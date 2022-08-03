Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hillman Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLMN   US4316361090

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

(HLMN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
10.25 USD   -1.06%
07:49aHILLMAN : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07:40aManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
07:39aHILLMAN : Q2 2022 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hillman : Q2 2022 Presentation

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Q2 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "target", "goal", "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including spending on home renovation or construction projects, inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) increased supply chain costs, including raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; (3) the highly competitive nature of the markets that we serve (4) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (5) seasonality; (6) large customer concentration; (7) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (9) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (10) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; or (11) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2022. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this communication to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") throughout this presentation the company has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which present results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that the company believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of the company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the non-GAAP financial measures terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled from the respective measures under GAAP in the appendix below.

The company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such a reconciliation such as certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that are included in net income and EBITDA as well as the related tax impacts of these items and asset dispositions / acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates that are included in cash flow, due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Earnings Presentation Q2 2022

2

Q2 2022 Highlights

Financial Highlights for the 13 Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

  • Net sales increased 4.9% to $394.1 million versus Q2 2021
    • Hardware Solutions +12.0%
    • Robotics and Digital Solutions ("RDS") (2.4)%
    • Canada +7.1%
    • Protective Solutions (12.0)%
  • GAAP net income improved to $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(3.4) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in Q2 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $62.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (ttm) / Net Debt: 4.7x at quarter end
  • Compared to Pre-COVID (Q2 2022 vs Q2 2019):
    • Net sales increased +21.5%
    • Adjusted EBITDA +14.8%

Please see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Net Debt in the Appendix of this presentation.

Earnings Presentation Q2 2022

3

Q2 2022 Highlights

Operational Highlights for the 13 Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

  • Successfully finalized details of price increase (fourthincrease in past 15 months)
  • Maintained average fill rates of nearly 97% during the quarter
  • Completed fastener launch for the first time at a major retail partner
    • Executed on time with 99.7% fill rates
    • Already seeing replenishment orders
  • Positioned for continued new business momentum
  • Expects to see inventory come down and cash flows increase in the second half of 2022

Earnings Presentation Q2 2022

4

YTD 2022 Highlights

Financial Highlights for the 26 Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

  • Net sales increased 5.6% to $757.1 million versus the 26 weeks ended June 26, 2021
    • Hardware Solutions +12.7%
    • Robotics and Digital Solutions ("RDS") +3.6%
    • Canada +4.4%
    • Protective Solutions down less than 1% (excl. COVID-related PPE sales)
  • GAAP net income improved to $6.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(12.4) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, versus the 26 weeks ended June 26, 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $106.3 million versus $112.3 million for the 26 weeks ended June 26, 2021

Please see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income in the Appendix of this presentation.

Earnings Presentation Q2 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillman Solutions Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.
07:49aHILLMAN : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07:40aManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition ..
AQ
07:39aHILLMAN : Q2 2022 Presentation
PU
07:39aHILLMAN : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:33aEarnings Flash (HLMN) THE HILLMAN GROUP Reports Q2 Revenue $394.1M
MT
07:33aEarnings Flash (HLMN) THE HILLMAN GROUP Reports Q2 EPS $0.14
MT
07:32aHillman Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07:31aHillman Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/26Hillman Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07/14Barclays Adjusts Hillman Solutions' Price Target to $11 From $15, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 553 M - -
Net income 2022 29,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 992 M 1 992 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 212
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hillman Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,25 $
Average target price 13,29 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doug J. Cahill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert O. Kraft Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven A. Brunker Chief Information Officer
Amanda Kitzberger Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Joseph M. Scharfenberger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.-4.65%1 992
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-26.31%309 056
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-27.29%120 124
KINGFISHER PLC-26.28%6 000
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.90%4 919
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-4.85%4 849