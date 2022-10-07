Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hill International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIL   US4314661012

HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HIL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
3.330 USD   -0.30%
05:26pHill International Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill International, Inc. - HIL
BU
10/06Hill International, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28Hill International, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HILL INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill International, Inc. - HIL

10/07/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) to Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Hill will receive only $3.40 for each share of Hill that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hil/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:26pHill International Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
10/06Hill International, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
09/28Hill International, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
09/28Hill International, Inc. Announces Resignation of Arnaud Ajdler as Director
CI
09/20Hill International Announces Partnership with the National Urban League to Boost Divers..
AQ
09/19Hill International, Inc.(NYSE:HIL) dropped from S&P Global..
CI
09/15Hill International to Deliver Project Management Services for the Development of a New ..
AQ
09/15Hill International, Inc. Delivers Project Management Services for the Development of A ..
CI
08/31Hill International Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
08/30Hill International Says It Will Offer Project Management, Supervision Consultancy Servi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 305 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,27 M - -
Net Debt 2021 58,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 191 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 646
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hill International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raouf Sobhi Ghali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Weintraub Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David D. Sgro Chairman
Shayn Spingler Senior VP-Global Information Technology
Jose Luis Romero Hidalgo Senior Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.71.28%191