  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRC   US4314751029

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

09/02/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). Stockholders will receive $156.00 for each share of Hill-Rom Holdings stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $12.4 billion and is expected to close by early 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/hrc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-hill-rom-holdings-inc-301368649.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
