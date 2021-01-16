Hillenbrand : Investor Presentation – January 2021
Hillenbrand Snapshot1(NYSE: HI)
Global Diversified Industrial Company that Engineers, Manufactures, and Sells Products and Services into a Variety of End Markets
Pro Forma Revenue by Segment4
Pro Forma Revenue by Geography4,6
Founding Year
1906
Headquarters
Batesville, IN
21%
28%
Employees2
~11,000
48%
Locations2,3
54%
40+
31%
18%
PF Revenue4
$2.6B
Advanced Process Solutions (APS)
PF Adj. EBITDA Margin4,5
17.8%
Molding Technology Solutions (MTS)
Americas EMEA Asia
Batesville
Plastics
31%
Diversified End Markets4
Chemicals
Custom
Automotive
Consumer
4%
Molders
5%
Goods
Packaging
5%
5%
4%
Electronics 3%Food/ Pharma3%
Construction
3%
Other
Death Care
16%
21%
1All financial metrics exclude the divested Cimcool business, which was sold in March 2020.2As of 9/30/2020. 3 Includes headquarters, significant manufacturing and sales & technical locations. 4 Represents total of Hillenbrand financial data for FYE 9/30/2020 as if Milacron was acquired on
October 1, 2019. 5 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 6 Based on customer location.
Hillenbrand Offers a Compelling Investment Thesis
01
02
03
04
05
06
Significant Value
Portfolio of Highly-
Milacron adds
Hillenbrand
Strong, Stable
Experienced and
Creation
Engineered
Strong,
Operating Model
Free Cash Flow
Passionate
Opportunity from
Products with
Complementary
(HOM) is a
with Near-Term
Leadership Team
Continued
Common
Businesses across
Competitive
Focus on Rapidly
with Track Record
Execution,
Characteristics,
Plastics Value
Differentiator;
Paying Down Debt;
of Delivering on
Integration of
Core Technologies,
Chain; Integration
Building on Margin
Temporarily
Communicated
Milacron and
and Leadership
Ahead of Schedule
Expansion
De-prioritizing
Targets
Portfolio
Positions in
and Significant
Capability and
M&A and Share
Streamlining
Growing End
Incremental
Layering in Growth
Repurchases
Markets
Synergies
Tools
Identified
HILLENBRAND OVERVIEW
& STRATEGY
Strong Fiscal Q4 2020 Despite Continued COVID-19 & Industrial Headwinds
FQ4 2020 Earnings Highlights
Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 & Margin Performance
Revenue increased 43% YoY with the addition of Milacron; down only 2% organically based on strength in Batesville
Order backlog2 increased 43% YoY to >$1.2B and increased 10% sequentially; organic backlog2grew 14% YoY
Record cash flow from operationsof$235M increased $165M compared to prior year
Delivered $27M in cost synergiesin FY20; above our initial target of $20 - $25M
Analytics to focus efforts on specific growth markets
Driving life cycle approach; mix of reactive/proactive maintenance, targeted upgrade packages
Technology
Acceleration
Driven by Advanced Technology and Innovation
Strong intellectual property portfolio
Highly-engineeredsolutions
Industry-leadingservice support
Specialized engineering expertise
Integrating digital technology for diagnostics and monitoring
Scalable
Foundations
Continuously Improving Efficiency
Centralized global functions and Centers of Excellence
Global Shared Services Center
Engineering, Finance / IT, and Human Resources using common systems and best practices
Global Supply Management and Procurement
Industry Leader in Innovative Technology with Strong Track Record
Continuous Innovation at the Customer Level Focused on Developing Tailored Solutions to Address Unique Challenges
Our Culture of Innovation
Culture of innovation
Innovation driven by project
Tailored solutions developed
Unique opportunity to further
Unparalleled knowledge base
embedded into the business
teams working in
to meet customers' unique
strengthen longstanding
applied across our global
allowing customers to test their
collaboration with customers
requirements and address their
customer relationships and
customer base catering to the
materials in our world class
specific challenges
generate recurring revenues for
different requirements in the
laboratories
new technical requirements
regions
Case Study: Aurora Kunststoffe Recycling / Upcycling
Customer Challenge
Profitably recycle / upcycle plastic processors' production waste and turn into high-quality raw materials
Requirements
Material handling, compounding and pelletizing
