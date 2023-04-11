Advanced search
    HILS   GB0004270301

HILL & SMITH PLC

(HILS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-04-11 am EDT
1352.00 GBX   +2.74%
Hill & Smith : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2022

04/11/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
2022

Creating sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022

Stock Code HILS

INVESTMENT CASE

Structural tailwinds in attractive markets

Opportunity to grow market share in meaningful high return markets that are backed by infrastructure investment and long term growth drivers.

Read more on Our Market Place on pages 8 to 9.

Strong execution track record

Hill & Smith's autonomous model has delivered strong performance over the long term. Our agile business model has been key to mitigating challenges around supply chain, labour and COVID.

Our model is scalable and supported by an ambitious management team.

Read more in our Operational and Financial

Review on pages 22 to 31.

Focus on high value niche applications

Our increasing focus on high value, fast growing niche markets fuels organic growth and generates higher gross margins and strong cash conversion.

Read more on Our Divisions on pages 3 and 13.

Portfolio management

Our structured and disciplined approach to acquisitions and disposals means we are increasing the quality of the operating companies that make up the Group and ensuring that they are each aligned to long term growth drivers.

Active management within our operating companies drives gross margin improvement and allows reinvestment in areas of talent and innovation.

Read more on Our Business Model on pages 10 to 11.

Purpose and sustainability

We have a clear and well-understood purpose. Our products are focused on increasing the sustainability of infrastructure and making transport safer.

Read more on Our Sustainability Plan on pages 32 to 57.

Strong balance sheet and cash generation

High and improving returns convert into strong cash generation, allowing investment to further grow the business and deliver a sustainable, progressive dividend policy.

Read more in our Operational and Financial

Review on pages 30 to 31.

FIVE-YEAR TRACK RECORD

Revenue1 (£m)

617.2

588.4

625.2

732.1

564.2

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Underlying operating profit1 (£m)

97.1

74.4

80.3

64.7

77.3

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

1 Continuing operations

Underlying earnings per share (p)

77.8

80.7

77.9

91.9

63.2

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Dividend per share (p)

31.8

26.7

31.0

35.0

10.6

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Scope 1 & 2 Carbon emissions (market-based consumption) (tonnes)

80,918

73,281

66,774

64,597

58,305

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

CONTENTS

STRATEGIC REPORT

Highlights

02

Group at a Glance

03

Interim Executive Chair's Letter

04

Our Purpose and Strategy

06

Our Market Place

08

Our Business Model

10

Our Stakeholders

12

Our Divisions

13

Our Products

15

Measuring Our Performance

20

Operational and Financial Review

22

Our Approach to Sustainability

32

Stakeholder Engagement

58

Risk Management

60

Group Principal Risks

64

Non-financial Information Statement

69

GOVERNANCE

Board of Directors

70

Introduction to Governance

72

Governance Report

74

Nomination Committee Report

84

Audit Committee Report

86

Remuneration Committee Report

92

Directors' Remuneration Policy

105

Directors' Report

114

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

116

FINANCIALS

Independent Auditor's Report

118

Consolidated Income Statement

126

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

128

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

129

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

130

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

131

Company Balance Sheet

181

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

182

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

183

Five year summary

193

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Financial Calendar

194

Shareholder Information

195

Principal Group Businesses

196

Directors, Contacts and Advisors

199

Shareholder Notes

200

Composite rail platform, by CCG,

Annadale Station, Staten Island, NYC

STRATEGIC REPORT

Stock Code HILS

01

HIGHLIGHTS

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS:

Underlying*

Change

Statutory

Change

31

31

Constant

31

31

December

December

Reported

Currency

December

December

Reported

2022

2021(1)

%

%

OCC ^ %

2022

2021(1)

%

Continuing Operations (1)

Revenue

£732.1m

£625.2m

+17%

+12%

+14%

£732.1m

£625.2m

+17%

Operating profit

£97.1m

£77.3m

+26%

+17%

+14%

£78.5m

£48.9m

+61%

Operating margin

13.3%

12.4%

+90bps

10.7%

7.8%

+290bps

Profit before tax

£87.9m

£71.2m

+23%

£69.3m

£42.8m

+62%

Earnings per share

85.4p

70.0p

+22%

66.7p

35.8p

+86%

Total Group (1)

Earnings per share

91.9p

77.9p

+18%

71.0p

43.0p

+65%

Dividend per share

35.0p

31.0p

+13%

35.0p

31.0p

+13%

1 Continuing operations exclude France Galva, which has been accounted for as a discontinued operation as explained in note 10 to the financial statements. The prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly. Total Group includes both continuing and discontinued operations.

