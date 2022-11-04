IN BRIEF: Hill & Smith takes out Holdings in name

Hill & Smith PLC - Solihull, England-based infrastructure company - Changes name from Hill & Smith Holdings to just Hill & Smith. It comes after the proposal was approved at the annual general meeting on May 24. Says the name change has now taken effect and the London Stock Exchange will be updated to reflect this in due course.

Current stock price: 990.00 pence, up 2.7% on Friday morning in London

12-monthc change: down 46%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.