High product quality
Economical throughputs
Production safety
Our Tailored Solution
Customized equipment capabilitiesto meet process parameters and recipes required of various raw materials
Reliable processes to treat raw materials and minimize odor
High-quality, economical throughputs
Process-engineeringexpertise (e.g. multilayer film or chemical recycling)
Hillenbrand Operating Model (HOM): A Competitive Advantage
Consistent and Repeatable Framework Designed to Produce Efficient Processes and Drive Profitable Growth and Superior Value
Understand the Business
Focus on the Critical Few
Grow: Get Bigger and Better
Repeated Application of HOM Drives Strong Integration Results
Milacron Has a Similar Opportunity Set to 2013 Coperion Acquisition
Untapped growth potential
Suboptimal working capital management
Lack of global procurement strategy
Inconsistent / inefficient business (functional) processes
Areas for Value Creation through HOM
Procurement
Process optimization and supplier rationalization
Value engineering to drive margins and manufacturability
Business Simplification
Active footprint management
Technology utilization to provide global customer support
Rapid Response
Global manufacturing and engineering capacity
Strategic supplier relationships allowing minimized lead time
Growth
Industry leading innovation and product development
Ability to expand applications across new end markets
Coperion Select Achievements
Expanded adjusted EBITDA margin1 by ~600bps since acquisition
Improved working capital by approximately 5 turns2
Milacron Integration Traction
Consolidated Injection Molding and Extrusion manufacturing sites
Value stream optimization projects underway
Increased synergy cost savings targets by 50%
1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 Internal calculation of primary working capital turns (Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Inventory)
Our Four Pillar Strategy Drove Strong Finish to Fiscal Year 2020
Strengthen and Build
Leverage
Build Scalable Foundation
Effectively
Platforms Organically and
Batesville
Utilizing Hillenbrand
Deploy Strong
through M&A
for Cash
Operating Model (HOM)
Free Cash Flow
Emerging capabilities in products
Complements APS and MTS
Opportunity to roll out HOM across
Selectively investing to grow
and recycling
businesses with stable cash flow
Molding Technology Solutions
profitably when demand returns
segment
Q4 Highlights
Continued solid execution; all three segments increased Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin by at least 160 basis points YoY
Record Operating Cash Flow of $235M in the quarter
Backlog surged to record $1.23B on strong demand
FY20 Highlights
Record Free Cash Flow2 in FY 2020 of $319M
Net debt to EBITDA ratio down to 2.7x from 3.8x in less than a year
Excellent progress integrating Milacron - exceeded year 1 synergy target
Hillenbrand Team Focused on Execution in Difficult Environment to Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value
1Based on annualrun-rateafter three yearspost-closeof Milacron acquisition.2 Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Committed to Sustainability and ESG Factors to Drive Impact
Recently Published Inaugural Sustainability Report to Reinforce Our Commitment to Ethical, Responsible, and Holistic Thinking
About Business Practices that Can Positively Influence Our World
Key Milestones
2016
1H 2019
Aug 2020
Launched
Proactively engaged with
Published Inaugural
Hillenbrand
key stakeholders to
Signed United Nations
Sustainability Report,
One Campaign designed
identify sustainability-
summarizing perspectives
to support communities
Formed
related topics most
Global Compact
and actions on
Sustainability Steering
important to our
(UNGC), a voluntary
governance and business
Committee to guide
business
pledge to increase ESG
ethics, labor and human
E
S
G
Company's efforts
programs and disclosure
rights, and environmental
2018
Sep 2019
responsibilities
Materiality Factors
Environmental Compliance
Diversity and Inclusion
Operational Material Efficiency and Recycling
Worker Safety
Employment Practices
Data Security
Employee Training and Education
Economic Performance
Non-Discrimination
Anti-Corruption
OPERATING SEGMENTS
Overview of Hillenbrand Operating Segments
