    539697   INE966Q01010

HILIKS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(539697)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
8.700 INR    0.00%
06:42aHiliks Technologies : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
10/03Hiliks Technologies Limited Announces Appointment of Jhansi Lakshmi Adivishnu as Non-Executive Director
CI
08/16Hiliks Technologies : Outcome Of Board Meeting
PU
Hiliks Technologies : Statement Of Investor Complaints

10/06/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Hiliks Technologies Limited (HILIKS)B roadcast Date And Time : 06/10/2022 15:56:21 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :

Hiliks Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange a Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net income 2022 0,32 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net cash 2022 0,70 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 154x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution