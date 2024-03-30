HILIKS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
March 30, 2024
To,
The Manager, Listing Department BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
(Formerly known as "MCX Stock Exchange Limited")
Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, L.B.S Road Kurla West, Mumbai - 400 070
BSE Scrip Code: 539697 MSEI Scrip Code: HILIKS
Sub: Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, it is informed that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons including Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Designated Employees and their connected persons from Monday, April 1, 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting, in which the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 will be approved.
You are kindly requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours' Faithfully
For Hiliks Technologies Limited
Sandeep Copparapu
(Whole Time Director) DIN: 08306534
HILIKS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
CIN: L72100MH1985PLC282717
Regd. Off.: A 704, 7th Floor Bonanza Building, Sahar Plaza Complex, M.V Road, JB Nagar Marol, JB Nagar Metro Station, Andheri East Mumbai 400059 Maharashtra. Contact No. +91 7799169999.
Website:http://hiliks.com// Email ID:anubhavindustrial@gmail.com
