Hillenbrand, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 762.8 million compared to USD 603.9 million a year ago. Net income was USD 18.2 million compared to USD 56.8 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24 compared to USD 0.44 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.24 compared to USD 0.44 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.82 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.81 a year ago.