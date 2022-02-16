Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hillenbrand, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillenbrand : Investor Presentation - January 2022

02/16/2022 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

February 2022

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this presentation, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature they are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections. Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following:

intend

believe

plan

expect

may

goal

would

project

become

pursue

estimate

will

forecast

continue

could

anticipate

target

encourage

promise

improve

progress

potential

should

impact

This is not an exhaustive list but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.

Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-lookingstatements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19pandemic and the escalation thereof due to variant strains of the virus and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruption, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, domestic and international general economic conditions, such as inflation, exchange rates and interest rates; loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; increased costs, poor quality, or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services and supply chain disruptions; increasing competition for highly skilled and talented workers as well as labor shortages; the risk of business disruptions associated with information technology, cyber- attacks, or catastrophic losses affecting infrastructure; risks that the integration of Milacron disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; impairment charges to goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets; competition in the industries in which we operate, including on price or from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; the impact of incurring significant amounts of indebtedness and any inability of the Company to respond to changes in its business or make future desirable acquisitions; the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the financial markets; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large customers and providers; competition faced by our Batesville business from non-traditionalsources; the impact to the Company's effective tax rate of changes in the mix of earnings or tax laws and certain other tax-relatedmatters; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; uncertainty in the United States political and regulatory environment or global trade policy; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; labor disruptions; and the effect of certain provisions of the Company's governing documents and Indiana law that could decrease the trading price of the Company's common stock. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-lookingstatements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-lookingstatements. For a more in-depthdiscussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-lookingstatements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 17, 2021, and in Part II, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022. The forward-lookinginformation in this release speaks only as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-lookinginformation.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 2

Q1 FY 2022

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 3

Consolidated Performance - Q1 FY 2022 ($M)

Pro Forma Revenue1

Pro Forma Adj. EBITDA1

Adj. EPS1

Operating Cash Flow

+9%

$726

$666

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

-4%

$136

$130

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

-2%

$0.96

$0.94

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

-33%

$66

$45

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Performance Highlights

Business Update

  • Revenue increased 9% on a pro forma basis1 primarily driven by higher volume of large plastics projects in Advanced Process Solutions and favorable pricing across all three operating segments; excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue increased 10% on a pro forma basis
  • Adj. EBITDA1 of $130 million decreased 4% on pro forma basis, while adj. EBITDA margin1 of 17.9% decreased 250 basis points primarily due to cost inflation and unfavorable mix
  • GAAP EPS of $0.67 decreased from $1.01 in the prior year due to the non-repeat of a gain on the sale of Red Valve; adj. EPS1 of $0.94 decreased $0.02 or 2% as inflation and unfavorable mix more than offset higher volume, favorable pricing, and productivity improvements
  • Operating Cash Flow of $45 million was higher than expected coming into the quarter, but down $22 million vs. prior year primarily due to an increase in cash paid for taxes
  • Continued commitment to the health and safety of employees as COVID-19 cases spiked around the world due to the Omicron variant
  • Industrial demand remained healthy in the quarter; total backlog of $1.72 billion provides a strong foundation for future growth during this uncertain environment
  • Batesville performed above expectations in Q1; expect Q2 volume to be lower sequentially, but additional pricing actions implemented to offset continued headwind from inflation
  • Overall Hillenbrand offset approximately 65% of material and supply chain inflation with price in the quarter; we anticipate price-cost coverage will improve to ~100% throughout the year

1 Pro forma comparisons exclude the divested Red Valve, ABEL, and TerraSource Global businesses. Pro forma revenue, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures.

See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 4

Strong Backlog Provides Visibility and Confidence in Uncertain Environment

Pro Forma Backlog1

+30%

+3%

$1,725M

$1,678M

$366M

$406M

$1,327M

$292M

$1,313M$1,318M

$1,035M

Q1 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Molding Technology Solutions

Advanced Process Solutions

1 Pro forma backlog comparisons exclude the divested Red Valve, ABEL, and TerraSource Global businesses. See appendix for reconciliation.

Commentary

  • Strong underlying demand in our key end markets maintains our strong backlog position
  • Continued demand for large polyolefin projects, particularly in Asia drives significant year-over-year backlog growth in APS
  • Solid demand across multiple end markets within MTS, particularly for our injection molding product line drives record MTS backlog
  • Approximately 23% of total backlog is scheduled beyond the next twelve months

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillenbrand Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HILLENBRAND, INC.
10:06aHILLENBRAND : Investor Presentation - January 2022
PU
02/10Helen Cornell Elected Vice Chairperson of Hillenbrand, Inc. - Will Become New Board Cha..
PR
02/10Hillenbrand, Inc. Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
02/10Hillenbrand Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $0.2175 Per Share
PR
02/10Hillenbrand, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 31, 2022
CI
02/10HILLENBRAND, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04HILLENBRAND, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04Hillenbrand, Inc. Announces Management Changes, February 18, 2022
CI
02/03Barrington Research Lifts Price Target for Hillenbrand to $67 From $66 on Above Consens..
MT
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Hillenbrand, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLENBRAND, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 919 M - -
Net income 2022 228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 505 M 3 505 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart HILLENBRAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hillenbrand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLENBRAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 48,13 $
Average target price 65,50 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimberly K. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristina A. Cerniglia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Francis Joseph Loughrey Chairman
Bhavik N. Soni Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nicholas R. Farrell Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLENBRAND, INC.-7.42%3 505
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.34%64 620
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.70%39 358
FANUC CORPORATION-6.21%37 916
SANDVIK AB-4.95%32 487
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.89%31 788