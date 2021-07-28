Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HRC   US4314751029

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Hill-Rom Shares Rally On Reports of Baxter Deal Talks -- Update

07/28/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. rose nearly 9% Wednesday after published reports that Baxter International Inc. is in talks to buy the medical-equipment maker.

The talks are at an early stage, and Chicago-based Hill-Rom has already rebuffed a $144-a-share bid from Baxter, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks were first reported by Bloomberg.

Hill-Rom shares were recently up 8.7% to $134.49, while shares of Baxter slipped 0.1% to $82.04.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1356ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.30% 81.88 Delayed Quote.2.33%
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC. 8.58% 134.5 Delayed Quote.26.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 939 M - -
Net income 2021 274 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 8 227 M 8 227 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
John P. Groetelaars President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara W. Bodem Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William G. Dempsey Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian L. Lawrence Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Innovation
Tim Lawrence Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.26.34%8 227
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.43%212 881
MEDTRONIC PLC11.17%175 003
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.79%74 069
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH59.10%50 535
HOYA CORPORATION5.22%50 511