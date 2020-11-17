Log in
Hillrom : to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

11/17/2020 | 04:06pm EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced that it will present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time via webcast and will host virtual one-on-one meetings immediately following.

The live webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event for a period of 90 days. 

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices, advanced equipment for the surgical space and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations  

Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate Development,
Strategy and Investor Relations

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive Director,
Investor Relations and Strategy 

Phone:

312-819-9387

Phone:

312-233-7799

Email:

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com

Email:

 lorna.williams@hillrom.com


Media

Contact:    

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone:   

312-819-7268                                                                               

Email:     

howard.karesh@hillrom.com

 

SOURCE Hillrom


© PRNewswire 2020
