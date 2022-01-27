Log in
    509675   INE557A01011

HIL LIMITED

(509675)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/25
4454.25 INR   +2.37%
05:09aHIL : Financial Results Updates
PU
04:42aHIL's Consolidated Profit Slumps in Fiscal Q3
MT
04:19aHIL : Dividend
PU
HIL : Financial Results Updates

01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

INR in lacs

Sl. Particulars

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

No.

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Continuing Operations

1

Revenue from operations

82144

76585

80287

257080

219962

304357

2

Other income

1236

467

595

2819

1899

1812

3

Total income (1+2)

83380

77052

80882

259899

221861

306169

4

Expenses

a) Cost of materials consumed

48665

42348

39203

137524

102834

147299

b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

1704

2815

2653

6626

5932

7776

c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress

(3452)

(1810)

454

(2132)

4940

2151

d) Employee benefits expense

10334

9797

10069

30996

29113

39394

e) Finance costs

297

294

554

958

2305

2784

f) Depreciation and amortisation expense

2853

2916

2823

8874

8010

10896

g) Other expenses

17612

17147

17838

54256

47793

66819

Total expenses

78013

73507

73594

237102

200927

277119

5

Profit before share of profit of equity accounted investees and tax from continuing operations (3-4)

5367

3545

7288

22797

20934

29050

6

Share of profit of equity accounted investees (net of tax) (refer note 4)

105

30

53

158

127

114

7

Profit before tax from continuing operations (5+6)

5472

3575

7341

22955

21061

29164

  • Tax expense

a) Current tax

1822

1001

2221

6697

6440

8591

b) Deferred tax

235

(37)

(133)

279

(544)

(852)

Total tax expense

2057

964

2088

6976

5896

7739

9 Profit for the period / year from continuing operations (7-8)

3415

2611

5253

15979

15165

21425

Discontinued Operations (refer note 5)

a) Profit before tax from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

6134

6134

b) Tax expense of discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

1584

1584

10

Profit for the period / year from discontinued operations after tax (a-b)

-

-

-

-

4550

4550

11

Profit for the period / year (9+10)

3415

2611

5253

15979

19715

25975

12

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

(i) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(a) Remeasurements of defined benefit liability

-

(54)

(18)

(54)

(230)

(135)

Income-tax relating to above item

-

19

5

19

75

49

(b) Equity investments through other comprehensive income - net change in fair value

-

-

-

-

-

(24)

Income-tax relating to above item

-

-

-

-

-

6

(ii) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(a) Exchange difference in translating financial statements of foreign operations

(852)

(1055)

1394

(709)

2781

1018

Total other comprehensive income (net of tax)

(852)

(1090)

1381

(744)

2626

914

13

Total comprehensive income for the period / year (11+12)

2563

1521

6634

15235

22341

26889

14

Profit attributable to:

s

Owners of the Company

3415

2611

5253

15979

19715

25975

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the period / year

3415

2611

5253

15979

19715

25975

15

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(852)

(1090)

1381

(744)

2626

914

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period / year

(852)

(1090)

1381

(744)

2626

914

16

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2563

1521

6634

15235

22341

26889

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period / year

2563

1521

6634

15235

22341

26889

17

Paid up equity share capital (Face value INR 10 per share)

754

752

752

754

752

752

18

Other equity

98775

19 Earnings per share for continuing operations (not annualised for the quarter) (par value of INR 10/- each)

Basic (INR)

45.49

34.85

70.11

213.13

202.57

286.12

Diluted (INR)

45.13

34.47

69.83

211.43

202.27

285.16

20 Earnings per share for discontinued operations (not annualised for the quarter) (par value of INR 10/- each)

Basic (INR)

-

-

-

-

60.77

60.77

Diluted (INR)

-

-

-

-

60.69

60.56

21 Earnings per share for continuing and discontinued operations (not annualised for the quarter) (par value of INR 10/- each)

Basic (INR)

45.49

34.85

70.11

213.13

263.34

346.89

Diluted (INR)

45.13

34.47

69.83

211.43

262.96

345.72

Contd………

Sl. Particulars No.

SEGMENT WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

INR in lacs

Quarter endedNine months ended Year ended 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 31.03.2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited

  • Segment revenue
    (Revenue / Income from segments)

(a)

Roofing Solutions

20285

18859

18292

80343

66432

89440

(b)

Building Solutions

10517

9589

8432

28483

18130

27742

(c)

Polymer Solutions

14049

13583

12300

38402

26259

38423

(d)

Flooring Solutions

37251

34383

41259

109513

108873

148126

(e)

Others

93

280

59

601

470

868

Total

82195

76694

80342

257342

220164

304599

Less: Inter-segment revenue

51

109

55

262

202

242

Revenue / Income from continuing operations

82144

76585

80287

257080

219962

304357

Revenue / Income from discontinued operations (refer note 5)

