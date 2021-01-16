Hillenbrand : Investor Presentation – January 2021 01/16/2021 | 07:14am EST Send by mail :

INVESTOR PRESENTATION January 2021 Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Throughout this presentation, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections. Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following: intend believe plan expect may goal would project become pursue estimate will forecast continue could anticipate target impact promise improve progress potential should This is not an exhaustive list but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-lookingstatements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19pandemic and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruptions, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company, or any companies we may acquire; risks that the integration of Milacron or any other integration, acquisition, or disposition activity disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the credit markets; volatility of our investment portfolio; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; labor disruptions; the impact of the additional indebtedness that the Company has incurred in connection with the acquisition of Milacron and the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements or meet its de-leveraginggoals; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large providers; increased costs or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; competition in the industries in which we operate, including from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; certain tax-relatedmatters; and changes to legislation, regulation, treaties or government policy, including any resulting from the current political environment. For a more in-depthdiscussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-lookingstatements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 12, 2020. The forward-lookinginformation in this presentation speaks only as of the date covered by this report, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-lookinginformation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 2 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 3 Hillenbrand Snapshot1 (NYSE: HI) Global Diversified Industrial Company that Engineers, Manufactures, and Sells Products and Services into a Variety of End Markets Pro Forma Revenue by Segment4 Pro Forma Revenue by Geography4,6 Founding Year 1906 Headquarters Batesville, IN 21% 28% Employees2 ~11,000 48% Locations2,3 54% 40+ 31% 18% PF Revenue4 $2.6B Advanced Process Solutions (APS) PF Adj. EBITDA Margin4,5 17.8% Molding Technology Solutions (MTS) Americas EMEA Asia Batesville Plastics 31% Diversified End Markets4 Chemicals Custom Automotive Consumer 4% Molders 5% Goods Packaging 5% 5% 4% Electronics 3% Food/ Pharma 3% Construction 3% Other Death Care 16% 21% 1 All financial metrics exclude the divested Cimcool business, which was sold in March 2020. 2As of 9/30/2020. 3 Includes headquarters, significant manufacturing and sales & technical locations. 4 Represents total of Hillenbrand financial data for FYE 9/30/2020 as if Milacron was acquired on October 1, 2019. 5 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 6 Based on customer location. Hillenbrand Offers a Compelling Investment Thesis 01 02 03 04 05 06 Significant Value Portfolio of Highly- Milacron adds Hillenbrand Strong, Stable Experienced and Creation Engineered Strong, Operating Model Free Cash Flow Passionate Opportunity from Products with Complementary (HOM) is a with Near-Term Leadership Team Continued Common Businesses across Competitive Focus on Rapidly with Track Record Execution, Characteristics, Plastics Value Differentiator; Paying Down Debt; of Delivering on Integration of Core Technologies, Chain; Integration Building on Margin Temporarily Communicated Milacron and and Leadership Ahead of Schedule Expansion De-prioritizing Targets Portfolio Positions in and Significant Capability and M&A and Share Streamlining Growing End Incremental Layering in Growth Repurchases Markets Synergies Tools Identified INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 4 HILLENBRAND OVERVIEW & STRATEGY INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Strong Fiscal Q4 2020 Despite Continued COVID-19 & Industrial Headwinds FQ4 2020 Earnings Highlights Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 & Margin Performance Revenue increased 43% YoY with the addition of Milacron; down only 2% organically based on strength in Batesville

with the addition of Milacron; down only 2% organically based on strength in Batesville Order backlog 2 increased 43% YoY to >$1.2B and increased 10% sequentially; organic backlog 2 grew 14% YoY

increased 43% YoY to >$1.2B Record cash flow from operations of $235M increased $165M compared to prior year

increased $165M compared to prior year Delivered $27M in cost synergies in FY20; above our initial target of $20 - $25M

On-track to achieve increased $75M Milacron 3-year cost synergy target (initially $50M) APS Advanced Process Solutions MTS Molding Technology Solutions Batesville FQ4'19A FQ4'20A ∆ in Margin $66.7M $68.0M +160bps 19.0% 20.6% $42.3M $50.6M +410bps 19.2% 23.3% $30.6M $35.7M +170bps 22.6% 24.3% 1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 See Appendix for further discussion of non-GAAP measure backlog. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 6 Macro Trends Support Long-term Sustained Growth for Durable Plastics Broad Secular Macro Trend of Consumer Desire for Eco-friendly Innovations in the Use of Plastics and Base Materials is Supported Across All Core End Markets Packaging Medical Consumer Goods Construction Electronics Automotive Improve food shelf Focus on safety, Shortened product Shift to plastics for Superior quality, Increased use of life, freshness, and improved drug and lifecycles, durability, lighter shorter product lightweight plastics safety therapy delivery, innovation in multi- weight, and lower lifecycles, and to improve fuel and durability / material products, maintenance design flexibility efficiency disposability design flexibility Environmental / Innovation / Consumer Trends  Recycling  Recycled Content in New Products  Biomaterials Made into Plastics  Single-material Bottles INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 7 Portfolio Composition and Characteristics Leading Industrial Brands with Scale International leader in One of the world's leading Industry leader in plastics extrusion and compounding suppliers of hot runner processing technology systems and highly- technology and co-injection providing strong platform for engineered feeding systems future growth opportunities technology Industry Leader in Death Care Market Recognized leader in the death care industry through the sale of funeral services products Stable Provider of FCF Complementary Core Technologies with Innovation Track Record

