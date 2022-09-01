Log in
    HLVX   US43157M1027

HILLEVAX, INC.

(HLVX)
2022-09-01
13.25 USD   +11.25%
08/31HilleVax Says Committee Backs Continuation of Phase 2b Trial of Norovirus Vaccine Candidate
MT
08/31HILLEVAX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31HilleVax Announces Positive Recommendation from Safety Data Monitoring Committee for NEST-IN1 Phase 2b Clinical Trial of HIL-214 Norovirus Vaccine Candidate
GL
HilleVax to Participate in J.P. Morgan Biotech – 2022 Conference Call Series

09/01/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will participate in the J.P Morgan Biotech – 2022 Conference Call Series. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b study NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion.

Fireside chat details:
Date:  Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Time:  1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Moderator:  Eric Joseph, Ph.D.
HilleVax Participant:  Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Please contact your J.P. Morgan representative to access the session

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Contact:

Shane Maltbie
IR@hillevax.com
+1-617-213-5054


