  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hillenbrand, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HI

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hillenbrand : BATESVILLE CASKET COMPANY DONATES LAND TO CITY OF BATESVILLE IN HONOR OF EARTH DAY

04/23/2021 | 07:50am EDT
Batesville Casket Company Donates Land to City of Batesville in Honor of Earth Day

Parcel will help the City of Batesville expand its Walking Trails

Batesville, Ind. April 22, 2021 -- Batesville Casket Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) and a leader in the death care industry in North America, and the City of Batesville are recognizing Earth Day by announcing the company's donation of a 1.5-acre parcel of land to help expand the city's Trail project. The company has worked closely with Mayor Mike Bettice and his team to facilitate the land donation.

'Batesville has been a proud member of this community since 1906, and what better way to celebrate Earth Day and reinforce our commitment to sustainability than to donate a parcel of land that can help support the health and well-being of local residents,' said Chris Trainor, President, Batesville Casket. 'This is a small gesture on our part to help strengthen the resilience of our community and further the great work already underway.'

The land along Highway 129 just south of highway 46 in Batesville will help the city connect Liberty Park to the Southeastern Indiana YMCA. This piece of the trail is part of a community-wide initiative to connect the city and make it more walkable, a foundational element of the concept of placemaking.

'On behalf of the city and its residents, I offer a sincere thank you to Batesville Casket for their gracious donation and for helping us achieve our goal to create a safe, walkable, connected community,' said Mayor Mike Bettice, Batesville. 'The city's longstanding partnerships with Hillenbrand and Batesville Casket have helped enhance our quality of life for decades and we are grateful for their continued support.'

Batesville Casket and its parent company, Hillenbrand, are committed to being a company where the positive impacts of its people, products and partnerships help better the environments in which they operate. The company furthered its commit commitment to sustainability by signing the United Nations Global Compact.

ABOUT BATESVILLE CASKET

Batesville (www.Batesville.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of burial and cremation products, memorialization options and innovative technology solutions. For more than 125 years, Batesville has supported licensed funeral professionals in helping families honor the lives of those they love.® A history of manufacturing excellence, product innovation, superior customer service and reliable delivery helped Batesville become - and remain - an industry leader.

ABOUT THE CITY OF BATESVILLE

Nestled in the hills of Southeastern Indiana's Ripley and Franklin counties, Batesville is a thriving city committed to faith, family, education and a strong economy. From its early beginnings of German immigrants, Batesville has continued to welcome residents of many nationalities. We pride ourselves on community involvement and the commitment in making the quality of life in Batesville nothing but the best.

Disclaimer

Hillenbrand Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
