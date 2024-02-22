Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC specializes in developing, producing, and selling drugs used in treating cardiovascular diseases, infections, cancers, diabetes, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - generic injectable products (45.3%); - brand name drugs (27.5%); - generic products taken orally (26.7%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.3%), the United States (56.9%), Middle East and North Africa (34.4%) and other (8.4%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals