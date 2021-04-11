Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.    HRC

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillrom : Comments on Recent Novitas Reimbursement Update

04/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) previously announced its intent to acquire Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. (BardyDx). On April 10, 2021, the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), Novitas Solutions, published updated reimbursement rates applicable to the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes 93241, 93243, 93245 and 93247 for the extended Holter cardiac monitoring category applicable to all of BardyDx's products and services. The original Novitas rate decision was published on January 29, 2021.

Following the updated Novitas rate decision, Hillrom reconfirms its position that a "Company Material Adverse Effect" has occurred under the acquisition agreement with BardyDx, and therefore closing conditions have not been satisfied. Hillrom will not comment further due to current litigation with BardyDx, which is pending in the Delaware Court of Chancery with trial scheduled to begin May 5, 2021.

Hillrom remains committed to creating long-term shareholder value, and as previously disclosed will host its fiscal second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, April 30, 2021, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET)

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices, advanced equipment for the surgical space and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release relating to Hillrom's future plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, representations and projections, including but not limited to the BardyDx transaction and CPT coding decisions, Hillrom's expectations regarding government and third-party payor adoption of CPT coding decisions and the timing thereof and other statements relating to reimbursement coverage, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. It is important to note that forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance, and Hillrom's actual results could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. For a more in-depth discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Hillrom's previously filed most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Hillrom assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION


Investor Relations

Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate Development,
Strategy and Investor Relations

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive Director,
Investor Relations and Strategy

Phone:

312-819-9387

Phone:

312-233-7799

Email:

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com

Email:

lorna.williams@hillrom.com


Media

Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: 

312-819-7268                                                               

Email: 

howard.karesh@hillrom.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-comments-on-recent-novitas-reimbursement-update-301266300.html

SOURCE Hillrom


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.
05:31pHILLROM  : Comments on Recent Novitas Reimbursement Update
PR
04/05HILLROM  : To Host Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Webca..
PR
03/31TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS  : Names Interim Board Chair, Adds Director After Boa..
MT
03/19HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
03/11HILL ROM  : Hikes Quarterly Dividend 9% to $0.24 a Share, Payable March 31 to Sh..
MT
03/11HILLROM  : Announces 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/10HILLROM  : to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Invest..
PR
03/01HILLROM  : Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.
PR
02/25HILLROM  : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