Hillman : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

CINCINNATI, August 3, 2022 -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the "Company" or "Hillman"), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 25, 2022.





Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (Thirteen Weeks Ended June 25, 2022)

•Net sales increased 4.9% to $394.1 million compared to $375.7 million in the prior year quarter

•Net income totaled $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $(3.4) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter

•Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $0.14 per diluted share compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the prior year quarter

•Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $62.3 million compared to $64.5 million in the prior year quarter





Second Quarter YTD 2022 Highlights (Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 25, 2022)

•Net sales increased 5.6% to $757.1 million as compared to $717.0 million in the prior year

•Net income was $6.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $(12.4) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in the prior year

•Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $0.24 per diluted share compared to $0.39 per diluted share in the prior year

•Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $106.3 million compared to $112.3 million in the prior year





"Our second quarter results reflect the success of our multiple pricing initiatives over the past 15 months and the relentless efforts of our 1,100 associates to keep the shelves stocked at our customers' 42,000 locations," commented Doug Cahill, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hillman. "While volumes were light compared to the surge in activity during the prior year quarter coming out of COVID, we continued to execute averaging fill rates of nearly 97% for the quarter, up from 90% a year ago."





"Currently, there are many factors influencing the economy, including labor shortages, supply chain constraints, and elevated retail inventories amid overall lighter foot traffic at stores. The Hillman moat helps solve these issues for our customers making us especially resilient through all economic cycles. Our service model ships direct to stores, reducing shipping delays, costs, and inventories for customers; our field sales and service team manages the aisle for our customers, which helps alleviate their concerns around labor; and we own 90% of our brands allowing us to tailor our products quickly to meet the changing needs of our retailers and end consumers.





"While we have tempered our full year expectations to account for softness in sales volume, our business remains on solid footing. We estimated that over 90% of our sales are driven by repair, remodel and maintenance activity, which remains robust and not highly sensitive to mortgage rates or dependent on new housing construction. Lead times have come down considerably since the beginning of the year and we expect our price increases to offset increased costs for the full year 2022 on a dollar-for-dollar basis. These factors combined with our competitive moat situate us for further success with customers throughout the remainder of the year and into the future."







Balance Sheet and Liquidity at Quarter-End

•Total long-term debt was $929 million, up from $907 million at the end of 2021. Net debt1 outstanding was $949 million, up from $931 million at the end of 2021

•Liquidity available totaled approximately $118 million, consisting of $100 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $18 million of cash and equivalents

•Net debt1 to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 4.7 times, up from 4.5 times at the end of 2021

•Subsequent to the quarter-end, increased capacity on the revolving credit facility by $125 million to $375 million





Full Year 2022 Guidance - Update

Based on year-to-date performance and improved visibility on the remainder of the year, management is providing additional information on its full year 2022 guidance originally provided on March 2, 2022 with Hillman's fourth quarter 2021 results.





•Net sales are now anticipated to be toward the low end of the original range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

•Adjusted EBITDA1 is now expected to be at the low end of the original range of $207 million to $227 million

•Free Cash Flow1 guidance is unchanged; projected to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million





1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Net Debt, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA", "Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Reconciliation of Net Debt" and "Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow" sections of this press release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.





About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. ("Hillman") and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited





Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Net sales $ 394,114 $ 375,715 $ 757,127 $ 716,996 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 220,146 215,967 433,419 417,265 Selling, general and administrative expenses 118,229 111,662 232,767 214,841 Depreciation 14,172 15,270 27,426 31,611 Amortization 15,566 15,414 31,087 30,323 Management fees to related party - 88 - 214 Other (income) expense, net (1,772) (2,195) (4,194) (2,547) Income (loss) from operations 27,773 19,509 36,622 25,289 Interest expense, net 12,533 19,159 24,161 38,178 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures - 3,152 - 6,304 (Gain) loss on mark-to-market adjustments - (751) - (1,424) Investment income on trust common securities - (94) - (189) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,240 (1,957) 12,461 (17,580) Income tax provision (benefit) 6,424 1,428 5,532 (5,225) Net income (loss) $ 8,816 $ (3,385) $ 6,929 $ (12,355) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.04) $ 0.04 $ (0.14) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 194,135 91,217 194,071 91,266 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.04) $ 0.04 $ (0.14) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 196,686 91,217 195,932 91,266