Highly-engineered and Mission- critical Solutions Common Manufacturing Processes

Manufacturing Processes Strong Aftermarket Business with High - Margin Recurring Revenue Longstanding Customer

Relationships

Relationships Leadership Positions Shared Characteristics across Portfolio with Proven Ability to Enhance Performance through HOM INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 8 Recent Portfolio Streamlining Announcement Focus on Larger, Scalable Platforms Serving End Markets with Strong Secular Tailwinds Supporting Robust Growth Prospects Assets Announced for Sale Strategic Rationale Manufacturer of equipment used for crushing and material handling in industries such as mining and forestry Sale agreement reached: Jan 11, 2021 for $103.5 million Manufacturer of highly-engineered, energy efficient positive displacement pumps Strong businesses with growth potential, but sub- scale for Hillenbrand; greater opportunities outside

Limited commonalities with other APS and MTS operating companies

Focusing investment on larger growth platforms

Generate cash proceeds to accelerate debt reduction Sold: Dec 31, 2020 for $63 million Develops highly-engineeredmission-critical flow control solutions INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 9 Key Pillars Underpinning Outsized Future Growth Opportunities Installed Base and Aftermarket Diverse Portfolio; Aftermarket Opportunity Large installed base of machines globally

Analytics to focus efforts on specific growth markets

Driving life cycle approach; mix of reactive/proactive maintenance, targeted upgrade packages Technology Acceleration Driven by Advanced Technology and Innovation Strong intellectual property portfolio

Highly-engineered solutions

solutions Industry-leading service support

service support Specialized engineering expertise

Integrating digital technology for diagnostics and monitoring Scalable Foundations Continuously Improving Efficiency Centralized global functions and Centers of Excellence

Global Shared Services Center

Engineering, Finance / IT, and Human Resources using common systems and best practices

Global Supply Management and Procurement INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 10 Industry Leader in Innovative Technology with Strong Track Record Continuous Innovation at the Customer Level Focused on Developing Tailored Solutions to Address Unique Challenges Our Culture of Innovation Culture of innovation Innovation driven by project Tailored solutions developed Unique opportunity to further Unparalleled knowledge base embedded into the business teams working in to meet customers' unique strengthen longstanding applied across our global allowing customers to test their collaboration with customers requirements and address their customer relationships and customer base catering to the materials in our world class specific challenges generate recurring revenues for different requirements in the laboratories new technical requirements regions Case Study: Aurora Kunststoffe Recycling / Upcycling Customer Challenge Profitably recycle / upcycle plastic processors' production waste and turn into high-quality raw materials Requirements Material handling, compounding and pelletizing

High product quality

Economical throughputs

Production safety Our Tailored Solution Customized equipment capabilities to meet process parameters and recipes required of various raw materials

Reliable processes to treat raw materials and minimize odor

to treat raw materials and minimize odor High-quality, economical throughputs

economical throughputs Process-engineering expertise (e.g. multilayer film or chemical recycling) INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 11 Hillenbrand Operating Model (HOM): A Competitive Advantage Consistent and Repeatable Framework Designed to Produce Efficient Processes and Drive Profitable Growth and Superior Value Understand the Business Focus on the Critical Few Grow: Get Bigger and Better INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 12 Repeated Application of HOM Drives Strong Integration Results Milacron Has a Similar Opportunity Set to 2013 Coperion Acquisition Untapped growth potential

Suboptimal working capital management

Lack of global procurement strategy

Inconsistent / inefficient business (functional) processes Areas for Value Creation through HOM Procurement Process optimization and supplier rationalization

Value engineering to drive margins and manufacturability Business Simplification Active footprint management

Technology utilization to provide global customer support Rapid Response Global manufacturing and engineering capacity

Strategic supplier relationships allowing minimized lead time Growth Industry leading innovation and product development

Ability to expand applications across new end markets Coperion Select Achievements Expanded adjusted EBITDA margin 1 by ~600bps since acquisition

by ~600bps since acquisition Improved working capital by approximately 5 turns 2 Milacron Integration Traction Consolidated Injection Molding and Extrusion manufacturing sites

