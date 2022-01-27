HIL : Financial Results Updates

Revenue / Income from discontinued operations (refer note 5)
-
-
-
-
449
449
Revenue / Income from continuing and discontinued operations
82144
76585
80287
257080
220411
304806
Segment results
Profit before tax from segments
(a)
Roofing Solutions
2943
4018
3269
18652
15570
20780
(b)
Building Solutions
783
407
898
1599
436
1554
(c)
Polymer Solutions
1104
982
1172
2983
1659
2685
(d)
Flooring Solutions
1109
(678)
3430
2602
7859
10675
(e)
Others
59
206
50
412
297
346
Total
5998
4935
8819
26248
25821
36040
Less:
i) Interest
34
30
252
137
1396
1580
ii) Other unallocable expenditure net-off unallocable income
492
1330
1226
3156
3364
5296
Total profit before tax from continuing operations
5472
3575
7341
22955
21061
29164
Total profit before tax from discontinued operations (refer note 5)
-
-
-
-
6134
6134
Total profit before tax from continuing and discontinued operations
5472
3575
7341
22955
27195
35298
Segment assets
(a)
Roofing Solutions
38566
39319
35481
38566
35481
37000
(b)
Building Solutions
24010
22707
23043
24010
23043
22801
(c)
Polymer Solutions
32934
27699
25430
32934
25430
25000
(d)
Flooring Solutions
99369
103539
110591
99369
110591
107004
(e)
Others
4199
3473
4097
4199
4097
3901
(f)
Unallocated
13947
13929
13940
13947
13940
15642
Total assets
213025
210666
212582
213025
212582
211348
Segment liabilities
(a)
Roofing Solutions
14897
14353
13426
14897
13426
17312
(b)
Building Solutions
7544
7235
6844
7544
6844
6932
(c)
Polymer Solutions
11259
8266
6301
11259
6301
6410
(d)
Flooring Solutions
52116
55413
61783
52116
61783
59463
(e)
Others
230
83
205
230
205
159
(f)
Unallocated
13862
14922
27959
13862
27959
21545
Total liabilities
99908
100272
116518
99908
116518
111821
Contd………
Notes:
The financial results of HIL Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its joint venture have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with the relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The above results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 27 January 2022. The statutory auditors have expressed an unmodified review opinion on these results.
The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of INR 20.00 Per Share (200%) on Equity Shares of INR 10/- each on 27 January 2022 and have fixed 09 February 2022 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. The said dividend will be paid to all eligible share holders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
The Company in financial year 1979-80 had invested in Supercor Industries Limited, Nigeria ("Supercor"). Supercor suspended its operations from November 2015 and closed its offices because of which it has not prepared any financial statements since then. Therefore, the Company has been unable to incorporate the requisite financial information, if any, of Supercor in its consolidated financial statements as required under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company's investment in Supercor as at 31 December 2021 amounts to INR NIL (31 March 2021: INR NIL), after considering the provision for diminution in value of investments amounting to INR 142.60 lacs (31 March 2021: INR 142.60 lacs). During the period, on the basis of the request filed by the Company, an intimation was received from Reserve Bank of India for suspension of the Unique Identification Number allotted to Supercor.
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 16 January 2020 approved the sale and transfer of the Company's calcium silicate insulation products division operated under the brand "HYSIL" to Calderys India Refractories Limited through a slump sale arrangement on a going concern basis, subject to completion of certain conditions precedent set out in the Business Transfer Agreement ("BTA"). Accordingly, the sale and transfer of business was completed on 10 July 2020 with a purchase consideration of INR 7764 lacs as per the terms of BTA. The profit of the said business is shown under "Discontinued operations" in the statement of profit and loss in the above results.
Brief details of results of discontinued operations are given as under:
INR in lacs
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
Particulars
31.12.2021
30.09.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.03.2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue from operations
-
-
-
-
449
449
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total income
-
-
-
-
449
449
Total expenses
-
-
-
-
371
371
Profit before tax
-
-
-
-
78
78
Tax expenses
-
-
-
-
20
20
Profit from operating activities, net of tax (I)
-
-
-
-
58
58
Profit on sale of discontinued operation
-
-
-
-
6056
6056
Tax expense on profit on sale of discontinued operation
-
-
-
-
1564
1564
Profit from sale of discontinued operations, net of tax (II)
-
-
-
-
4492
4492
Profit from discontinued operations (I+II)
-
-
-
-
4550
4550
Contd………
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.