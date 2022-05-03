Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hillenbrand, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
41.57 USD   +1.84%
09:02aHillenbrand and Net Impact Launch Circular Innovation Program for Plastics
PR
04/21Hillenbrand Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for May 10, 2022
PR
03/29Hillenbrand named National STEM partner for Girls Inc.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillenbrand and Net Impact Launch Circular Innovation Program for Plastics

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Partnership aimed at fostering sustainable thinking and innovation among future workforce
  • Encourages industry collaboration and systems thinking in approach to circularity

BATESVILLE, Ind., and OAKLAND, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) (the "Company") and Net Impact announced a partnership in the creation of the 2022 Plastics & Circularity Case Competition, aimed at continuing to innovate and promote sustainability within the plastics value chain.

The Plastics & Circularity Case Competition brings together next generation innovators to rethink the challenges the plastics value chain faces from creation to collection. Hillenbrand brought this concept to Net Impact to engage the future generation in how we can further shape the responsible lifecycle management of plastics. Hillenbrand will guide the topic and goals of the competition, while Net Impact will facilitate the competition by bringing together its global network of social impact and sustainability leaders to address the challenge. The Plastics & Circularity Case Competition will take place in the fall of 2022.

Net Impact inspires, equips, and activates emerging leaders to build a more just and sustainable world. With over 130,000 members in 300+ Chapters at colleges, universities, and local communities worldwide, Net Impact takes on social challenges, protects the environment, develops new concepts and approaches, and leverages the tools of business toward the greater good. In short, Net Impact helps people turn their passions into a lifetime of world-changing action.

"Our partnership with Net Impact continues our commitment to sustainability and pulls forward the next generation into helping us collaborate and solve challenges in new ways," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Plastics support many sustainable trends, from the light-weighting of vehicles, to extending the life of food, to electronic capabilities and medical advancements. How we address the circularity of plastics is critical for many of our customers and we are excited to partner with Net Impact and the next generation on this important initiative."

"Business can no longer focus solely on profits," Net Impact CEO, Peter Lupoff, said. "Business plans must prioritize environmental and social factors as well. The Plastics & Circularity Case Competition activates next generation leaders, in partnership with business, to solve one of our world's most critical issues. Having a company with a reputation as an innovator like Hillenbrand to serve as a partner and mentor for this year's participants should assure another exciting and effective program."

For organizations interested in partnering with Hillenbrand and Net Impact to tackle critical sustainability issues in the plastic industry, please contact Kate Roski, Director of Growth at Net Impact, at kroski@netimpact.org.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

About Net Impact
Net Impact (www.netimpact.org) is a global community of students and professionals who aspire to be effective drivers of economic, social, and environmental change. Our programs—delivered from our headquarters in Oakland, CA, as well as globally through our 300+ Chapters—connect our members to the skills, experiences, and people that will allow them to have the greatest impact. With over 130,000 members, Net Impact takes on social challenges, protects the environment, invents new products, and orients business toward the greater good. In short, we help our members turn their passions into a lifetime of world-changing action.

 

Hillenbrand - a global diversified industrial company. (PRNewsfoto/Hillenbrand, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-and-net-impact-launch-circular-innovation-program-for-plastics-301538490.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HILLENBRAND, INC.
09:02aHillenbrand and Net Impact Launch Circular Innovation Program for Plastics
PR
04/21Hillenbrand Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for May 10, 2022
PR
03/29Hillenbrand named National STEM partner for Girls Inc.
PR
03/16HILLENBRAND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10Hillenbrand Appoints Robert VanHimbergen as CFO; Kristina Cerniglia to Step Down By End..
MT
03/10HILLENBRAND : Announces CFO Transition - Form 8-K
PU
03/10Hillenbrand, Inc. Announces That Robert Vanhimbergen Will Join the Company as Executive..
CI
03/10HILLENBRAND, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
03/10Hillenbrand Announces CFO Transition
PR
03/10Hillenbrand, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLENBRAND, INC.
More recommendations