Value stream optimization projects underway

Increased synergy cost savings targets by 50% 1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 Internal calculation of primary working capital turns (Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Inventory) INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 13 Our Four Pillar Strategy Drove Strong Finish to Fiscal Year 2020 Strengthen and Build Leverage Build Scalable Foundation Effectively Platforms Organically and Batesville Utilizing Hillenbrand Deploy Strong through M&A for Cash Operating Model (HOM) Free Cash Flow Emerging capabilities in products Complements APS and MTS Opportunity to roll out HOM across Selectively investing to grow and recycling businesses with stable cash flow Molding Technology Solutions profitably when demand returns segment Q4 Highlights Continued solid execution; all three segments increased Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin by at least 160 basis points YoY

Record Operating Cash Flow of $235M in the quarter

Backlog surged to record $1.23B on strong demand FY20 Highlights Record Free Cash Flow 2 in FY 2020 of $319M

in FY 2020 of $319M Net debt to EBITDA ratio down to 2.7x from 3.8x in less than a year

Excellent progress integrating Milacron - exceeded year 1 synergy target Hillenbrand Team Focused on Execution in Difficult Environment to Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value 1 Based on annual run-rateafter three years post-closeof Milacron acquisition. 2 Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 14 Committed to Sustainability and ESG Factors to Drive Impact Recently Published Inaugural Sustainability Report to Reinforce Our Commitment to Ethical, Responsible, and Holistic Thinking About Business Practices that Can Positively Influence Our World Key Milestones 2016 1H 2019 Aug 2020 Launched Proactively engaged with Published Inaugural Hillenbrand key stakeholders to Signed United Nations Sustainability Report, One Campaign designed identify sustainability- summarizing perspectives to support communities Formed related topics most Global Compact and actions on Sustainability Steering important to our (UNGC), a voluntary governance and business Committee to guide business pledge to increase ESG ethics, labor and human E S G Company's efforts programs and disclosure rights, and environmental 2018 Sep 2019 responsibilities Materiality Factors Environmental Compliance Diversity and Inclusion Operational Material Efficiency and Recycling Worker Safety Employment Practices Data Security Employee Training and Education Economic Performance Non-Discrimination Anti-Corruption INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 15 OPERATING SEGMENTS INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Overview of Hillenbrand Operating Segments Leading Engineered-system Platforms with Innovative Technologies Result in Differentiated Margin Profile Advanced Process Solutions Molding Technology Solutions Batesville Leading provider of compounding, Global leader in manufacturing, Leading manufacturer and distributor Segment Overview extrusion, material handling and flow distribution, and service of highly in N. America of funeral service control products for wide variety of engineered / customized systems within products, including burial caskets, manufacturing processes plastics technology and processing cremation caskets, and urns FY 2020 Revenue ($M)1 $1,229 $798 $553 FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA 19.1% 18.6% 23.0% Margin1,2  Strengthen position across the plastics value chain  Grow leadership position in death  Drive innovation and new product development care to address changing consumer demands Strategic Priorities  Leverage HOM to drive margin expansion and profitable growth  Utilize technology to enhance  Drive aftermarket growth with combined global service network consumer experience and create  Drive core technologies and applications expertise to strengthen leadership efficiencies for customers  Leverage HOM to drive profitability positions and cash flow 1 Results as of FY 2020 on a Pro Forma basis. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 17 Leadership in Key Positions Across Plastics Value Chain Milacron Acquisition Better Positions Hillenbrand to Serve Customers Across the Plastics Value Chain and Cross-Sell Products and Services Plastics Value Chain Oil Refining Base Resin Plastics Plastics Processing - Extruded Products Plastics Processing - Injection Molded Products Recycling & Cracking Production Compounding Reactor, Conveying Conveying Compounding Onsite Conveying & Extrusion Part Ejection Printing & Packaging Onsite storage Conveying & Drying & Part Ejection Printing & Packaging Size ExtrusionPelletizer, Classifier Pump Extrusion Storage Mixing Labeling Mixing Molding Labeling Reduction  Reactor  Material Handling  Silos  Extruder  Printing Machine  Silos  Dryer  Printing Machine  Grinder  Pump  Feeders  Feeder  Dies  Labeling Machine  Feeder  Funnel  Labeling Machine  Melt Filter  Pipe  Mixers  Conveyor Piping  Cutting  Case Packer  Conveyor Piping  Injection Unit  Case Packer  Extruder (Single-Screw)  Gas Compressor  Compounders  Vacuum Pump  Mold  Palletizing  Vacuum Pump  Heating Unit  Palletizing  Extruder (Twin-Screw)  Material Handling  Pelletizers  Hopper Blender  Material Handling Equipment  Hopper Blender  Hot Runners Equipment  Washer  Extruder  Classifiers  Mixer Robot  Mixer  Cooling Line (Pipes)  Pelletizer  Pelletizer  Material Handling  Cutting and Pulling  Control Unit  Classifier Machine  Material Handling  Conveyor Robot  Palletizing Equipment APS MTS Combined Primary Process Step Secondary Process Step Hillenbrand Equipment Offering Milacron Equipment Offering Significant Product Offering Moderate Product Offering INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 18 Strong Backlog across Portfolio Delivering Organic Growth and Supports Aftermarket Pull-through Backlog ($M) Acquired $1,231 Acquired $243 $815 $864 Acquired $604 $580 $632 $500 $459 $988 $57 $119 $121 FY 10 FY 11 FY 12 FY 13 FY 14 FY15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 FY 20 APS MTS Large portion of APS backlog driven by large plastics projects

