Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Equities

HIK

GB00B0LCW083

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:37:32 2024-02-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,093 GBX +4.78% Intraday chart for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC +5.08% +16.71%
03:22pm HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Strong Generics-led finish to 2023 Alphavalue
01:49pm JPMorgan Keeps Hikma Pharmaceuticals at Overweight, Raises PT MT
Latest news about Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Strong Generics-led finish to 2023 Alphavalue
JPMorgan Keeps Hikma Pharmaceuticals at Overweight, Raises PT MT
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' AN
Hikma boosts dividend after year of "significant progress" AN
Drugmaker Hikma expects profit to be slightly lower in 2024 RE
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Reports Improved FY23 Profit, Revenue MT
Earnings Flash (HIK.L) HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS Posts FY23 EPS $0.85 MT
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Stocks to rise as Nvidia drives AI optimism AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Rise; Focus on PMI Data, Earnings DJ
FTSE 100 takes hit ahead of FOMC minutes AN
New Zealand Shares Rebound on Friday Close; AFT Pharmaceuticals Raises Operation Profit Guidance MT
AFT Pharmaceuticals Boosts Operating Profit Guidance for Fiscal Year 2024 MT
High-dose opioid reversal spray no better than lower dose in field, US study finds RE
AFT Pharmaceuticals' Licensee Launches Pain Relief Medication in US; Shares Rise 4% MT
AFT Pharmaceuticals’ Maxigesic IV Launches in the US MT
Hikma Announces US Launch of COMBOGESIC IV CI
UK’s FTSE 100 Index Closes Little Changed as US Jobs Soar MT
Wizz Air and Ryanair see passenger numbers soar AN
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Strikes $115 Million Cash Settlement to Resolve Opioid Claims in US MT
EARNINGS AND TRADING: Tandem FY sales down 17%; Hikma's opioid deal AN
Ad firm Publicis, drugmaker Hikma settle US opioid cases for $500 million RE
Transcript : Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-10-2024 09:45 AM
The FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% Despite Slight Rise in Oil DJ
RBC Raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals PT, Affirms Sector Perform Rating MT

Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC specializes in developing, producing, and selling drugs used in treating cardiovascular diseases, infections, cancers, diabetes, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - generic injectable products (45.3%); - brand name drugs (27.5%); - generic products taken orally (26.7%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (0.3%), the United States (56.9%), Middle East and North Africa (34.4%) and other (8.4%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
25.22 USD
Average target price
27.89 USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.62%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

