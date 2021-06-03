Hillenbrand : OUR RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

A Message in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic (June 3, 2021 - Production capacity in India update)

All significant production sites are operating at or near capacity. Some disruptions in India continue though most facilities are returning to normal levels of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation globally and take other necessary proactive actions to mitigate the impact to our employees and businesses as appropriate. The health and well-being of our employees, their families and our customers continues to be our priority. All sites are following local governmental guidance on the use of personal protective equipment, temperature checks and symptom screening, social distancing and frequent handwashing. As circumstances warrant, we expect to use this website for any additional updates.

A Message in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic (May 13, 2021 - Production capacity in India update)

All significant production sites are operating at or near capacity with the exception of our site in Ahmedabad, India, which we closed as a preventative measure but we expect to bring back online during the week of May 17th. We continue to closely monitor the situation globally and take other necessary proactive actions to mitigate the impact to our employees and businesses as appropriate. The health and well-being of our employees, their families and our customers continues to be our priority. All sites are following local governmental guidance on the use of personal protective equipment, temperature checks and symptom screening, social distancing and frequent handwashing. As circumstances warrant, we expect to use this website for any additional updates.

A Message in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic (May 28, 2020 - Production capacity in India updated June 16, 2020)

All significant production sites are operating at or near capacity. Some disruptions in India continue though most facilities are coming back online as local restrictions are lifted. Non-production staff around the world who have mostly been working from home are slowly returning to offices in stages. The health and well-being of our employees, their families and our customers continues to be our priority. All sites are following guidance on the use of personal protective equipment, temperature checks and symptom screening, social distancing and frequent handwashing. As circumstances warrant, we expect to use this website for any additional updates.

Initial Update (April 6, 2020)

As we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hillenbrand is committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of our employees and other stakeholders, and the communities in which we operate, while serving our customers' critical needs. To that end, we have established a COVID-19 Task Force comprised of leaders from our business to direct our response and provide leadership as we navigate this environment and strive to protect our employees and support our customers.

Protecting Our Employees

We will continue to take appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of our employees globally:

• Many of our employees have the flexibility to work from home and have been instructed to do so.• We are requiring employees to stay at home if they are feeling ill, consistent with our standard practice.• We have enacted physical distancing procedures, where possible, for those employees who need to be onsite.• We are encouraging increased hand washing and hygiene practices across all our sites and have provided information on best practices to our associates.

• We are consulting regularly with key health and regulatory organizations and will update our response plans as new information becomes available.

If an employee suspects they have been exposed to COVID-19 or tests positive for the virus, Hillenbrand has a documented response plan to help protect the safety of our associates. This plan is aligned with Hillenbrand's preventive health protocols and those of global, regional, and national government authorities and health organizations including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). In the event that local laws require more stringent measures, we are preparing to do whatever is necessary to implement them.

Supporting Our Customers

Many local, state, and national governments are issuing shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders for all non-essential business. As of today, a majority of our businesses are operating to continue manufacturing products essential to the critical infrastructure, including health and safety, food and agriculture, and energy.

As of April 6, 2020, all significant global production locations remained open and able to operate at or near normal production levels, including facilities in China that faced temporary closures earlier in the year. We have experienced some minor impacts at other locations due to local legal requirements. We are closely monitoring the supply chain and taking actions as needed to mitigate disruptions. We continue to work with our suppliers and customers as we work to preserve business continuity by, among other things:

• Leveraging global manufacturing and flexible supply chains to move production to different regions as needed;• Staying in close contact with our suppliers to manage the supply chain and working with key suppliers on contingency plans; and

• Coordinating closely with local government leaders and observing governmental and health authorities' guidelines.

If you are a customer or supplier, please let us know as soon as possible of any business adjustments you may be anticipating as a result of the coronavirus situation. This will help us position our resources accordingly and provide you with the best service possible.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation around the world and work to address the needs of our employees, stakeholders, and communities. Thank you!

Hillenbrand has used, and intends to continue to use, the homepage and the investor relations section of the company's website at www.hillenbrand.com as a means of disclosing additional information, which may include material non-public information.