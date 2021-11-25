Hillcrest Energy Technologies : Interim Financials

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and all information contained in the third quarter 2021 report have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has reviewed the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related financial reporting matters.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notes
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
2,234,325
$
676,087
Receivables
7
293,934
121,312
Due from related party
-
129,805
Prepaid expenses
234,068
45,067
Right-of-use asset
183,490
103,128
Total current assets
2,945,817
1,075,399
Non-current assets
4
Property, plant and equipment
402,585
-
Oil and gas interests
5
2,117,190
733,233
Intangible assets
6
1,550,000
-
TOTAL ASSETS
$
7,015,592
$
1,808,632
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
7
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
718,856
$
1,496,098
Loans
-
244,265
Lease liability
65,204
29,581
Total current liabilities
784,060
1,769,944
Lease liability
8
127,847
78,095
Decommissioning liability
363,629
388,190
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,275,536
2,236,229
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
9
Share capital
25,854,754
12,431,471
Shares subscribed
9
-
672,500
Contributed surplus
9
4,157,105
1,605,683
Reserves
9
183,537
183,473
Deficit
(24,455,340)
(15,320,724)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
5,740,056
(427,597)
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
$
7,015,592
$
1,808,632
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 10)
Subsequent Events (Note 14)
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Kylie Dickson"
"Thomas Milne"
Director
Director
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue and costs
Oil sales
$
20,487
$
198,811
$
575,935
$
445,213
Royalties
(11,555)
(41,265)
(141,442)
(88,878)
Operating costs
5
(58,049)
(170,319)
(249,994)
(350,825)
Depletion
(5,258)
(45,961)
(117,968)
(133,473)
(54,375)
(58,734)
66,531
(127,963)
General and administrative expenses
Management and consulting
7
273,575
548,376
1,082,446
599,591
Research and development
208,233
-
421,696
-
Office and general
431,301
383,180
1,549,612
532,591
Share-based compensation
385,445
383,513
6,109,482
383,513
Exploration and evaluation
-
1,600
-
1,600
1,298,554
1,316,669
9,163,236
1,517,295
Loss from operations
(1,352,929)
(1,375,403)
(9,096,705)
(1,645,258)
Financing expenses
(17,539)
(42,185)
(27,146)
(119,894)
Change in fair value of
embedded derivative liabilities
-
(53,143)
-
(53,143)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(7,679)
(16,236)
(10,765)
(18,111)
Net loss
$
(1,378,147)
$
(1,486,967)
$
(9,134,616)
$
(1,836,406)
Items that may be subsequently
reclassified to net loss
Exchange differences on
translating foreign operations
(34)
2,317
64
3,389
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,378,181)
$
(1,484,650)
$
(9,134,552)
$
(1,833,017)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
299,791,161
137,039,416
259,565,683
132,742,443
Diluted
299,791,161
137,039,416
259,565,683
132,742,443
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (formerly Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Reserves
Shareholders'
Foreign
Notes
Number of
Shares
Contributed
Currency
Equity
shares
Amount
subscribed
Surplus
Warrants
Translation
Deficit
(Deficiency)
Balance, December 31, 2019
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
123,679,299
8,980,016
-
1,357,361
129,550
116,534
(13,073,487)
(2,490,026)
Exercise of options
2,500,000
125,000
15,000
-
-
-
-
140,000
Exercise of warrants
17,479,668
873,983
-
-
-
-
-
873,983
Private placement
20,442,000
1,022,100
(60,500)
-
-
-
-
961,600
Conversion of convertible
debentures
2,600,000
130,000
-
-
-
-
-
130,000
Shared-based compensation
-
-
-
383,513
-
-
-
383,513
Share issuance costs
-
(24,744)
-
-
-
-
-
(24,744)
Net loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
3,389
(1,836,406)
(1,833,017)
Balance, September 30, 2020
166,700,967
11,106,355
(45,500)
1,740,874
129,550
119,923
(14,909,893)
(1,858,691)
Balance, December 31, 2020
184,920,696
12,431,471
672,500
1,605,683
63,550
119,923
(15,320,724)
(427,597)
Exercise of options
7,500,000
750,560
-
(375,560)
-
-
-
375,000
Exercise of warrants
46,019,534
4,379,453
-
-
-
-
-
4,379,453
Private placement
9(a)
25,340,000
1,267,000
(672,500)
-
-
-
-
594,500
Proceeds from equity facility
9(c)
13,176,470
2,240,000
-
-
-
-
-
2,240,000
Shares issued pursuant to
9(d)
joint development agreement
2,750,000
591,250
-
-
-
-
-
591,250
Shares issued upon purchase
9(b),
of assets
6
6,000,000
1,350,000
-
-
-
-
-
1,350,000
Conversion of convertible
9(h)
debentures
-
(164,805)
-
-
-
-
-
(164,805)
Redemption of RSUs
9(g)
14,200,000
3,182,500
-
(3,182,500)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
6,109,482
-
-
-
6,109,482
Share issuance costs
588,235
(172,675)
-
-
-
-
-
(172,675)
Net loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
64
(9,134,616)
(9,134,552)
Balance, September 30, 2021
300,494,935
25,854,754
-
4,157,105
63,550
119,987
(24,455,340)
5,740,056
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
