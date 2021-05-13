Log in
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
Hillenbrand : Investor Presentation – May 2021

05/13/2021 | 11:20am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

May 2021

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this presentation, we make a number of "forward-looking statements" that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided under these sections. As the words imply, these are statements about future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases, ability to meet deleveraging goals, and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, expectations, and projected costs or savings or transactions of the Company that might or might not happen in the future, as contrasted with historical information. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but by their very nature are subject to a wide range of risks. If our assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks and uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Hillenbrand's (the "Company") expectations and projections. Words that could indicate that we are making forward-looking statements include the following:

intend

believe

plan

expect

may

goal

would

project

become

pursue

estimate

will

forecast

continue

could

anticipate

target

impact

promise

improve

progress

potential

should

encourage

This is not an exhaustive list but is intended to give you an idea of how we try to identify forward-looking statements. The absence of any of these words, however, does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking.

Here is the key point: Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Any number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our performance to differ significantly from what is described in the forward-lookingstatements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of contagious diseases such as the COVID-19pandemic and the societal, governmental, and individual responses thereto, including supply chain disruptions, loss of contracts and/or customers, erosion of some customers' credit quality, downgrades of the Company's credit quality, closure or temporary interruption of the Company's or suppliers' manufacturing facilities, travel, shipping and logistical disruptions, loss of human capital or personnel, and general economic calamities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company, or any companies we may acquire; risks that the integration of Milacron or any other integration, acquisition, or disposition activity disrupts current operations or poses potential difficulties in employee retention or otherwise affects financial or operating results; the ability to recognize the benefits of the acquisition of Milacron or any other acquisition or disposition, including potential synergies and cost savings or the failure of the Company or any acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives generally; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the credit markets; volatility of our investment portfolio; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; our reliance upon employees, agents, and business partners to comply with laws in many countries and jurisdictions; labor disruptions; the impact of the additional indebtedness that the Company has incurred in connection with the acquisition of Milacron and the ability of the Company to comply with financial or other covenants in its debt agreements or meet its de-leveraginggoals; the dependence of our business units on relationships with several large providers; increased costs or unavailability of raw materials or certain outsourced services; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; competition in the industries in which we operate, including from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; our level of international sales and operations; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; impacts of decreases in demand or changes in technological advances, laws, or regulation on the revenues that we derive from the plastics industry; certain tax-relatedmatters; and changes to legislation, regulation, treaties or government policy, including any resulting from the current political environment. For a more in-depthdiscussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-lookingstatements, see the discussions under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Kfor the year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 12, 2020, and in Part II, Item 1A of Hillenbrand's Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021. The forward-lookinginformation in this presentation speaks only as of the date covered by this report, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-lookinginformation.

Hillenbrand Snapshot1 (NYSE: HI)

Global Diversified Industrial Company that Engineers, Manufactures, and Sells Products and Services into a Variety of End Markets

Pro Forma Revenue by Segment4

Pro Forma Revenue by Geography4,6

Founding Year

1906

Headquarters

Batesville, IN

22%

28%

Employees2

~11,000

47%

Locations2,3

54%

40+

PF Revenue4,5

31%

18%

$2.5B

PF Adj. EBITDA Margin4,5

Advanced Process Solutions (APS)

17.9%

Molding Technology Solutions (MTS)

Americas EMEA Asia

Batesville

Plastics

31%

Diversified End Markets4

Chemicals

DeathCustom

Automotive

Consumer

4%

Molders

5%

Goods

Packaging

5%

5%

4%

3%

Food/ Pharma

3%

Electronics

Medical

3%

Other

Construction12%

3%

Death Care

22%

1 All financial metrics exclude the divested Cimcool, Red Valve and ABEL businesses. 2As of 9/30/2020. 3 Includes headquarters, significant manufacturing and sales & technical locations. 4 Represents total of Hillenbrand financial data for FYE 9/30/2020 as if Milacron were acquired on October 1,

2019. 5 Pro Forma Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures See appendix for GAAP reconciliation. 6 Based on customer location.

Q2 2021 Key Takeaways

01.

02.

03.

04.

05.

Demand remained

Milacron integration

Hillenbrand Operating

Continued execution

Significantly

strong with record

remains on-trackto

Model (HOM)

of portfolio

strengthened balanced

order backlog

deliver $75M of run-rate

deployment driving

simplification strategy

sheet and focused on

positioning us well to

year three synergy

global supply chain

with sale of ABEL;

investing for growth

drive growth in large

resiliency and helped

planned divestiture of

platform businesses

protect margins in

TerraSource Global

inflationary environment

remains on track

Disclaimer

Hillenbrand Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
