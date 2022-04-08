Hillcrest Energy Technologies : Annual financial

Consolidated Financial Statements

Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity (deficiency) and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. incurred a net loss of over $13 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 and has accumulated losses of $28.5 million since inception. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.'s ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in "Management's Discussion and Analysis" but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.'s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.'s financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.'s internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.'s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is James D. Gray.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, BC, Canada

April 5, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 2 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 3 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) 4 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 5 - 30

HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NotesDecember 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Receivables

Due from related party Prepaid expenses Right-of-use asset

$

3,722,956

$ 676,087

48,164 121,312

9 18

- 129,805

539,704 45,067

165,490 103,128

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

Property, plant and equipment Oil and gas interests

4,476,314

4 5 6

1,550,000 605,101 -

1,075,399

- - 733,233

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Loans

Lease liability

$

6,631,415

$

7, 9 8 18

$

832,884

$

- 244,265

67,585 29,581

1,808,632

1,496,098

Total current liabilities

900,469

1,769,944

Lease liability Decommissioning liability

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18 10

110,950 374,163 1,385,582

78,095 388,190 2,236,229

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital

Share subscriptions receivable Shares subscribed Contributed surplus Reserves

11

29,196,232

11

(566,054)

11

-

11

4,795,660

11

335,996

Deficit

(28,516,001)

12,431,471 -

672,500

1,605,683

183,473

(15,320,724)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

5,245,833

(427,597)

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 12)

Subsequent Events (Note 19)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Kylie Dickson"

$

"Thomas Milne"

6,631,415

Director

Director

1

$

1,808,632