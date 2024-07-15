Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of HilleVax, Inc. (“HilleVax” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HLVX). Investors who purchased HilleVax securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HLVX.

Investigation Details

On July 8, 2024, Fierce Biotech published an article that stated, “HilleVax’s stock took a nosedive after the vaccine biotech’s sole clinical-stage candidate failed a phase 2b trial in norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis (AGE).” The article continues, “The virus-like particle-based vaccine, dubbed HIL-214, missed all primary and secondary endpoints of the NEST-IN1 study of more than 2,800 infants aged about five months of age in the U.S. and Latin America.” Following this news, shareholders suffered damages.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased HilleVax securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HLVX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715652432/en/