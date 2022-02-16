Hillenbrand : Investor Presentation - January 2022
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Throughout this presentation, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature they are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections. Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following:
intend
believe
plan
expect
may
goal
would
project
become
pursue
estimate
will
forecast
continue
could
anticipate
target
encourage
promise
improve
progress
potential
should
impact
This is not an exhaustive list but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.
Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in theforward-lookingstatements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as theCOVID-19pandemic and the escalation thereof due to variant strains of the virus and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruption, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, domestic and international general economic conditions, such as inflation, exchange rates and interest rates; loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; increased costs, poor quality, or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services and supply chain disruptions; increasing competition for highly skilled and talented workers as well as labor shortages; the risk of business disruptions associated with information technology, cyber- attacks, or catastrophic losses affecting infrastructure; risks that the integration of Milacron disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; impairment charges to goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets; competition in the industries in which we operate, including on price or from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; the impact of incurring significant amounts of indebtedness and any inability of the Company to respond to changes in its business or make future desirable acquisitions; the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the financial markets; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large customers and providers; competition faced by our Batesville business fromnon-traditionalsources; the impact to the Company's effective tax rate of changes in the mix of earnings or tax laws and certain othertax-relatedmatters; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; uncertainty in the United States political and regulatory environment or global trade policy; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; labor disruptions; and the effect of certain provisions of the Company's governing documents and Indiana law that could decrease the trading price of the Company's common stock. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluatingforward-lookingstatements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on theforward-lookingstatements. For a morein-depthdiscussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained inforward-lookingstatements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 17, 2021, and in Part II, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form10-Qfor the quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022. Theforward-lookinginformation in this release speaks only as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update or revise anyforward-lookinginformation.
Q1 FY 2022
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
Consolidated Performance - Q1 FY 2022 ($M)
Pro Forma Revenue1
Pro Forma Adj. EBITDA1
Adj. EPS1
Operating Cash Flow
+9%
$726
$666
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
-4%
$136
$130
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
-2%
$0.96
$0.94
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
-33%
$66
$45
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Performance Highlights
Business Update
Revenue increased 9% on a pro forma basis1 primarily driven by higher volume of large plastics projects in Advanced Process Solutions and favorable pricing across all three operating segments; excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue increased 10% on a pro forma basis
Adj. EBITDA1 of $130 million decreased 4% on pro forma basis, while adj. EBITDA margin1 of 17.9% decreased 250 basis points primarily due to cost inflation and unfavorable mix
GAAP EPS of $0.67 decreased from $1.01 in the prior year due to the non-repeat of a gain on the sale of Red Valve; adj. EPS1 of $0.94 decreased $0.02 or 2% as inflation and unfavorable mix more than offset higher volume, favorable pricing, and productivity improvements
Operating Cash Flow of $45 million was higher than expected coming into the quarter, but down $22 million vs. prior year primarily due to an increase in cash paid for taxes
Continued commitment to the health and safety of employees as COVID-19 cases spiked around the world due to the Omicron variant
Industrial demand remained healthy in the quarter; total backlog of $1.72 billion provides a strong foundation for future growth during this uncertain environment
Batesville performed above expectations in Q1; expect Q2 volume to be lower sequentially, but additional pricing actions implemented to offset continued headwind from inflation
Overall Hillenbrand offset approximately 65% of material and supply chain inflation with price in the quarter; we anticipate price-cost coverage will improve to ~100% throughout the year
1 Pro forma comparisons exclude the divested Red Valve, ABEL, and TerraSource Global businesses. Pro forma revenue, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures.
See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Strong Backlog Provides Visibility and Confidence in Uncertain Environment
Pro Forma Backlog1
+30%
+3%
$1,725M
$1,678M
$366M
$406M
$1,327M
$292M
$1,313M$1,318M
$1,035M
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Molding Technology Solutions
Advanced Process Solutions
1 Pro forma backlog comparisons exclude the divested Red Valve, ABEL, and TerraSource Global businesses. See appendix for reconciliation.
Commentary
Strong underlying demand in our key end markets maintains our strong backlog position
Continued demand for large polyolefin projects, particularly in Asia drives significant year-over-year backlog growth in APS
Solid demand across multiple end markets within MTS, particularly for our injection molding product line drives record MTS backlog
Approximately 23% of total backlog is scheduled beyond the next twelve months
