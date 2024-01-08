More about the company
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC specializes in developing, producing, and selling drugs used in treating cardiovascular diseases, infections, cancers, diabetes, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- generic injectable products (45.3%);
- brand name drugs (27.5%);
- generic products taken orally (26.7%);
- other (0.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.3%), the United States (56.9%), Middle East and North Africa (34.4%) and other (8.4%).