APS backlog driven by large plastics projects Increased backlog following Milacron acquisition in fiscal Q1 2020 Backlog increased in fiscal 2020, despite overall market softness as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

New long-term plastics projects expected to drive future capital and aftermarket growth INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 19 ADVANCED PROCESS SOLUTIONS (APS) INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Advanced Process Solutions (APS) at a Glance Industrial Equipment Manufacturer with Strong Leadership Positions Financial Performance1 $1,229M FY20 Revenue 6.1% CAGR (2017 - 2020) Revenue by End Market2 15% Plastics 7% Chemicals 5% Minerals & Mining 8% 65% Food & Pharma Other $235M FY20 Adj. EBITDA4 9.7% CAGR (2017 - 2020) Revenue Composition Revenue by Geography2,3 27% 33% Americas Asia EMEA 40% 19.1% FY20 Adj. EBITDA Margin4 +180 bps ∆ (2017 - 2020) Aftermarket Exposure2 33% Capital Equipment Aftermkt. Parts & Service 67% 1 Results as of FY 2020. CAGRs represent FY 2017 through FY 2020. 2 Based on FY 2020 sales. 3 Based on customer location. 4 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 21 Leading Brands Exposed to Diverse End Markets, Serving Blue Chip Customers Product Portfolio Key End Markets  Polyolefins  Engineered Plastics Compounders and Extruders Screening Equipment  Chemicals  Processed Food and Pharma Feeders, Components, Sizing Equipment  Minerals and Fertilizers Material Handling Equipment,  Food and Agriculture System Solutions  Proppants Select Process Equipment Group Customers INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 22 From Individual Components to Integrated Systems in Plastics Value-added Services Include Maintenance, Parts, Modernization, and Field Services 2 4 5 1 Powder Handling and Storage 2 Additive and Feeding System 1 3 3 Extruder and Pelletizing 4 Blending and Storage 5 Packaging and Logistics Equipment & Components Feeding equipment and components for large and small systems

̶ Feeders

̶ Highly-engineered valves

̶ Pneumatic conveying subsystems Compounding & Extrusion Systems Highly-engineered conversion systems used in high volume polyolefin production (polyethylene and polypropylene)

conversion systems used in high volume polyolefin production (polyethylene and polypropylene) Smaller conversion systems for engineered plastics, PVC, and chemicals Materials Handling Large engineered pneumatic material handling systems mainly for the polyolefin industry

Turnkey customer solution offering fully engineered equipment and processes offering INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 23 Advanced Process Solutions (APS) Competitive Position Competitive Differentiators Portfolio of highly-engineered core technologies and mission- critical products, including complete systems and value-added subsystems to create simplified customer solutions Uniquely positioned to follow capital equipment sales with a suite of related aftermarket products and services Industry-leading brands recognized by customers Longstanding relationships with global blue-chip customers Leading applications expertise to provide innovative product and service solutions to solve customers' challenges Key Catalysts and Opportunities Expand presence in current markets through product innovation and targeted acquisitions

