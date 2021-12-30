Hillenbrand : 2021 Annual Report

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS,

It has been a great privilege to work for Hillenbrand over the past 28 years and to serve as CEO for the last eight years. When I wrote my first letter to shareholders in 2013, we had just marked the one-year anniversary of our acquisition of Coperion, the first transformative step in our journey towards becoming a world-class global diversified industrial company. In that year, we generated $1.6 billion in revenue, $247 million of adjusted EBITDA and $97 million of free cash flow. More recently, in November 2021, we celebrated the second anniversary of the acquisition of Milacron, which has served as a catalyst in creating the foundation for accelerating our next phase of growth. Hillenbrand has now reached over $2.8 billion in revenue, over $530 million in adjusted EBITDA and generated $488 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2021.

It is bittersweet to conclude my role as Hillenbrand's CEO, but I am proud of the progress we have made in building a culture of execution and a strong foundation for profitable growth. I am confident that we are well positioned to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term shareholder value in fiscal 2022 and beyond.

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FISCAL 2021

Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees. The pandemic posed numerous challenges to our employees and their families and had a ripple effect through the global economy and supply chain. For the last several quarters, we have been operating in a period of significant inflation, global supply disruptions and labor shortages throughout the United States.

Our employees around the world responded with great resiliency and a relentless focus on serving our customers as we furthered our track record of execution and delivered a strong year of performance with record revenue, strong margins and record free cash flow. We saw a strong recovery in demand across our industrial segments resulting in record order intake and a strong backlog.

We continued to leverage the Hillenbrand Operating Model (HOM) to drive efficiencies throughout the business while adding talent and capabilities to our organization. We made significant progress on the Milacron integration in fiscal 2021, accelerating our synergy realization and exceeding our goals coming into the year. The company is well positioned to meet its $75 million year-threerun-rate synergy commitment and we continue to identify areas to improve the business through the deployment of the Hillenbrand Operating Model.

Our strong free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation strategy is enabling us to invest in organic initiatives with a focus on key end markets such as food, recycling, biopolymers and batteries. We also see great opportunities to further accelerate growth in these areas through strategic acquisitions. These markets have attractive long-term growth prospects, while also serving our goals of supporting a more sustainable future. In addition, in fiscal 2021, we returned $185 million to shareholders through share repurchases and our quarterly dividends.

Delivering Strong Results in FY2021