Leading Engineered-system Platforms with Innovative Technologies Result in Differentiated Margin Profile
Advanced Process Solutions
Molding Technology Solutions
Batesville
Leading provider of compounding,
Global leader in manufacturing,
Leading manufacturer and distributor
Segment Overview
extrusion, material handling and flow
distribution, and service of highly
in N. America of funeral service
control products for wide variety of
engineered / customized systems within
products, including burial caskets,
manufacturing processes
plastics technology and processing
cremation caskets, and urns
FY 2020 Revenue ($M)1
$1,229
$798
$553
FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA
19.1%
18.6%
23.0%
Margin1,2
Strengthen position across the plastics value chain
Grow leadership position in death
Drive innovation and new product development
care to address changing consumer
demands
Strategic Priorities
Leverage HOM to drive margin expansion and profitable growth
Utilize technology to enhance
Drive aftermarket growth with combined global service network
consumer experience and create
Drive core technologies and applications expertise to strengthen leadership
efficiencies for customers
Leverage HOM to drive profitability
positions
and cash flow
1 Results as of FY 2020 on a Pro Forma basis. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Leadership in Key Positions Across Plastics Value Chain
Milacron Acquisition Better Positions Hillenbrand to Serve Customers Across the Plastics Value Chain and
Cross-Sell Products and Services
Plastics Value Chain
Oil Refining
Base Resin
Plastics
Plastics Processing - Extruded Products
Plastics Processing - Injection Molded Products
Recycling
& Cracking
Production
Compounding
Reactor,
Conveying
Conveying Compounding
Onsite
Conveying &
Extrusion Part Ejection
Printing &
Packaging
Onsite storage
Conveying &
Drying &
Part Ejection
Printing &
Packaging
Size
ExtrusionPelletizer, Classifier
Pump
Extrusion
Storage
Mixing
Labeling
Mixing
Molding
Labeling
Reduction
Reactor
Material Handling
Silos
Extruder
Printing Machine
Silos
Dryer
Printing Machine
Grinder
Pump
Feeders
Feeder
Dies
Labeling Machine
Feeder
Funnel
Labeling Machine
Melt Filter
Pipe
Mixers
Conveyor Piping
Cutting
Case Packer
Conveyor Piping
Injection Unit
Case Packer
Extruder (Single-Screw)
Gas Compressor
Compounders
Vacuum Pump
Mold
Palletizing
Vacuum Pump
Heating Unit
Palletizing
Extruder (Twin-Screw)
Material Handling
Pelletizers
Hopper Blender
Material Handling
Equipment
Hopper Blender
Hot Runners
Equipment
Washer
Extruder
Classifiers
Mixer
Robot
Mixer
Cooling Line (Pipes)
Pelletizer
Pelletizer
Material Handling
Cutting and Pulling
Control Unit
Classifier
Machine
Material Handling
Conveyor
Robot
Palletizing Equipment
APS
MTS
Combined
Primary Process Step
Secondary Process Step
Hillenbrand Equipment Offering
Milacron Equipment Offering
Significant Product Offering
Moderate Product Offering
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 18
Strong Backlog across Portfolio Delivering Organic Growth and Supports Aftermarket Pull-through
Backlog
($M)
Acquired
$1,231
Acquired
$243
$815
$864
Acquired
$604
$580
$632
$500
$459
$988
$57 $119 $121
FY 10
FY 11
FY 12
FY 13
FY 14
FY15
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
APS MTS
Large portion of APS backlog driven by large plastics projects
Increased backlog following Milacron acquisitionin fiscal Q1 2020
Backlog increased in fiscal 2020,despite overall market softness as a result ofCOVID-19pandemic
New long-term plastics projects expected to drive future capital and aftermarket growth
ADVANCED PROCESS
SOLUTIONS (APS)
Advanced Process Solutions (APS) at a Glance
Industrial Equipment Manufacturer with Strong Leadership Positions
Financial Performance1
$1,229M
FY20 Revenue
6.1% CAGR (2017 - 2020)
Revenue by End Market2
15%
Plastics
7%
Chemicals
5%
Minerals & Mining
8%
65%
Food & Pharma
Other
$235M
FY20 Adj. EBITDA4
9.7% CAGR (2017 - 2020)
Revenue Composition
Revenue by Geography2,3
27%
33%
Americas
Asia
EMEA
40%
19.1%
FY20 Adj. EBITDA Margin4
+180 bps ∆ (2017 - 2020)
Aftermarket Exposure2
33%
Capital Equipment
Aftermkt. Parts & Service
67%
1 Results as of FY 2020. CAGRs represent FY 2017 through FY 2020. 2 Based on FY 2020 sales. 3 Based on customer location. 4 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for
GAAP reconciliation.
