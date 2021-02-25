Log in
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(HIK)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals : UK's Hikma misses profit estimate, disappoints on 2021 outlook, share tumbles

02/25/2021 | 05:49am EST
(Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled by as much as 8%, becoming the biggest loser on London's FTSE 100 index on Thursday, after falling short of analysts' average expectations for 2020 profit and gave guidance for weak 2021 figures.

Reporting a 2020 core operating profit of $566 million, Hikma missed a consensus forecast for $574 million.

The company expects mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2021 for its needle-based drugs' injectables division, and sales between $770 million and $810 million at its generics business, with growth seen in its branded drugs division as well.

However, analysts pointed to a shorfall of 5-9% in its guidance for the generics business and low core earnings per share, based on the overall sales guidance.

Shares in the company, founded in Jordan in 1978, were 7% down at 2,252 pence by 1019 GMT.

Hikma, which is producing U.S.-based Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir and supplies many generic drugs including pain medications, anaesthetics and sedatives, has seen a mixed effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While hospitals and patients around the world have delayed elective surgeries, the company's injectables division has been helped by demand for some products used in the treatment of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, as countries globally roll out COVID-19 immunisation campaigns, demand for COVID-19 related products will go down, Chief Executive Officer Siggi Olafsson told Reuters, adding that he encouraged employees to get vaccinated.

"When COVID-19 cases start to go down, my expectation is that elective surgeries will pick up again. So it is neutral for the business," Olafsson said.

He also said that going forward, Hikma might have more inventory on hand as a result of the pandemic as customers are concerned about the supply situation.

Hikma also said that it expects to resume the launch of its generic version of GSK's Advair Diskus in the United States as soon as the regulator completes a review, having paused last month.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 329 M - -
Net income 2020 389 M - -
Net Debt 2020 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 7 880 M 7 849 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,60 $
Last Close Price 34,19 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sigurdur Oli Olafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Khalid Walid Hosni Nabilsi Chief Financial Officer
Said Samih Taleb Darwazah Executive Chairman
Bryan Hotston Chief Information Officer
Shahin Fesharaki Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-4.01%7 849
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.31%427 397
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.09%285 788
NOVARTIS AG-5.12%197 223
ABBVIE INC.1.44%191 934
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.84%188 665
