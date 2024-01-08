Stock HIK HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Equities

HIK

GB00B0LCW083

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 08:39:32 2024-01-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,859.25 GBX +0.01% Intraday chart for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC +3.97% +3.83%
02:26pm HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Incorporating a healthy ongoing recovery Alphavalue
09:22am Guardant Health Teams Up With Hikma Pharmaceuticals to Offer Cancer Diagnostics in Middle East, North Africa MT
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Incorporating a healthy ongoing recovery Alphavalue
Guardant Health Teams Up With Hikma Pharmaceuticals to Offer Cancer Diagnostics in Middle East, North Africa MT
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Company Secretary Change CI
UBS cuts DS Smith; Kepler likes Genus AN
Jefferies Reduces Hikma Pharmaceuticals PT, Keeps at Hold MT
Barclays Keeps Hikma Pharmaceuticals at Equalweight, Lowers PT MT
Peel Hunt raises Flutter to 'buy' from 'hold' AN
Goldman lifts Landsec and British Land AN
JPMorgan Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals PT, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
Watches of Switzerland impresses HSBC; Asos cut AN
AB Foods hails Primark; Beazley premiums rise AN
Jefferies Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals to Hold from Buy, Trims PT MT
Hikma's Generics Recovery Remains Uncertain Despite Upgraded Outlook, Berenberg Says MT
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Healthy Q3; Injectables’ temporary constraints shouldn’t be a worry Alphavalue
JPMorgan lifts Smith & Nephew AN
FTSE 100 Closes Up After Bank of England Holds Off Rate Rise DJ
UK's Hikma sees margin growth at top end of outlook range for generics arm RE
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Raises FY23 Revenue Guidance for Injectables, Generics Businesses MT
Hikma Pharmaceuticals upgrades Generics and Branded guidance AN
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of BOE Rate Decision DJ
All hail the resilience of the US economy
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Live Nation, Meta, Snap, Wpp...
Hyloris Pharma wins US FDA approval for pain treatment RE
AFT Pharmaceuticals Secures US FDA Approval for Sale of Intravenous Pain Relief Drug MT

Chart Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Chart Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
More charts

Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC specializes in developing, producing, and selling drugs used in treating cardiovascular diseases, infections, cancers, diabetes, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - generic injectable products (45.3%); - brand name drugs (27.5%); - generic products taken orally (26.7%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.3%), the United States (56.9%), Middle East and North Africa (34.4%) and other (8.4%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
23.68 USD
Average target price
27.88 USD
Spread / Average Target
+17.73%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Stock Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
+3.83% 5 235 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+6.11% 556 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+3.12% 476 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
+2.80% 388 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+7.52% 297 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+4.63% 286 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
+2.70% 239 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+7.15% 219 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
+1.36% 212 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
+2.36% 166 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - London S.E.
  4. News Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
  5. Hikma Pharmaceuticals : Incorporating a healthy ongoing recovery
Your New Year resolution for 2024!
Subscribe now