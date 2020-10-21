Hill Street Announces (V)ia Spriza Cannabis Infused Beverages

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2020) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company"), is announcing the launch of its highly anticipated Hill Avenue Cannabis Co. (V)ia line-up of cannabis infused beverages. Hill Avenue Cannabis Co. is Hill Street's wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on cannabis infused beverages, drink mixes, tablets, capsules, and leading infusion ingredients intended to create world class Cannabis 2.0 edibles and topicals.

Hill Avenue's new brand (V)ia, meaning "by way of" or "by means of", gives consumers the first truly sophisticated portfolio of adult beverages based on the familiar complex and nuanced taste experiences consumers expect from cask and stainless steel aged fermented grape juice. (V)ia beverages are made from single varietals of grapes grown in France and Spain. (V)ia branded beverages from Hill Avenue Cannabis Co. are created from the same alcohol-free beverages that are available in Hill Street Beverage Co.'s market leading and award-winning Vin(Zero) portfolio of products. (V)ia branded beverages will provide Canadian consumers with the first truly great tasting cannabis infused alternatives to alcohol based on world-class alcohol-free fermented and aged grape juice. Each (V)ia SPRIZA contains less than 30 calories per 150ml serving, allowing consumers to enjoy any social occasion with no regrets from excess calories.

Figure 1: (V)ia SPRIZA Sample Packaging



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5205/66553_36881a08b4bccbf2_002full.jpg

Terry Donnelly, Hill Street Chairman and CEO, stated, "We chose these beverages for our (V)ia brand launch as they closely mirror the formats being purchased in the fastest growing segments of adult beverages. (V)ia SPRIZAs are the ideal cannabis infused beverage for any occasion."

"(V)ia SPRIZAs are the first product offerings to be made available under our new Hill Avenue Cannabis Company division. Our planned portfolio of beverages and other edible cannabis products, and our leading edge cannabis ingredient offerings, will permit us to leverage our years of experience in the CPG space to bring reliable and great tasting products to both cannabis consumers and manufacturers," stated June Nicholson, Hill Street Chief Operating Officer, "It is anticipated that (V)ia SPRIZA Blanc and Rose will be available for sale in cannabis stores and on-line in Ontario beginning in December 2020, with a national rollout in early 2021."

Hill Avenue Cannabis Co. (V)ia SPRIZA Blanc - made from airen grapes from the world renowned La Mancha region of Spain, and used to produce Hill Street's superb Vin(Zero) Brut Blanc. This delightful sparkling SPRIZA Blanc is perfect for any occasion, such as social gatherings or lunch with friends. It has notes of citrus and green apple and a ripe fresh bouquet. Best served chilled or over ice with a slice of lemon.

Hill Avenue Cannabis Co. (V)ia SPRIZA Rose - made from the finest shiraz grapes grown in France, and used to produce Hill Street's renowned Shiraz Rose, this easy drinking SPRIZA is ideal for parties, afternoon relaxation, sitting on the dock or poolside, with notes of grapefruit, cranberry, and pomegranate, best served chilled or over ice with a slice of orange, grapefruit, or strawberry.

Hill Avenue Cannabis Co. (V)ia SPRIZA beverages have 10mg of THC in each can, providing consumers with an approachable and enjoyable experience that meets the expectations of the most discerning cannabis consumers.

Hill Street Beverage Co. has been an advocate for healthier alternatives to alcohol since its formation in 2008, gaining distribution in retail stores accounting for over two thirds of all grocery sales in Canada, generating increasing online sales in both Canada and the USA, and producing world class private label alcohol free wine for the most demanding retail clients. Its award-winning beverages have been featured in national and international media, and the company has presented its vision for alcohol-free and cannabis-infused beverages at conferences around the world during the past three years. The Company is the co-founder of the Cannabis Beverage Producers' Alliance, which advocates for fair and responsible legislation for beverages including cannabis and hemp extracts. Hill Street's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hill Avenue Cannabis Co., is currently constructing a leading edge cannabis processing facility to produce ingredients for the finest Cannabis 2.0 edible and topical products including infused beverages, drink mixes, tablets, capsules, chocolates, candies, meat, fish, dairy, eggs, sugars, spices, herbs, coffee, tea, and other oral or topical applications of cannabis and hemp extracts.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSX-V:BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Vin(Zero) and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages and other cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2020. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

For further information:

Terry Donnelly, Chairman and CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

terry@hillstreetbevco.com, (416) 543-4904;

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco

and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66553