HIL : Financial Results Updates

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

INR in lacs Sl. Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Year ended No. 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 31.03.2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Continuing Operations 1 Revenue from operations 82144 76585 80287 257080 219962 304357 2 Other income 1236 467 595 2819 1899 1812 3 Total income (1+2) 83380 77052 80882 259899 221861 306169 4 Expenses a) Cost of materials consumed 48665 42348 39203 137524 102834 147299 b) Purchases of stock-in-trade 1704 2815 2653 6626 5932 7776 c) Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress (3452) (1810) 454 (2132) 4940 2151 d) Employee benefits expense 10334 9797 10069 30996 29113 39394 e) Finance costs 297 294 554 958 2305 2784 f) Depreciation and amortisation expense 2853 2916 2823 8874 8010 10896 g) Other expenses 17612 17147 17838 54256 47793 66819 Total expenses 78013 73507 73594 237102 200927 277119 5 Profit before share of profit of equity accounted investees and tax from continuing operations (3-4) 5367 3545 7288 22797 20934 29050 6 Share of profit of equity accounted investees (net of tax) (refer note 4) 105 30 53 158 127 114 7 Profit before tax from continuing operations (5+6) 5472 3575 7341 22955 21061 29164

Tax expense

a) Current tax 1822 1001 2221 6697 6440 8591 b) Deferred tax 235 (37) (133) 279 (544) (852) Total tax expense 2057 964 2088 6976 5896 7739 9 Profit for the period / year from continuing operations (7-8) 3415 2611 5253 15979 15165 21425 Discontinued Operations (refer note 5) a) Profit before tax from discontinued operations - - - - 6134 6134 b) Tax expense of discontinued operations - - - - 1584 1584 10 Profit for the period / year from discontinued operations after tax (a-b) - - - - 4550 4550 11 Profit for the period / year (9+10) 3415 2611 5253 15979 19715 25975 12 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) (i) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (a) Remeasurements of defined benefit liability - (54) (18) (54) (230) (135) Income-tax relating to above item - 19 5 19 75 49 (b) Equity investments through other comprehensive income - net change in fair value - - - - - (24) Income-tax relating to above item - - - - - 6 (ii) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (a) Exchange difference in translating financial statements of foreign operations (852) (1055) 1394 (709) 2781 1018 Total other comprehensive income (net of tax) (852) (1090) 1381 (744) 2626 914 13 Total comprehensive income for the period / year (11+12) 2563 1521 6634 15235 22341 26889 14 Profit attributable to: s Owners of the Company 3415 2611 5253 15979 19715 25975 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Profit for the period / year 3415 2611 5253 15979 19715 25975 15 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company (852) (1090) 1381 (744) 2626 914 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Other comprehensive income for the period / year (852) (1090) 1381 (744) 2626 914 16 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 2563 1521 6634 15235 22341 26889 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period / year 2563 1521 6634 15235 22341 26889 17 Paid up equity share capital (Face value INR 10 per share) 754 752 752 754 752 752 18 Other equity 98775

19 Earnings per share for continuing operations (not annualised for the quarter) (par value of INR 10/- each)

Basic (INR) 45.49 34.85 70.11 213.13 202.57 286.12 Diluted (INR) 45.13 34.47 69.83 211.43 202.27 285.16

20 Earnings per share for discontinued operations (not annualised for the quarter) (par value of INR 10/- each)

Basic (INR) - - - - 60.77 60.77 Diluted (INR) - - - - 60.69 60.56

21 Earnings per share for continuing and discontinued operations (not annualised for the quarter) (par value of INR 10/- each)