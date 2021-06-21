Log in
    HIL   US4314661012

HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HIL)
Hill International Awarded Contract by Leading UAE Real Estate Developer Aldar Properties to Oversee Infrastructure Upgrades in Abu Dhabi

06/21/2021 | 08:15am EDT
PHILADELPHIA and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has been awarded a contract by Aldar Projects LLC, the project delivery arm of UAE real estate developer Aldar Properties, to provide project management services for infrastructure upgrades in Abu Dhabi.

The project consists of two distinct elements: The Zayed Link Road and Tal Moreeb Road. The Zayed Link Road project will refurbish and double the capacity of the existing link road between the E11 highway and the Madinat Zayed military airfield near the city of Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region. In total approximately 50 km (32 miles) of road will be converted from existing single carriageway (one lane in each direction) to dual carriageway (two lanes in each direction with central median). The existing carriageway will also be refurbished. The Tal Moreeb Road project will construct a new dual carriageway from Liwa to the Tal Moreeb dune area to replace the existing road. The road length is approximately 22 km (14 miles). Both elements are scheduled for completion in late 2022.

“Aldar is a long-term client for Hill International in the Middle East and we are privileged to have been given the opportunity to expand our professional services to cover this important project,” said Abdo Kardous, Regional President for the Middle East of Hill International.

“Hill has a well-earned reputation for managing high-profile developments throughout the Middle East,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “This important infrastructure upgrade for Aldar is a continuation of this work, and we look forward to driving success throughout the project process.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 297 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,18 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 368
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hill International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raouf Sobhi Ghali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Weintraub Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David D. Sgro Chairman
Shayn Spingler Senior VP-Global Information Technology
Jose Luis Romero Hidalgo Senior Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC.28.65%140
VINCI15.70%63 871
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 410
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%27 947
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.22%21 778
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%18 682