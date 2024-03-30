HILIKS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

March 30, 2024

To,

The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

(Formerly known as "MCX Stock Exchange Limited")

Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, L.B.S Road Kurla West, Mumbai - 400 070

BSE Scrip Code: 539697 MSEI Scrip Code: HILIKS

Sub: Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, it is informed that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons including Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Designated Employees and their connected persons from Monday, April 1, 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting, in which the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 will be approved.

You are kindly requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours' Faithfully

For Hiliks Technologies Limited

Sandeep Copparapu

(Whole Time Director) DIN: 08306534

