Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEAT   CA4315021036

HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(HEAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillcrest Energy Technologies : Interim Financials

11/25/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Nine Month Period Ended

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and all information contained in the third quarter 2021 report have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has reviewed the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related financial reporting matters.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,234,325

$

676,087

Receivables

7

293,934

121,312

Due from related party

-

129,805

Prepaid expenses

234,068

45,067

Right-of-use asset

183,490

103,128

Total current assets

2,945,817

1,075,399

Non-current assets

4

Property, plant and equipment

402,585

-

Oil and gas interests

5

2,117,190

733,233

Intangible assets

6

1,550,000

-

TOTAL ASSETS

$

7,015,592

$

1,808,632

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

7

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

718,856

$

1,496,098

Loans

-

244,265

Lease liability

65,204

29,581

Total current liabilities

784,060

1,769,944

Lease liability

8

127,847

78,095

Decommissioning liability

363,629

388,190

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,275,536

2,236,229

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

9

Share capital

25,854,754

12,431,471

Shares subscribed

9

-

672,500

Contributed surplus

9

4,157,105

1,605,683

Reserves

9

183,537

183,473

Deficit

(24,455,340)

(15,320,724)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

5,740,056

(427,597)

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

$

7,015,592

$

1,808,632

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 10)

Subsequent Events (Note 14)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Kylie Dickson"

"Thomas Milne"

Director

Director

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue and costs

Oil sales

$

20,487

$

198,811

$

575,935

$

445,213

Royalties

(11,555)

(41,265)

(141,442)

(88,878)

Operating costs

5

(58,049)

(170,319)

(249,994)

(350,825)

Depletion

(5,258)

(45,961)

(117,968)

(133,473)

(54,375)

(58,734)

66,531

(127,963)

General and administrative expenses

Management and consulting

7

273,575

548,376

1,082,446

599,591

Research and development

208,233

-

421,696

-

Office and general

431,301

383,180

1,549,612

532,591

Share-based compensation

385,445

383,513

6,109,482

383,513

Exploration and evaluation

-

1,600

-

1,600

1,298,554

1,316,669

9,163,236

1,517,295

Loss from operations

(1,352,929)

(1,375,403)

(9,096,705)

(1,645,258)

Financing expenses

(17,539)

(42,185)

(27,146)

(119,894)

Change in fair value of

embedded derivative liabilities

-

(53,143)

-

(53,143)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(7,679)

(16,236)

(10,765)

(18,111)

Net loss

$

(1,378,147)

$

(1,486,967)

$

(9,134,616)

$

(1,836,406)

Items that may be subsequently

reclassified to net loss

Exchange differences on

translating foreign operations

(34)

2,317

64

3,389

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,378,181)

$

(1,484,650)

$

(9,134,552)

$

(1,833,017)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

299,791,161

137,039,416

259,565,683

132,742,443

Diluted

299,791,161

137,039,416

259,565,683

132,742,443

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Reserves

Shareholders'

Foreign

Notes

Number of

Shares

Contributed

Currency

Equity

shares

Amount

subscribed

Surplus

Warrants

Translation

Deficit

(Deficiency)

Balance, December 31, 2019

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

123,679,299

8,980,016

-

1,357,361

129,550

116,534

(13,073,487)

(2,490,026)

Exercise of options

2,500,000

125,000

15,000

-

-

-

-

140,000

Exercise of warrants

17,479,668

873,983

-

-

-

-

-

873,983

Private placement

20,442,000

1,022,100

(60,500)

-

-

-

-

961,600

Conversion of convertible

debentures

2,600,000

130,000

-

-

-

-

-

130,000

Shared-based compensation

-

-

-

383,513

-

-

-

383,513

Share issuance costs

-

(24,744)

-

-

-

-

-

(24,744)

Net loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

3,389

(1,836,406)

(1,833,017)

Balance, September 30, 2020

166,700,967

11,106,355

(45,500)

1,740,874

129,550

119,923

(14,909,893)

(1,858,691)

Balance, December 31, 2020

184,920,696

12,431,471

672,500

1,605,683

63,550

119,923

(15,320,724)

(427,597)

Exercise of options

7,500,000

750,560

-

(375,560)

-

-

-

375,000

Exercise of warrants

46,019,534

4,379,453

-

-

-

-

-

4,379,453

Private placement

9(a)

25,340,000

1,267,000

(672,500)

-

-

-

-

594,500

Proceeds from equity facility

9(c)

13,176,470

2,240,000

-

-

-

-

-

2,240,000

Shares issued pursuant to

9(d)

joint development agreement

2,750,000

591,250

-

-

-

-

-

591,250

Shares issued upon purchase

9(b),

of assets

6

6,000,000

1,350,000

-

-

-

-

-

1,350,000

Conversion of convertible

9(h)

debentures

-

(164,805)

-

-

-

-

-

(164,805)

Redemption of RSUs

9(g)

14,200,000

3,182,500

-

(3,182,500)

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

6,109,482

-

-

-

6,109,482

Share issuance costs

588,235

(172,675)

-

-

-

-

-

(172,675)

Net loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

64

(9,134,616)

(9,134,552)

Balance, September 30, 2021

300,494,935

25,854,754

-

4,157,105

63,550

119,987

(24,455,340)

5,740,056

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
05:00pHILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Financials
PU
08:47aHillcrest Energy Technologies Reports Technical Proof of Concept for High-Efficiency In..
MT
03:00aHillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Achieves Technical Proof of Concept for High Efficie..
CI
11/02Hillcrest Achieves Breakthrough Results in High Efficiency Inverter Proof of Concept Te..
CI
11/02Hillcrest Achieves Breakthrough Results in High Efficiency Inverter Proof of Concept Te..
AQ
10/21HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Shareholder Update
AQ
09/16Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
09/16HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Announces AGM Results
AQ
08/31Hillcrest Energy Technologies Appoints Jamie Hogue as Chief Operating Officer
CI
08/31HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Executive Team
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,54 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net income 2020 -2,25 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2020 0,32 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,6 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,85x
EV / Sales 2020 21,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald James Currie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Triplett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Krzus Executive Chairman & Technical Director
Ari Berger Chief Technology Officer
Dale A. Miller Chief Operating Officer, GM-Oil & Gas Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.00%44
IROBOT CORPORATION1.62%2 200
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.04%1 377
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.74.84%1 193
TOBII AB (PUBL)19.79%786
NORBIT ASA88.33%221