-

-

-

-

449

449

Revenue / Income from continuing and discontinued operations

82144

76585

80287

257080

220411

304806

  • Segment results
    Profit before tax from segments

(a)

Roofing Solutions

2943

4018

3269

18652

15570

20780

(b)

Building Solutions

783

407

898

1599

436

1554

(c)

Polymer Solutions

1104

982

1172

2983

1659

2685

(d)

Flooring Solutions

1109

(678)

3430

2602

7859

10675

(e)

Others

59

206

50

412

297

346

Total

5998

4935

8819

26248

25821

36040

Less:

i) Interest

34

30

252

137

1396

1580

ii) Other unallocable expenditure net-off unallocable income

492

1330

1226

3156

3364

5296

Total profit before tax from continuing operations

5472

3575

7341

22955

21061

29164

Total profit before tax from discontinued operations (refer note 5)

-

-

-

-

6134

6134

Total profit before tax from continuing and discontinued operations

5472

3575

7341

22955

27195

35298

  • Segment assets

(a)

Roofing Solutions

38566

39319

35481

38566

35481

37000

(b)

Building Solutions

24010

22707

23043

24010

23043

22801

(c)

Polymer Solutions

32934

27699

25430

32934

25430

25000

(d)

Flooring Solutions

99369

103539

110591

99369

110591

107004

(e)

Others

4199

3473

4097

4199

4097

3901

(f)

Unallocated

13947

13929

13940

13947

13940

15642

Total assets

213025

210666

212582

213025

212582

211348

  • Segment liabilities

(a)

Roofing Solutions

14897

14353

13426

14897

13426

17312

(b)

Building Solutions

7544

7235

6844

7544

6844

6932

(c)

Polymer Solutions

11259

8266

6301

11259

6301

6410

(d)

Flooring Solutions

52116

55413

61783

52116

61783

59463

(e)

Others

230

83

205

230

205

159

(f)

Unallocated

13862

14922

27959

13862

27959

21545

Total liabilities

99908

100272

116518

99908

116518

111821

Contd………

Notes:

  • The financial results of HIL Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its joint venture have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with the relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  • The above results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 27 January 2022. The statutory auditors have expressed an unmodified review opinion on these results.
  • The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of INR 20.00 Per Share (200%) on Equity Shares of INR 10/- each on 27 January 2022 and have fixed 09 February 2022 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. The said dividend will be paid to all eligible share holders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
  • The Company in financial year 1979-80 had invested in Supercor Industries Limited, Nigeria ("Supercor"). Supercor suspended its operations from November 2015 and closed its offices because of which it has not prepared any financial statements since then. Therefore, the Company has been unable to incorporate the requisite financial information, if any, of Supercor in its consolidated financial statements as required under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company's investment in Supercor as at 31 December 2021 amounts to INR NIL (31 March 2021: INR NIL), after considering the provision for diminution in value of investments amounting to INR 142.60 lacs (31 March 2021: INR 142.60 lacs). During the period, on the basis of the request filed by the Company, an intimation was received from Reserve Bank of India for suspension of the Unique Identification Number allotted to Supercor.
  • The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 16 January 2020 approved the sale and transfer of the Company's calcium silicate insulation products division operated under the brand "HYSIL" to Calderys India Refractories Limited through a slump sale arrangement on a going concern basis, subject to completion of certain conditions precedent set out in the Business Transfer Agreement ("BTA"). Accordingly, the sale and transfer of business was completed on 10 July 2020 with a purchase consideration of INR 7764 lacs as per the terms of BTA. The profit of the said business is shown under "Discontinued operations" in the statement of profit and loss in the above results.

Brief details of results of discontinued operations are given as under:

INR in lacs

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

Particulars

31.12.2021

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.03.2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue from operations

-

-

-

-

449

449

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total income

-

-

-

-

449

449

Total expenses

-

-

-

-

371

371

Profit before tax

-

-

-

-

78

78

Tax expenses

-

-

-

-

20

20

Profit from operating activities, net of tax (I)

-

-

-

-

58

58

Profit on sale of discontinued operation

-

-

-

-

6056

6056

Tax expense on profit on sale of discontinued operation

-

-

-

-

1564

1564

Profit from sale of discontinued operations, net of tax (II)

-

-

-

-

4492

4492

Profit from discontinued operations (I+II)

-

-

-

-

4550

4550

Contd………

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HIL Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 052 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 1 976 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 33 469 M 447 M 445 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 556
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart HIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HIL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4 454,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dhirup Roy Choudhary Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karuppan Chetty Veerappan Chief Financial Officer
D Satyanarayana Head-Research & Development
Murali Raj G. R. Chief Information Officer
V. Jayachandran Co-COO & Head-Roofing Solution Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIL LIMITED-0.62%447
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-4.72%35 077
ASSA ABLOY AB-9.96%29 808
MASCO CORPORATION-11.22%15 216
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-4.43%13 585
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.23%12 601