Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hillenbrand, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HILLENBRAND : TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES 22ND ANNUAL “NEW IDEAS FOR THE NEW YEAR” CONFERENCE

01/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BATESVILLE, Ind., January 6, 2022 - /PR NewsWire/ - Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ryan will be presenting at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. ET. Also attending the conference for Hillenbrand will be Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Mynsberge, Director of Investor Relations.

The event will be held virtually, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Hillenbrand's Investor Relations website at ir.hillenbrand.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location, along with the presentation document.

Disclaimer

Hillenbrand Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HILLENBRAND, INC.
05:08pHILLENBRAND : TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES 22ND ANNUAL “NEW IDEAS FOR THE NEW YEAR&r..
PU
04:21pHillenbrand to Present at CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Confe..
PR
2021HILLENBRAND : 2021 Annual Report
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Hillenbrand
MT
2021HILLENBRAND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021INSIDER SELL : Hillenbrand
MT
2021HILLENBRAND : Selects margaret mary health foundation for nyse christmas tree lighting
PU
2021HILLENBRAND, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2021Hillenbrand, Inc. Appoints Kimberly K. Ryan as President and Member of the Board
CI
2021Hillenbrand, Inc. Announces CEO Changes, Effective December 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLENBRAND, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 866 M - -
Net income 2022 233 M - -
Net Debt 2022 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 812 M 3 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart HILLENBRAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hillenbrand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLENBRAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 52,59 $
Average target price 64,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Anthony Raver President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristina A. Cerniglia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Francis Joseph Loughrey Chairman
Bhavik N. Soni Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nicholas R. Farrell Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLENBRAND, INC.1.15%3 812
ATLAS COPCO AB2.05%81 595
FANUC CORPORATION1.11%41 864
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.08%40 915
SANDVIK AB2.93%35 964
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.19%35 254