Leading Brands Exposed to Diverse End Markets, Serving Blue Chip Customers
Product Portfolio
Key End Markets
Polyolefins
Engineered Plastics
Compounders and Extruders
Screening Equipment
Chemicals
Processed Food and Pharma
Feeders, Components,
Sizing Equipment
Minerals and Fertilizers
Material Handling Equipment,
Food and Agriculture
System Solutions
Proppants
Select Process Equipment Group Customers
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 22
From Individual Components to Integrated Systems in Plastics
Value-added Services Include Maintenance, Parts, Modernization, and Field Services
2
4
5
1
Powder Handling and Storage
2
Additive and Feeding System
1
3
3
Extruder and Pelletizing
4
Blending and Storage
5
Packaging and Logistics
Equipment & Components
Feeding equipment and components for large and small systems ̶Feeders ̶Highly-engineered valves ̶Pneumatic conveying subsystems
Compounding & Extrusion Systems
Highly-engineeredconversion systems used in high volume polyolefin production (polyethylene and polypropylene)
Smaller conversion systems for engineered plastics, PVC, and chemicals
Materials Handling
Large engineered pneumatic material handling systems mainly for the polyolefin industry
Turnkey customer solution offering fully engineered equipment and processes offering
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 23
Advanced Process Solutions (APS) Competitive Position
Competitive Differentiators
Portfolio of highly-engineered core technologies and mission- critical products, including complete systems and value-added subsystems to create simplified customer solutions
Uniquely positioned to follow capital equipment sales with a suite of related aftermarket products and services
Industry-leading brands recognized by customers
Longstanding relationships with global blue-chip customers
Leading applications expertise to provide innovative product and service solutions to solve customers' challenges
Key Catalysts and Opportunities
Expand presence in current marketsthrough product innovation and targeted acquisitions
Leverage global footprintto provide leading aftermarket support to customers
Grow platforms to critical massto achieve benefits of leadership and scale
Enhance profitabilityby further leveraging Hillenbrand Operating Model
Macro trends support long-term sustained growth for combined company
Capitalize on emerging trends across the plastics value chain, including enhanced access to growing end markets and geographies
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 24
MOLDING TECHNOLOGY
SOLUTIONS (MTS)
Molding Technology Solutions (MTS) at a Glance
Milacron Acquisition Expands Hillenbrand's Capabilities Across All Key Areas of the Plastics Value Chain
Financial Performance1
$798M
$149M
18.6%
FY20 Revenue
FY20 Adj. EBITDA4
FY20 Adj. EBITDA Margin4
Revenue Composition
Revenue by End Market2
Revenue by Geography2,3
Aftermarket Exposure2
22%
14%
Custom Molder
28%
29%
Automotive
Americas
17%
Consumer Goods
Capital Equipment
8%
EMEA
Packaging
55%
Aftermkt. Parts & Service
11%
Construction
Asia
71%
15%
Electronics
17%
13%
Other Industrial
1 Results as of FY 2020 on a Pro Forma basis. 2 Based on FY 2020 sales. 3 Based on customer location. 4 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Product Portfolio Highly Complementary to APS Offering
Product Portfolio
Key End Markets
Custom Molders
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Hot Runner Systems
Injection Molding
Mold Bases & Plates
Packaging
Temperature Controllers
Extrusion & Auxiliary Systems
Die Cast Assemblies
Construction
Hot Halves
ISO Components
Electronics
Gating Technologies
Medical
Select MTS Customers
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 27
MTS Competitive Position
Competitive Differentiators
Leader in highly-engineered and customized plastic processing systems
Integrated manufacturer of capital equipment and provider of
aftermarket parts and service
Industry-leading brands
Mold-Masters: A leader in premium hot runners
Milacron: Full line supplier of injection molding and extrusion equipment
Aftermarket: Top global supplier to installed machine base
Key Catalysts and Opportunities
Long-termsecular drivers (i.e., population growth, rapid urbanization) resulting in greater demand for plastics products in various segments of the economy
Leverage combined global service footprint tofurther pursue aftermarket opportunity
