    HIK   GB00B0LCW083

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(HIK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:22:36 2023-04-12 am EDT
1762.25 GBX   -0.58%
London stocks inch higher ahead of U.S. CPI data
RE
Hikma Pharmaceutical appoints Injectables lead Mishlawi as new CEO
AN
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Little Changed Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
DJ
Hikma Pharma names Mishlawi as next CEO

04/12/2023 | 02:42am EDT
(Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said on Wednesday Riad Mishlawi, president of the group's injectables business, will become its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

The London-based company said once Mishlawi takes up the role, Said Darwazah will step down as acting CEO and return to his role as executive chairman.

Mishlawi, who has been with Hikma for more than 26 years over two separate stints, was instrumental in the growth and global expansion of the group's injectables business into a market-leading position.

The FTSE midcap firm said Mishlawi will join the board and relocate from Portugal to the company's U.S. headquarters in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

He replaces Sigurdur Olafsson, who stepped down in June last year after four years at the London-listed drugmaker, weeks after the company cut its annual sales and margin forecasts for its generics unit.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 705 M - -
Net income 2023 386 M - -
Net Debt 2023 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 4 852 M 4 852 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 66,3%
Managers and Directors
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Walid Hosni Nabilsi Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Noel Butler Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
John J. Castellani Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Regina Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC14.21%4 852
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.01%429 466
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.67%351 990
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.49%330 996
MERCK & CO., INC.1.39%285 770
ABBVIE INC.-0.14%284 521
