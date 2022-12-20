Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hillenbrand, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HI   US4315711089

HILLENBRAND, INC.

(HI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
42.60 USD   -3.23%
08:01aIvalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base
PR
12/16News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/15Industrials Down After Weak Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ivalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across its Supply Base

12/20/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a global industrial company, has selected Ivalua to centralize its supplier communication, contract data, and help consolidate best-in-class procurement processes.

Hillenbrand required a platform to centralize supplier communication, contract data, and support its growth while providing the basis for future scalability into Procure-to-Pay (P2P). The solution adopted will include Ivalua's supplier risk and performance management and contract lifecycle management modules and will feature a number of integrations to ensure optimal user experience and maximum efficiency.

The Ivalua platform offers a single source of truth for all supplier and contract data across Hillenbrand's global operating companies. This will provide greater visibility into its supply chain, enabling opportunities to streamline processes, simplify the onboarding of new suppliers, and accelerate its decision-making process.

"We are delighted to welcome Hillenbrand to our customer community", said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We look forward to helping Hillenbrand increase business efficiency and resilience by centralizing data and digitizing procurement operations through our solution".

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

Global Media Contact

Corporate Communications


media@ivalua



US & Canada

Mike Gallo


Lumina Communications for Ivalua


212-239-8594


mike@luminapr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivalua-partners-with-hillenbrand-to-centralize-its-data-and-improve-visibility-across-its-supply-base-301706817.html

SOURCE Ivalua


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HILLENBRAND, INC.
08:01aIvalua Partners with Hillenbrand to Centralize its Data and Improve Visibility across i..
PR
12/16News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/15Industrials Down After Weak Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12/15Hillenbrand reaches deal to sell Batesville Casket for $761M
AQ
12/15Hillenbrand to Sell Batesville Casket Unit to LongRange Capital for $761.5 Million
MT
12/15Hillenbrand to Seek M&A
CI
12/15Transcript : Hillenbrand, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
12/15Hillenbrand, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15Hillenbrand to Highlight its Transformation Journey and Growth Strategy at 2022 Investo..
PR
12/15Hillenbrand Announces Divestiture of Batesville Casket Company, Accelerating Transforma..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLENBRAND, INC.
More recommendations