Deploy HOM to realize operating efficiencies and significant cost synergies
Capitalize on emerging trends across the plastics value chain, including enhanced access to growing end markets and geographies
Milacron Integration Going Well with Additional Synergies Identified
Key Achievements
• Integration remains on track despite disruptions related toCOVID-19pandemic
• Restructuring activities resulted in reduced fixed costs
• Integration Management Office driving shared best practices, synergy capture, and change management
•Achieved $27M of cost synergies during fiscal 2020
Exceeded Target of
$20M - $25M
in Cost Synergies for FY 2020
Identifying and Capturing Strategic Benefits
Strong product and technology positions across plastics value chain
Further pursuing current end markets and targeting new ones with broader offering
Enhancing commercial execution to identify and capture cross- selling opportunities
Achieving supply chain and operating efficiencies
Building scalable back office
Leveraging HOM playbook with a focus on lean to drive margins and growth
Recently Increased 3-Year Cost Synergy Target
$50M $75M
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 29
INVESTOR PRESENTATION |
Batesville at a Glance
Industry Leader in Death Care with Strong Profit Margins and Free Cash Flow
Financial Performance1
$553M
$127M
23.0%
FY 2020 Revenue
FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA2
FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA Margin2
(0.6%) CAGR (2017 - 2020)
(3.6%) CAGR (2017 - 2020)
(220) bps ∆ (2017 - 2020)
Revenue Composition
Competitive Differentiators
Revenue by Product
9%
Caskets
Leading brand based on superior product quality, service, and innovation with 125-year history
Experienced sales team who maintain long-standing relationships with funeral homes
World-class manufacturing capabilities driven by execution of the HOM
Other
Extensive distribution and service network provides rapid delivery and reliable
customer support
91%
Seamless integration of technology that helps funeral homes better serve families
1 Results as of FY 2020. CAGRs represent FY 2017 through FY 2020. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Strategic Actions at Batesville
A Reliable Source of Internal Financing to Accelerate De-Leveraging and Fund Future Expansion
Significant Cumulative Free Cash Flow Generation Over Time1
Continued application of HOM to drive
supply chain and SG&A productivity
Strong cash flow generation serves
as dependable source of funding for
industrial diversification
Track record of performance across
economic cycles reduces
$117
$216
$317
$416 $499
$578 $657
$747
$847 $928
$1,025
dependence on external financing
Continuous focus on discretionary
cost control and supply chain
optimization
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
INVESTOR PRESENTATION |
Compelling Financial Characteristics
Delivering Outsized Profitable Growth while Continuing to Reinforce Portfolio Resilience
GDP+
24%
Diverse Exposure
Anticipated Long-
term
Services, Aftermarket &
To End Markets with Long-
term
Revenue Growth
Consumable Products Revenues
Secular Tailwinds
100%+2
~$1B2
20%+1
Adj. EBITDA Margin Target
Last Decade Average
Batesville FCF since 2010
Significant Runway for Improvement
FCF Conversion
Supports capital return to shareholders
and M&A growth strategy
1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 Free Cash Flow (FCF) and FCF Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Doing What We Said We Would: Achieving Our 3-Year Targets (2017 - 2020)
Delivered on Key 2020 Targets Announced at December 2017 Investor Day1
2% - 4%
Double-DigitAdj. EPS2CAGR
Adj. EPS CAGR came in below double-digit target due to key end market
weakness and COVID-19 disruption
Organic Revenue CAGR
Adj. EPS2 CAGR
5% - 7% organic3
4% - 6%
+180 bps (vs. 250bps target)
APS Adj. EBITDA4 Margin Expansion
Organic APS Revenue CAGR
Achieved EBITDA $ target, but EBITDA margin below target driven by mix
of large plastic projects with lower initial margin but long-term opportunity
for highly profitable aftermarket parts and service revenue
(3%) - (1%)
>100%
Organic Batesville Revenue CAGR
FCF Conversion5
1 Achievements on 2020 Targets measured from 2017 to 2020. 2 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 3 5-7% excluding acquisitions; see appendix for further description.