Leverage global footprint to provide leading aftermarket support to customers

Grow platforms to critical mass to achieve benefits of leadership and scale

Enhance profitability by further leveraging Hillenbrand Operating Model

Macro trends support long-term sustained growth for combined company

long-term sustained growth Capitalize on emerging trends across the plastics value chain , including enhanced access to growing end markets and geographies INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 24 MOLDING TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (MTS) INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Molding Technology Solutions (MTS) at a Glance Milacron Acquisition Expands Hillenbrand's Capabilities Across All Key Areas of the Plastics Value Chain Financial Performance1 $798M $149M 18.6% FY20 Revenue FY20 Adj. EBITDA4 FY20 Adj. EBITDA Margin4 Revenue Composition Revenue by End Market2 Revenue by Geography2,3 Aftermarket Exposure2 22% 14% Custom Molder 28% 29% Automotive Americas 17% Consumer Goods Capital Equipment 8% EMEA Packaging 55% Aftermkt. Parts & Service 11% Construction Asia 71% 15% Electronics 17% 13% Other Industrial 1 Results as of FY 2020 on a Pro Forma basis. 2 Based on FY 2020 sales. 3 Based on customer location. 4 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 26 Product Portfolio Highly Complementary to APS Offering Product Portfolio Key End Markets  Custom Molders  Automotive  Consumer Goods Hot Runner Systems Injection Molding Mold Bases & Plates  Packaging Temperature Controllers Extrusion & Auxiliary Systems Die Cast Assemblies  Construction Hot Halves ISO Components  Electronics Gating Technologies  Medical Select MTS Customers INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 27 MTS Competitive Position Competitive Differentiators Leader in highly-engineered and customized plastic processing systems Integrated manufacturer of capital equipment and provider of aftermarket parts and service Industry-leading brands Mold-Masters: A leader in premium hot runners

A leader in premium hot runners Milacron: Full line supplier of injection molding and extrusion equipment

Full line supplier of injection molding and extrusion equipment Aftermarket: Top global supplier to installed machine base Key Catalysts and Opportunities Long-term secular drivers (i.e., population growth, rapid urbanization) resulting in greater demand for plastics products in various segments of the economy

secular drivers greater demand for plastics products Leverage combined global service footprint to further pursue aftermarket opportunity

Deploy HOM to realize operating efficiencies and significant cost synergies

to realize operating efficiencies and significant cost synergies Capitalize on emerging trends across the plastics value chain , including enhanced access to growing end markets and geographies INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 28 Milacron Integration Going Well with Additional Synergies Identified Key Achievements • Integration remains on track despite disruptions related to COVID-19pandemic • Restructuring activities resulted in reduced fixed costs • Integration Management Office driving shared best practices, synergy capture, and change management • Achieved $27M of cost synergies during fiscal 2020 Exceeded Target of $20M - $25M in Cost Synergies for FY 2020 Identifying and Capturing Strategic Benefits Strong product and technology positions across plastics value chain Further pursuing current end markets and targeting new ones with broader offering

current end markets and new ones with broader offering Enhancing commercial execution to identify and capture cross- selling opportunities

commercial execution to identify and capture cross- selling opportunities Achieving supply chain and operating efficiencies

supply chain and operating efficiencies Building scalable back office

scalable back office Leveraging HOM playbook with a focus on lean to drive margins and growth Recently Increased 3-Year Cost Synergy Target $50M $75M INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 29 BATESVILLE INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Batesville at a Glance Industry Leader in Death Care with Strong Profit Margins and Free Cash Flow Financial Performance1 $553M $127M 23.0% FY 2020 Revenue FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA2 FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA Margin2 (0.6%) CAGR (2017 - 2020) (3.6%) CAGR (2017 - 2020) (220) bps ∆ (2017 - 2020) Revenue Composition Competitive Differentiators Revenue by Product 9% Caskets Leading brand based on superior product quality, service, and innovation with 125-year history Experienced sales team who maintain long-standing relationships with funeral homes World-class manufacturing capabilities driven by execution of the HOM Other Extensive distribution and service network provides rapid delivery and reliable customer support 91% Seamless integration of technology that helps funeral homes better serve families 1 Results as of FY 2020. CAGRs represent FY 2017 through FY 2020. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 31 Strategic Actions at Batesville A Reliable Source of Internal Financing to Accelerate De-Leveraging and Fund Future Expansion Relatively Stable Revenue Despite Changing Consumer Preferences $640 $638 $607 $621 $592 $604 $574 $562 $551 $533 $553 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Significant Cumulative Free Cash Flow Generation Over Time1  Continued application of HOM to drive supply chain and SG&A productivity  Strong cash flow generation serves as dependable source of funding for industrial diversification  Track record of performance across economic cycles reduces $117 $216 $317 $416 $499 $578 $657 $747 $847 $928 $1,025 dependence on external financing  Continuous focus on discretionary cost control and supply chain optimization FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 32 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Compelling Financial Characteristics Delivering Outsized Profitable Growth while Continuing to Reinforce Portfolio Resilience GDP+ 24% Diverse Exposure Anticipated Long- term Services, Aftermarket & To End Markets with Long- term Revenue Growth Consumable Products Revenues Secular Tailwinds 100%+2 ~$1B2 20%+1 Adj. EBITDA Margin Target Last Decade Average Batesville FCF since 2010 Significant Runway for Improvement FCF Conversion Supports capital return to shareholders and M&A growth strategy 1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 Free Cash Flow (FCF) and FCF Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 34 Doing What We Said We Would: Achieving Our 3-Year Targets (2017 - 2020) Delivered on Key 2020 Targets Announced at December 2017 Investor Day1 2% - 4% Double-DigitAdj. EPS2 CAGR Adj. EPS CAGR came in below double-digit target due to key end market weakness and COVID-19 disruption Organic Revenue CAGR  Adj. EPS2 CAGR  5% - 7% organic3 4% - 6% +180 bps (vs. 250bps target) APS Adj. EBITDA4 Margin Expansion Organic APS Revenue CAGR  Achieved EBITDA $ target, but EBITDA margin below target driven by mix of large plastic projects with lower initial margin but long-term opportunity for highly profitable aftermarket parts and service revenue (3%) - (1%) >100% Organic Batesville Revenue CAGR  FCF Conversion5  1 Achievements on 2020 Targets measured from 2017 to 2020. 2 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 3 5-7% excluding acquisitions; see appendix for further description. 4 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 5 FCF and FCF Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 35 Continued Progress in Rapidly De-LeveragingPost-Transaction Evolution of Net Leverage Over Time1 Acquired Acquired 1.6x1.5x 0.4x 4Q10 1Q11 2Q11 3Q11 4Q11 1Q12 Acquired Acquired 3.8x Acquired Strategic 2.7x Pension 2.7x Funding 2.4x 2.2x 2.0x 1.7x 1.2x 0.7x 2Q12 3Q12 4Q12 1Q13 2Q13 3Q13 4Q13 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Source: Company filings and credit agreement compliance certificates. 1 Defined as ("Total Debt - Cash") / Consolidated EBITDA. Calculated using Consolidated EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement in effect during the relevant reporting period. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 36 Consistent FCF Generation and World-Class Working Capital Efficiency Free Cash Flow1 $3194 $217 $224 $221 $168 $156 $1533 $117 $102 $97 $742 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Working Capital Turns 9.9x 9.4x 8.5x 7.8x 7.4x4 6.1x 6.6x 6.2x 5.6x 5.4x 5.1x2 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 2 FY15 impacted by working capital timing. 3 FY19 included approximately $17 million of payments related to the acquisition of Milacron. 4 Beginning in FY20, data includes the Molding Technology Solution segment (acquired November 2019). INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 37 Capital Deployment Priorities Reduce Debt Prior to Milacron acquisition, Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA of <1.0x

