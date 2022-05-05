Log in
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
42.95 USD   -2.07%
Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2175 Per Share

05/05/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
BATESVILLE, Ind., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2175 per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

About Hillenbrand 
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-declares-third-quarter-dividend-of-0-2175-per-share-301541475.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
