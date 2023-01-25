Advanced search
HILL & SMITH PLC

(HILS)
2023-01-25
1276.00 GBX   +1.27%
Hill & Smith says 2022 profit to top market forecasts

01/25/2023
(Alliance News) - Hill & Smith PLC on Wednesday said it expects yearly profit to beat market expectations, as the infrastructure company enjoyed "strong trading" at the end of 2022.

The West Midlands, England-based company expects underlying operating profit from continuing operations above market forecasts of GBP88.6 million to GBP93.3 million for 2022. Underlying operating profit in 2021 amounted to GBP86.0 million, so it expects growth of around 8.5% at least.

"In particular, we have seen outperformance in our US Galvanizing and US based Engineered Solutions businesses," Hill & Smith said.

The company will report annual results on March 8.

Hill & Smith shares were 1.3% higher at 1,276.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 725 M 894 M 894 M
Net income 2022 56,8 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
Net Debt 2022 97,7 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 242 M 1 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
David George President & Executive Director
Hannah Kate Nichols Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alan C. Giddins Executive Chairman
Annette M. Kelleher Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark J. Reckitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILL & SMITH PLC7.51%1 242
NUCOR CORPORATION16.72%39 515
ARCELORMITTAL16.07%25 317
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.11.57%18 973
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.10.23%18 967
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.03%18 525