Current net debt of $1.3B with a Net Debt to Adj. EBITDA of 2.7x

History of prioritizing and paying down debt post acquisition (e.g., Coperion) Adapting to Current Environment Top Priority Reinvest in the Business • Drive innovation and new product development Strategic investments to grow • Expand into new end markets and geographies profitably in-line with demand • Annual capex target of ~3% of revenue Return Cash to Shareholders Funding the dividend • Dividend yield of 2.2%1 Continued temporary suspension of • 12 consecutive years of $0.01 per share increases share repurchase program; decision made in tandem with Milacron • Opportunistic share repurchases, primarily to offset dilution acquisition announcement Strategic Acquisitions Curtailing M&A activity as we • Strategic focus: strengthen existing leadership positions and build targeted platforms integrate Milacron • Remain target disciplined; seek acquisitions with compelling financial returns 1 As of 12/31/20. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 38 APPENDIX INVESTOR PRESENTATION | Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures While we report financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also provide certain non-GAAP operating performance measures. These non-GAAP measures are referred to as "adjusted" measures and exclude the following items: business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs;

restructuring and restructuring related charges;

asset impairment charges;

inventory step-up charges;

step-up charges; intangible asset amortization;

debt financing activities related to the acquisition of Milacron;

net loss on divestiture of Cimcool;

COVID-19 pandemic-related costs;

pandemic-related costs; the related income tax impact for all of these items; and