4 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 5 FCF and FCF Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Continued Progress in Rapidly De-LeveragingPost-Transaction
Evolution of Net Leverage Over Time1
Acquired
Acquired
1.6x1.5x
0.4x
4Q10
1Q11
2Q11
3Q11
4Q11
1Q12
Acquired
Acquired
3.8x
Acquired
Strategic
2.7x
Pension
2.7x
Funding
2.4x
2.2x
2.0x
1.7x
1.2x
0.7x
2Q12
3Q12
4Q12
1Q13
2Q13
3Q13
4Q13
1Q14
2Q14
3Q14
4Q14
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Source: Company filings and credit agreement compliance certificates. 1 Defined as ("Total Debt - Cash") / Consolidated EBITDA. Calculated using Consolidated EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement in effect during the
relevant reporting period.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 36
Consistent FCF Generation and World-Class Working Capital Efficiency
1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 FY15 impacted by working capital timing. 3 FY19 included approximately $17 million of payments related to the acquisition of Milacron.
4 Beginning in FY20, data includes the Molding Technology Solution segment (acquired November 2019).
Capital Deployment Priorities
Reduce Debt
Prior to Milacron acquisition, Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA of <1.0x
Current net debt of $1.3B with a Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA of 2.7x
History of prioritizing and paying down debt post acquisition (e.g., Coperion)
Adapting to
Current Environment
Top Priority
Reinvest in the Business
• Drive innovation and new product development
Strategic investments to grow
• Expand into new end markets and geographies
profitably in-line with demand
• Annual capex target of ~3% of revenue
Return Cash to Shareholders
Funding the dividend
• Dividend yield of 2.2%1
Continued temporary suspension of
• 12 consecutive years of $0.01 per share increases
share repurchase program; decision
made in tandem with Milacron
• Opportunistic share repurchases, primarily to offset dilution
• Remain target disciplined; seek acquisitions with compelling financial returns
1 As of 12/31/20.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 38
INVESTOR PRESENTATION |
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
While we report financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also provide certain non-GAAP operating performance measures. These non-GAAP measures are referred to as "adjusted" measures and exclude the following items:
business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs;
restructuring and restructuring related charges;
asset impairment charges;
inventory step-up charges;
intangible asset amortization;
debt financing activities related to the acquisition of Milacron;
net loss on divestiture of Cimcool;
COVID-19pandemic-related costs;
the related income tax impact for all of these items; and
the interaction of tax benefits and expenses related to the foreign income inclusion tax provisions and certain tax carryforward attributes associated with the acquisition of Milacron and divestiture of Cimcool. These include the tax provisions related to the imposition of tax on Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) earned by certain foreign subsidiaries, the Foreign Derived Intangible Income Deduction (FDII), and the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) and their impact on Loss carryforward attributes. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
One important non-GAAP measure that we use is adjusted earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). A part of our strategy is to pursue acquisitions that strengthen or establish leadership positions in key markets. Given that strategy, it is a natural consequence to incur related expenses, such as amortization from acquired intangible assets and additional interest expense from debt-funded acquisitions. Accordingly, we use adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to monitor our business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under U.S. GAAP and therefore does not purport to be an alternative to net (loss) income. Further, Hillenbrand's measure of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired in the past twelve months. Hillenbrand uses organic growth and organic revenue to assess performance of its reportable segments and the Company in total without the impact of recent acquisitions. Hillenbrand believes that such measures are useful to investors as it provides a supplemental period-to-period comparison.
