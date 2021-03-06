Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hillenbrand, Inc.    HI

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillenbrand : Investor Presentation – March 2021

03/06/2021 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this presentation, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections. Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following:

intend

believe

plan

expect

may

goal

would

project

become

pursue

estimate

will

forecast

continue

could

anticipate

target

impact

promise

improve

progress

potential

should

This is not an exhaustive list but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.

Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any

number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruptions, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company, or any companies we may acquire; risks that the integration of Milacron or any other integration, acquisition, or disposition activity disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the credit markets; volatility of our investment portfolio; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; labor disruptions; the impact of the additional indebtedness that the Company has incurred in connection with the acquisition of Milacron and the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements or meet its de-leveraging goals; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large providers; increased costs or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; competition in the industries in which we operate, including from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; certain tax-related matters; and changes to legislation, regulation, treaties or government policy, including any resulting from the current political environment. For a more in-depth discussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 12, 2020. The forward-looking information in this presentation speaks only as of the date covered by this report, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Hillenbrand Snapshot1 (NYSE: HI)

Global Diversified Industrial Company that Engineers, Manufactures, and Sells Products and Services into a Variety of End Markets

1906

Batesville, IN

~11,000

40+

$2.5B

17.9%

Pro Forma Revenue by Segment4

Pro Forma Revenue by Geography4,6

AmericasEMEAAsia

1 All financial metrics exclude the divested Cimcool and Red Valve businesses. 2As of 9/30/2020. 3 Includes headquarters, significant manufacturing and sales & technical locations. 4 Represents total of Hillenbrand financial data for FYE 9/30/2020 as if Milacron were acquired on October 1, 2019.

5Pro Forma Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 6 Based on customer location.

Q1 2021 Key Takeaways

01.

02.

03.

04.

05.

Sustained momentum with top-line results above our expectations; exceptional EBITDA margin in Batesville and MTS; on-track to realize year 3 run-rate synergy target of $75M related to Milacron

Record order backlog; well positioned to drive growth in large platform businesses

Executing on portfolio simplification strategy with sale of Red Valve and agreement to sell ABEL; use cash proceeds to reinvest in business and paydown debt

Strong financial position driven by operating cash flow and Red Valve proceeds; reduced net leverage to 2.2x

Lifting suspension of share repurchases and considering strategic bolt-on acquisitions; advancing our long-term strategy by strengthening and building scalable platforms

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillenbrand Inc. published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HILLENBRAND, INC.
10:41aHILLENBRAND  : Investor Presentation – March 2021
PU
03/03HILLENBRAND, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
02/25HILLENBRAND, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, F..
AQ
02/24HILLENBRAND  : Announces Commencement and Pricing of $350 Million Senior Notes O..
PR
02/16HILLENBRAND  : Hires Sr. Vice President, Operations Center of Excellence and Hil..
PR
02/11HILLENBRAND  : Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $0.2150 Per Share
PR
02/11HILLENBRAND, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
02/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Hillenbrand Slowed with Disposit..
MT
02/08HILLENBRAND  : DA Davidson Adjusts Hillenbrand's Price Target to $52 from $46, K..
MT
02/05HILLENBRAND  : Barrington Research Adjusts Hillenbrand's Price Target to $54 Fro..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 757 M - -
Net income 2021 232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 738 M 3 738 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HILLENBRAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hillenbrand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLENBRAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 54,25 $
Last Close Price 49,81 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe Anthony Raver President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristina A. Cerniglia Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Francis Joseph Loughrey Chairman
Bhavik N. Soni Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Nicholas R. Farrell Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLENBRAND, INC.19.10%3 738
ATLAS COPCO AB15.27%64 500
FANUC CORPORATION1.72%45 708
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.61%38 723
SANDVIK AB14.16%33 736
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.78%29 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