the interaction of tax benefits and expenses related to the foreign income inclusion tax provisions and certain tax carryforward attributes associated with the acquisition of Milacron and divestiture of Cimcool. These include the tax provisions related to the imposition of tax on Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) earned by certain foreign subsidiaries, the Foreign Derived Intangible Income Deduction (FDII), and the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) and their impact on Loss carryforward attributes. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. One important non-GAAP measure that we use is adjusted earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). A part of our strategy is to pursue acquisitions that strengthen or establish leadership positions in key markets. Given that strategy, it is a natural consequence to incur related expenses, such as amortization from acquired intangible assets and additional interest expense from debt-funded acquisitions. Accordingly, we use adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to monitor our business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under U.S. GAAP and therefore does not purport to be an alternative to net (loss) income. Further, Hillenbrand's measure of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired in the past twelve months. Hillenbrand uses organic growth and organic revenue to assess performance of its reportable segments and the Company in total without the impact of recent acquisitions. Hillenbrand believes that such measures are useful to investors as it provides a supplemental period-to-period comparison. Another important non-GAAP measure used is backlog. Backlog is not a term recognized under GAAP; however, it is a common measurement used in industries with extended lead times for order fulfillment (long-term contracts), like those in which our Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions businesses compete. Backlog represents the amount of consolidated revenue that we expect to realize on contracts awarded related to the Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions . For purposes of calculating backlog, 100% of estimated revenue attributable to consolidated subsidiaries is included. Backlog includes expected revenue from large systems and equipment, as well as replacement parts, components, and service. In addition, organic backlog refers to backlog less the backlog of companies acquired in the past twelve months. Given that there is no GAAP financial measure comparable to backlog, a quantitative reconciliation is not provided. We use this non-GAAP information internally to make operating decisions and believe it is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our ongoing operating results. The information can also be used to perform trend analysis and to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items. The Company believes this information provides a higher degree of transparency. In addition, for purposes of this presentation and comparative purposes only, all prior year comparisons for Milacron are made on a pro forma basis and excluding the Cimcool business, which the Company divested in March of this year. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 40 Segment Performance: Advanced Process Solutions ($M; formerly Process Equipment Group) Revenue -6% $350 $330 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Adj. EBITDA1 +2% $67 $68 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Adj. EBITDA Margin1 +160 bps 19.0% 20.6% Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Performance Highlights Business Update Revenue of $330M decreased 6% year over year due to general demand softness across industrial markets; excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue decreased 9%

Adj. EBITDA margin of 20.6% increased 160 bps due to cost containment actions, synergy realization, and pricing and productivity improvements

Backlog of $988M increased 14% year over year and increased 5% sequentially, driven by demand for large plastics projects outside of North America Large project pipeline remains strong with some shift in timing: ~28% of backlog expected to convert to revenue beyond next 12 months

Backlog and large project demand a positive indicator for future capital projects and higher margin aftermarket parts and service

Customer-driven delays on some projects, but no large project cancellations 1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 41 Segment Performance: Molding Technology Solutions ($M; formerly Milacron) Revenue1 -1% $220 $217 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Performance Highlights Adj. EBITDA1,2 +20% $42 $51 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Business Update Adj. EBITDA Margin1,2 +410 bps 19.2% 23.3% Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Revenue of $217M decreased 1% compared to prior year pro forma 1 and increased 17% sequentially in strongest quarter to date as part of Hillenbrand; down slightly to prior year driven primarily by weakness in automotive end market

and increased 17% sequentially in strongest quarter to date as part of Hillenbrand; down slightly to prior year driven primarily by weakness in automotive end market Adj. EBITDA margin of 23.3% increased 410 bps year over year driven by product mix, cost containment actions and synergies

Backlog 2 of $243M increased 54% year over year driven by improvement across segment; backlog increased 31% sequentially and is at highest level in more than two years Better than expected results due to quicker rebound from COVID-19 in India, and hot runner strength driven by medical, electronics and packaging end markets

COVID-19 in India, and hot runner strength driven by medical, electronics and packaging end markets Automotive, construction, consumer goods and packaging all improved sequentially

Automotive demand still soft from year-over-year perspective as manufacturers delay new product introductions and model changeovers 1 Q4 FY20 results exclude Cimcool. In addition, for purposes of this presentation and comparative purposes only, all prior year comparisons for Molding Technology Solutions are made on a pro forma basis. 2 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and backlog are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 42 Segment Performance: Batesville ($M) Revenue +8% $136 $147 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Adj. EBITDA1 +17% $31 $36 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Adj. EBITDA Margin1 +170 bps 22.6% 24.3% Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Performance Highlights Business Update Revenue of $147M increased 8% year over year driven by higher volume, partly offset by a decrease in average selling price

Adj. EBITDA margin of 24.3% improved by 170 bps year over year driven by operating leverage, cost containment actions and productivity improvements, which more than offset cost inflation Responded to increased needs of communities that have been deeply affected by COVID-19 pandemic and well-positioned to handle higher volume

