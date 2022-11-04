Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
  News
  Summary
    HILS   GB0004270301

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC

(HILS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:40 2022-11-04 am EDT
989.50 GBX   +2.65%
05:30aIN BRIEF: Hill & Smith takes out Holdings in name
AN
03:29aHill & Smith Drops 'Holdings' from Name
MT
10/05London stocks slide after three-day rally; Tesco falls on forecast cut
RE
IN BRIEF: Hill & Smith takes out Holdings in name

11/04/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Hill & Smith PLC - Solihull, England-based infrastructure company - Changes name from Hill & Smith Holdings to just Hill & Smith. It comes after the proposal was approved at the annual general meeting on May 24. Says the name change has now taken effect and the London Stock Exchange will be updated to reflect this in due course.

Current stock price: 990.00 pence, up 2.7% on Friday morning in London

12-monthc change: down 46%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

