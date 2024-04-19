Hill & Smith PLC

Westhaven House

Arleston Way

Shirley

Solihull

B90 4LH

www.hsgroup.com

17 April 2024

Dear Shareholder

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

You have been deemed to have consented to receive shareholder documentation through its publication on the Company's website. Accordingly, this letter is your notification that the 2023 Annual Report & Accounts will be available on the website, www.hsgroup.com, from 17 April 2024. The document can be found on the homepage or by clicking on the 'Investors' section.

You have the right to request a hard copy version, at no extra charge, of any shareholder documentation, by contacting the Company Secretary at the address above.

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM')

Enclosed with this letter is a hard copy Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy. The AGM will be held at The Cranmore Park Conference, Event & Exhibition Centre, Cranmore Avenue, Shirley, West Midlands, B90 4LF at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 23 May 2024.

Nevertheless, whether or not you are planning to attend the meeting in person, you are strongly encouraged to vote online or by returning the Form of Proxy. Any proxy appointments must be received by the Registrars, Computershare, no later than 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday 21 May 2024. Relevant details are given in the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy enclosed.

If you have any questions concerning the contents of this letter, please contact Computershare on 0370 707 1058 in the first instance.

Yours faithfully

C A Henderson

Company Secretary