Another important non-GAAP measure used is backlog. Backlog is not a term recognized under GAAP; however, it is a common measurement used in industries with extended lead times for order fulfillment (long-term contracts), like those in which our Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions businesses compete. Backlog represents the amount of consolidated revenue that we expect to realize on contracts awarded related to the Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions . For purposes of calculating backlog, 100% of estimated revenue attributable to consolidated subsidiaries is included. Backlog includes expected revenue from large systems and equipment, as well as replacement parts, components, and service. In addition, organic backlog refers to backlog less the backlog of companies acquired in the past twelve months. Given that there is no GAAP financial measure comparable to backlog, a quantitative reconciliation is not provided.
We use this non-GAAP information internally to make operating decisions and believe it is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our ongoing operating results. The information can also be used to perform trend analysis and to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items. The Company believes this information provides a higher degree of transparency. In addition, for purposes of this presentation and comparative purposes only, all prior year comparisons for Milacron are made on a pro forma basis and excluding the Cimcool business, which the Company divested in March of this year.
Segment Performance: Advanced Process Solutions ($M; formerly Process Equipment Group)
Revenue
-6%
$350
$330
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Adj. EBITDA1
+2%
$67
$68
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Adj. EBITDA Margin1
+160 bps
19.0%
20.6%
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Performance Highlights
Business Update
Revenue of $330M decreased 6% year over year due to general demand softness across industrial markets; excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue decreased 9%
Adj. EBITDA margin of 20.6% increased 160 bps due to cost containment actions, synergy realization, and pricing and productivity improvements
Backlog of $988M increased 14% year over year and increased 5% sequentially, driven by demand for large plastics projects outside of North America
Large project pipeline remains strong with some shift in timing: ~28% of backlog expected to convert to revenue beyond next 12 months
Backlog and large project demand a positive indicator for future capital projects and higher margin aftermarket parts and service
Customer-drivendelays on some projects, but no large project cancellations
1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Revenue of $217M decreased 1% compared to prior year pro forma1 and increased 17% sequentially in strongest quarter to date as part of Hillenbrand; down slightly to prior year driven primarily by weakness in automotive end market
Adj. EBITDA margin of 23.3% increased 410 bps year over year driven by product mix, cost containment actions and synergies
Backlog2 of $243M increased 54% year over year driven by improvement across segment; backlog increased 31% sequentially and is at highest level in more than two years
Better than expected results due to quicker rebound from COVID-19 in India, and hot runner strength driven by medical, electronics and packaging end markets
Automotive, construction, consumer goods and packaging all improved sequentially
Automotive demand still soft from year-over-year perspective as manufacturers delay new product introductions and model changeovers
1 Q4 FY20 results exclude Cimcool. In addition, for purposes of this presentation and comparative purposes only, all prior year comparisons for Molding Technology Solutions are made
on a pro forma basis. 2 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and backlog are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Segment Performance: Batesville ($M)
Revenue
+8%
$136
$147
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Adj. EBITDA1
+17%
$31
$36
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Adj. EBITDA Margin1
+170 bps
22.6%
24.3%
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Performance Highlights
Business Update
Revenue of $147M increased 8% year over year driven by higher volume, partly offset by a decrease in average selling price
Adj. EBITDA margin of 24.3% improved by 170 bps year over year driven by operating leverage, cost containment actions and productivity improvements, which more than offset cost inflation
Responded to increased needs of communities that have been deeply affected by COVID-19 pandemic and well-positioned to handle higher volume
Volumes remained higher in October, particularly in certain geographic regions experiencing more severe effects from the pandemic
