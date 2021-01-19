Log in
HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
Hillenbrand : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for February 4, 2021

01/19/2021 | 04:48pm EST
BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "News & Events" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, March 5, 2021.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13715095. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, February 18, 2021, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13715095.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-call-for-february-4-2021-301211280.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
