Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd.    HRH   CA4315311023

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD.

(HRH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillcrest Petroleum : Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement

01/18/2021 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suite 1910 1030 W Georgia St

Vancouver BC, V6E 2Y3

Tel: 604-609-0006

Toll-free:1-855-609-0006

Fax: 778-379-0991

TSX-V: HRH

OTCQB: HLRTF

January 18, 2021

HILLCREST CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (the "Company" or "Hillcrest"), announces that it has closed a non-brokeredprivate placement of up 25,340,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,267,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years.

The subscribers to the Offering include an officer who subscribed for 1,500,000 Units. The issuance of Shares to this offer constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the securities do not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for well maintenance on the Company's existing wells, preparation for the drilling of a new well, retirement or reduction of payables, the payment of provincial royalties related to its oil and gas operations, and further development of the Company's energy portfolio through the establishment of a local energy laboratory, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Company paid eligible finders a cash commission in the aggregate amount of $33,760 and issued an aggregate of 675,200 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring on May 19, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Donald Currie

Chief Executive Officer and Director

LEGAL_35128351.1

- 2 -

For more information on Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd., contact Donald Currie toll free at 1-855-609- 0006 or visit the Company's website at www.hillcrestpetroleum.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING"

INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

LEGAL_35128351.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 21:19:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD.
04:20pHILLCREST PETROLEUM : Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
04:06pHILLCREST PETROLEUM : Closes Private Placement
AQ
01/13HILLCREST PETROLEUM : EV Battery Tech Provides Updates on Definitive Agreement w..
AQ
01/08HILLCREST PETROLEUM : Market Activity Update
AQ
2020HILLCREST PETROLEUM : Signs Technology Transfer MOI
AQ
2020HILLCREST PETROLEUM : signs LOI to JV IP and Technology
AQ
2020HILLCREST PETROLEUM : signs LOI to JV IP and Technology
PU
2020HILLCREST PETROLEUM : Signs LOI to Joint Venture IP, Technologies, and Opportuni..
AQ
2020HILLCREST PETROLEUM : EV Battery Tech signs Letter of Intent to Develop ESS Solu..
AQ
2020HILLCREST PETROLEUM : Appoints General Manager Technology Development
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,76 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2019 -1,20 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2019 1,32 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,66x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,6 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 127x
EV / Sales 2019 7,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald James Currie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Krzus Executive Chairman & Technical Director
Dale A. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Aaron Triplett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ari Berger General Manager-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD.46.15%14
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.83%48 186
CNOOC LIMITED14.90%46 585
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.69%34 530
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.04%29 231
ECOPETROL S.A.7.80%28 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