1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net (Loss) Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted EBITDA:
Advanced Process Solutions
$
68.0
$
66.7
$
234.5
$
223.3
Molding Technology Solutions
50.6
-
147.0
-
Batesville
35.7
30.6
127.1
114.2
Corporate
(13.4)
(10.5)
(44.2)
(42.2)
Less:
Interest income
(0.7)
(0.4)
(3.2)
(1.1)
Interest expense
22.1
11.3
77.4
27.4
Income tax expense
17.2
10.6
34.9
50.5
Depreciation and amortization
32.2
14.2
130.6
58.5
Impairment charges
62.3
-
144.8
-
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
9.9
11.7
77.2
16.6
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges
2.6
7.0
9.3
10.6
Inventory step-up
-
-
40.7
0.2
Loss on settlement of interest rate swaps
-
6.4
-
6.4
Net loss on divestiture
0.5
-
3.5
-
Other
0.2
-
2.6
-
Consolidated net (loss) income
$
(5.4)
$
26.0
$
(53.4)
$
126.2
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended September 30,
Year Ended September 30,
(in millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income attributable to Hillenbrand
$
(7.1)
$
24.7
$
(60.1)
$
121.4
Impairment charges
62.3
-
144.8
-
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
9.9
11.7
77.2
16.6
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges
2.6
7.0
9.3
10.6
Inventory step-up
-
-
40.7
0.2
Intangible asset amortization
16.7
7.5
71.9
32.5
Net loss on divestiture
0.5
-
3.5
-
Debt financing activities
0.4
5.6
2.7
5.6
Loss on settlement of interest rate swaps
-
6.4
-
6.4
Other
0.2
-
2.6
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(25.7)
(9.3)
(86.0)
(18.0)
Tax adjustments
9.4
-
28.0
1.8
Adjusted net income attributable to Hillenbrand
$
69.2
$
53.6
$
234.6
$
177.1
Three Months Ended September 30,
Year Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Diluted EPS
$
(0.09)
$
0.39
$
(0.82)
$
1.92
Impairment charges
0.83
-
1.97
-
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
0.13
0.19
1.05
0.26
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges
0.03
0.11
0.12
0.17
Inventory step-up
-
-
0.55
-
Intangible asset amortization
0.22
0.12
0.98
0.51
Net loss on divestiture
0.01
-
0.05
-
Debt financing activities
0.01
0.09
0.04
0.09
Loss on settlement of interest rate swaps
-
0.10
-
0.10
Other
-
-
0.04
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.34)
(0.15)
(1.17)
(0.28)
Tax adjustments
0.12
-
0.38
0.03
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.92
$
0.85
$
3.19
$
2.80
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 45
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net (Loss) Income
Pro Forma
Year Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2020
Consolidated net loss
$
(53.4)
Interest income
(3.2)
Interest expense
77.4
Income tax expense
34.9
Depreciation and amortization
130.6
EBITDA
186.3
Impairment charges
144.8
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
77.2
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges
9.3
Inventory step-up
40.7
Net loss on divestiture
3.5
Other
2.6
Adjusted EBITDA
464.4
Pro forma adjustments (see below)
(5.8)
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
$
458.6
Pro forma adjustments:
Molding Technology Solutions adjusted EBITDA, as reported (1)
$
4.5
Less: Cimcool adjusted EBITDA(2)
(10.3)
Pro forma adjustments to adjusted EBITDA
$
(5.8)
-
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA by segment:
Advanced Process Solutions
$
234.5
Molding Technology Solutions
148.6
Batesville
127.1
Corporate
(51.6)
$
458.6
1 Represents Molding Technology Solutions' adjusted EBITDA for the period from October 1, 2019 to November 20, 2019, which were derived from the Company's accounting records..
2 The Cimcool business was divested on March 30, 2020.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 46
Reconciliation of MTS Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net (Loss) Income
Pro Forma
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
September 30, 2019
Consolidated net income
$
26.1
Income from discontinued operations (net of income taxes)
(21.8)
Interest expense
9.9
Income tax expense
5.0
Depreciation and amortization
11.6
Currency effect on intercompany advances
(1.1)
Long-term equity awards
4.2
Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs
4.9
Restructuring and restructuring-related charges
2.0
Other
4.3
Adjusted EBITDA (as reported by Milacron)
45.1
Less: Adjustments to conform with Hillenbrand:
Currency effect on intercompany advances
1.1
Long-term equity awards
(4.2)
Adjusted EBITDA (conformed to Hillenbrand)
42.0
Less: Cimcool adjusted EBITDA
(6.8)
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Cimcool
$
35.2
Adjusted EBITDA by segment
Molding Technology Solutions (1)
$
42.3
Corporate
(7.1)
$
35.2
1Includes Molding Technology Solutions' segment EBITDA as if Molding Technology Solutions was a segment of Hillenbrand for the period presented above.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 47
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Revenue to Reported Revenue
