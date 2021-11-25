Hillcrest Energy Technologies : Interim Financials

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and all information contained in the third quarter 2021 report have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has reviewed the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related financial reporting matters.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.