COVID-19 pandemic and well-positioned to handle higher volume Volumes remained higher in October, particularly in certain geographic regions experiencing more severe effects from the pandemic 1 Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 43 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net (Loss) Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions) September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Advanced Process Solutions $ 68.0 $ 66.7 $ 234.5 $ 223.3 Molding Technology Solutions 50.6 - 147.0 - Batesville 35.7 30.6 127.1 114.2 Corporate (13.4) (10.5) (44.2) (42.2) Less: Interest income (0.7) (0.4) (3.2) (1.1) Interest expense 22.1 11.3 77.4 27.4 Income tax expense 17.2 10.6 34.9 50.5 Depreciation and amortization 32.2 14.2 130.6 58.5 Impairment charges 62.3 - 144.8 - Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs 9.9 11.7 77.2 16.6 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 2.6 7.0 9.3 10.6 Inventory step-up - - 40.7 0.2 Loss on settlement of interest rate swaps - 6.4 - 6.4 Net loss on divestiture 0.5 - 3.5 - Other 0.2 - 2.6 - Consolidated net (loss) income $ (5.4) $ 26.0 $ (53.4) $ 126.2 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 44 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to Hillenbrand $ (7.1) $ 24.7 $ (60.1) $ 121.4 Impairment charges 62.3 - 144.8 - Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs 9.9 11.7 77.2 16.6 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 2.6 7.0 9.3 10.6 Inventory step-up - - 40.7 0.2 Intangible asset amortization 16.7 7.5 71.9 32.5 Net loss on divestiture 0.5 - 3.5 - Debt financing activities 0.4 5.6 2.7 5.6 Loss on settlement of interest rate swaps - 6.4 - 6.4 Other 0.2 - 2.6 - Tax effect of adjustments (25.7) (9.3) (86.0) (18.0) Tax adjustments 9.4 - 28.0 1.8 Adjusted net income attributable to Hillenbrand $ 69.2 $ 53.6 $ 234.6 $ 177.1 Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted EPS $ (0.09) $ 0.39 $ (0.82) $ 1.92 Impairment charges 0.83 - 1.97 - Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs 0.13 0.19 1.05 0.26 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 0.03 0.11 0.12 0.17 Inventory step-up - - 0.55 - Intangible asset amortization 0.22 0.12 0.98 0.51 Net loss on divestiture 0.01 - 0.05 - Debt financing activities 0.01 0.09 0.04 0.09 Loss on settlement of interest rate swaps - 0.10 - 0.10 Other - - 0.04 - Tax effect of adjustments (0.34) (0.15) (1.17) (0.28) Tax adjustments 0.12 - 0.38 0.03 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.85 $ 3.19 $ 2.80 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 45 Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net (Loss) Income Pro Forma Year Ended (in millions) September 30, 2020 Consolidated net loss $ (53.4) Interest income (3.2) Interest expense 77.4 Income tax expense 34.9 Depreciation and amortization 130.6 EBITDA 186.3 Impairment charges 144.8 Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs 77.2 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 9.3 Inventory step-up 40.7 Net loss on divestiture 3.5 Other 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA 464.4 Pro forma adjustments (see below) (5.8) Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 458.6 Pro forma adjustments: Molding Technology Solutions adjusted EBITDA, as reported (1) $ 4.5 Less: Cimcool adjusted EBITDA(2) (10.3) Pro forma adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ (5.8) - Pro forma adjusted EBITDA by segment: Advanced Process Solutions $ 234.5 Molding Technology Solutions 148.6 Batesville 127.1 Corporate (51.6) $ 458.6 1 Represents Molding Technology Solutions' adjusted EBITDA for the period from October 1, 2019 to November 20, 2019, which were derived from the Company's accounting records.. 2 The Cimcool business was divested on March 30, 2020. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 46 Reconciliation of MTS Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Net (Loss) Income Pro Forma Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2019 Consolidated net income $ 26.1 Income from discontinued operations (net of income taxes) (21.8) Interest expense 9.9 Income tax expense 5.0 Depreciation and amortization 11.6 Currency effect on intercompany advances (1.1) Long-term equity awards 4.2 Business acquisition, disposition, and integration costs 4.9 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 2.0 Other 4.3 Adjusted EBITDA (as reported by Milacron) 45.1 Less: Adjustments to conform with Hillenbrand: Currency effect on intercompany advances 1.1 Long-term equity awards (4.2) Adjusted EBITDA (conformed to Hillenbrand) 42.0 Less: Cimcool adjusted EBITDA (6.8) Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Cimcool $ 35.2 Adjusted EBITDA by segment Molding Technology Solutions (1) $ 42.3 Corporate (7.1) $ 35.2 1Includes Molding Technology Solutions' segment EBITDA as if Molding Technology Solutions was a segment of Hillenbrand for the period presented above. INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 47 Reconciliation of Pro Forma Revenue to Reported Revenue Consolidated Revenue Reconciliation Pro Forma Year Ended (in millions) September 30, 2020 Consolidated net revenue $ 2,632.7 Less: Cimcool net revenue (53.3) Pro forma net revenue, excluding Cimcool $ 2,579.4 Molding Technology Solutions Revenue Reconciliation Pro Forma Pro Forma Year Ended Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Molding Technology Solutions net revenue $ 849.6 $ 250.3 Less: Cimcool net revenue (51.4) (29.9) Pro forma net revenue, excluding Cimcool $ 798.2 $ 220.4 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 48 Reconciliation of FCF & FCF Conversion to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Year Ended (in millions) September 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 354.8 Less: Capital expenditures (35.9) Free cash flow $ 318.9 Adjusted net income attributable to Hillenbrand $ 234.6 Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 136% INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 49 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

