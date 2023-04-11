Hill & Smith : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2022

INVESTMENT CASE

Structural tailwinds in attractive markets

Opportunity to grow market share in meaningful high return markets that are backed by infrastructure investment and long term growth drivers.

Read more on Our Market Place on pages 8 to 9.

Strong execution track record

Hill & Smith's autonomous model has delivered strong performance over the long term. Our agile business model has been key to mitigating challenges around supply chain, labour and COVID.

Our model is scalable and supported by an ambitious management team.

Read more in our Operational and Financial

Review on pages 22 to 31.

Focus on high value niche applications

Our increasing focus on high value, fast growing niche markets fuels organic growth and generates higher gross margins and strong cash conversion.

Read more on Our Divisions on pages 3 and 13.

Portfolio management

Our structured and disciplined approach to acquisitions and disposals means we are increasing the quality of the operating companies that make up the Group and ensuring that they are each aligned to long term growth drivers.

Active management within our operating companies drives gross margin improvement and allows reinvestment in areas of talent and innovation.

Read more on Our Business Model on pages 10 to 11.

Purpose and sustainability

We have a clear and well-understood purpose. Our products are focused on increasing the sustainability of infrastructure and making transport safer.

Read more on Our Sustainability Plan on pages 32 to 57.

Strong balance sheet and cash generation

High and improving returns convert into strong cash generation, allowing investment to further grow the business and deliver a sustainable, progressive dividend policy.

Read more in our Operational and Financial

Review on pages 30 to 31.