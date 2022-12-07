Advanced search
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
51.33 USD   -0.48%
Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.22 Per Share
PR
12/05Insider Sell: Hillenbrand
MT
12/02Insider Sell: Hillenbrand
MT
Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

12/07/2022 | 05:46pm EST
BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's common stock.  On an annualized basis, this is an increase of $0.01 per share to a total rate of $0.88 per share in fiscal 2023.  The dividend is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-first-quarter-dividend-of-0-22-per-share-301697674.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
