592,892,818
1,042,124,157
739,456,406
611,782,894
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
9,515,702,224
9,652,437,063
6,404,779,000
6,440,720,979
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
………..………………
D. C. A. Sandanayake
Group Finance Manager
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,
………..………………
………..………………
E. P. A. Cooray
S. A. Ameresekera
Director
Director
15 November 2022
Colombo