  • All underlying measures exclude certain non-underlying items, which are as detailed in note 5 to the Financial Statements and described in the Financial Review. References to an underlying profit measure throughout this announcement are made on this basis. Non-underlying items are presented separately in the Consolidated Income Statement where, in the Directors' judgement, the quantum, nature or volatility of such items gives further information to obtain a proper understanding of the underlying performance of the business. Underlying measures are deemed alternative performance measures (῾APMs') under the European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines and a reconciliation to the closest IFRS equivalent measure is detailed in note 4 to the financial statements. They are presented on a consistent basis over time to assist in comparison of performance.
  • Where we refer to organic constant currency (῾OCC') movements, these exclude the impact of currency translation effects and acquisitions, disposals and closures of subsidiary businesses. In respect of acquisitions, the amounts referred to represent the amounts for the period in the current year that the business was not held in the prior year. In respect of disposals and closures of subsidiary businesses, the amounts referred to represent the amounts for the period in the prior year that the business was not held in the current year. Constant currency amounts are prepared using exchange rates which prevailed in the current year.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Record trading performance

Significant progress on portfolio

− 14% organic constant currency

management

− Announcement of two value

revenue and profit growth

− Growth significantly driven by US

enhancing acquisitions in

October 2022:

businesses which represented 64% of

Group operating profit

− National Signal, a high growth US

− Operating margin increased by 90bps

off grid solar lighting business,

for £24.2m

to 13.3%, reflecting strong operational

performance, pricing actions and

− Widnes Galvanising, expanding

portfolio evolution

our galvanizing footprint in the

− Strong performance highlights the

UK, for £3.9m

resilience of our chosen long term

− Acquisition of Enduro Composites

end markets and focus on higher

in February 2023 for £28.7m further

growth businesses

accelerating our US composites

growth strategy

− Acquisition of Korns Galvanizing in

March 2023 for £9.4m, supporting

growth in attractive US galvanizing

market

− Disposal of France Galva in October

2022 for £62.0m reduces our

exposure to lower growth, lower

margin French galvanizing market

  • Refreshed financial framework reflecting Group's growth potential
  • Improved cash generation in second half, with year-end covenant leverage at 0.7 times
  • Final dividend of 22p proposed, a
    16% increase on 2021, in line with the Group's sustainable and progressive dividend policy
  • Well-positionedin structurally growing end markets and expect to make further progress in 2023, despite macro- economic uncertainties

02 Hill & Smith PLC ⸳ Annual Report and Accounts 2022

GROUP AT A GLANCE

STRATEGIC REPORT

GROUP SUMMARY

Our porfolio: As at 31 December 2022, the Group consisted of 30 companies operating from 57 sites in five countries, through which we aim to deliver high levels of organic growth and strong cash conversion. These companies are supported by a head office team who offer support and leadership in areas including capital allocation, M&A, health & safety, tax, legal and sustainability.

Our operating framework: We operate a decentralised autonomous operating model, which benefits from high accountability, agility and customer intimacy, and helps us to attract talented people who want to make a difference.

Sustainability built in: Our products and services help transport become safer and infrastructure become more sustainable, with our customers benefitting through the value that our products and services provide.

ROADS &

ENGINEERED

GALVANIZING

SECURITY

SOLUTIONS

SERVICES

Supplying products and services to support road and highway infrastructure including temporary and permanent road safety barriers, renewable energy lighting and power solutions, intelligent traffic solutions, street lighting columns and bridge parapets. The security portfolio includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing and automated gate solutions.

Supplying engineered steel and composite solutions with low embodied energy for a wide range of infrastructure markets including energy generation and distribution, marine, rail and housing. The division also supplies seismic protection solutions and engineered pipe supports for the water, power and liquid natural gas markets.

Supplying a service that dramatically increases the sustainability and maintenance free life of steel products. This includes structural steelwork, lighting, bridges, agricultural equipment and other products for the industrial and infrastructure markets.

Roads & Security

Engineered Solutions

Galvanizing Services

% Group Revenue

36%

40%

24%

% Group Operating

19%

36%

45%

Profit

Stock Code HILS

03

fermer