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

June 25,

2022 December 25,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,723 $ 14,605 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,579 ($2,891 - 2021) 132,846 107,212 Inventories, net 574,848 533,530 Other current assets 18,761 12,962 Total current assets 744,178 668,309 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $309,464 ($284,069 - 2021) 176,824 174,312 Goodwill 825,070 825,371 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $383,715 ($352,695 - 2021) 765,888 794,700 Operating lease right of use assets 77,925 82,269 Deferred tax assets - 1,323 Other assets 26,414 16,638 Total assets $ 2,616,299 $ 2,562,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 187,527 $ 186,126 Current portion of debt and finance lease liabilities 11,860 11,404 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,777 13,088 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 11,076 8,606 Pricing allowances 8,815 10,672 Income and other taxes 4,782 4,829 Interest 1,562 1,519 Other accrued liabilities 44,335 41,052 Total current liabilities 282,734 277,296 Long-term debt 929,246 906,531 Deferred tax liabilities 145,394 137,764 Operating lease liabilities 70,741 74,476 Other non-current liabilities 11,096 16,760 Total liabilities $ 1,439,211 $ 1,412,827 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 194,359,084 issued and 194,270,779 outstanding at June 25, 2022 and 194,083,625 issued and 193,995,320 outstanding at December 25, 2021 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,396,863 1,387,410 Accumulated deficit (203,252) (210,181) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,543) (27,154) Total stockholders' equity 1,177,088 1,150,095 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,616,299 $ 2,562,922

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited





Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,929 $ (12,355) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,513 61,934 Deferred income taxes 8,230 (4,709) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 2,598 1,800 Stock-based compensation expense 8,304 3,537 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,646) (1,212) Other non-cash interest and change in fair value of interest rate swap - (1,424) Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (25,163) (23,547) Inventories, net (42,973) (73,049) Other assets (4,125) (15,786) Accounts payable 1,502 22,443 Other accrued liabilities 4,501 (17,471) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 14,670 (59,839) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash received (2,500) (39,102) Capital expenditures (28,921) (22,684) Net cash used for investing activities (31,421) (61,786) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (4,256) (5,304) Borrowings on senior term loans - 35,000 Financing fees - (1,027) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 121,000 128,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (97,000) (42,000) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (556) (460) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,149 1,761 Cash payments related to hedging activities (944) - Net cash provided by financing activities 19,393 115,970 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 476 390 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,118 (5,265) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,605 21,520 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,723 $ 16,255

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures





The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.





Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business, nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 8,816 $ (3,385) $ 6,929 $ (12,355) Income tax provision (benefit) 6,424 1,428 5,532 (5,225) Interest expense, net 12,533 19,159 24,161 38,178 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures - 3,152 - 6,304 Investment income on trust common securities - (94) - (189) Depreciation 14,172 15,270 27,426 31,611 Amortization 15,566 15,414 31,087 30,323 Mark-to-market adjustment of interest rate swap - (751) - (1,424) EBITDA $ 57,511 $ 50,193 $ 95,135 $ 87,223 Stock compensation expense 2,286 1,796 8,304 3,537 Management fees - 88 - 214 Restructuring (1) 513 - 565 109 Litigation expense (2) 2,703 6,322 3,713 10,282 Acquisition and integration expense (3) 1,438 3,299 2,215 8,139 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,175) (1,212) (3,645) (1,212) Buy-back expense (4) - 1,350 - 1,350 Anti-dumping duties (5) - 2,636 - 2,636 Total adjusting items $ 4,765 $ 14,279 $ 11,152 $ 25,055 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,276 $ 64,472 $ 106,287 $ 112,278





(1)Restructuring includes severance, consulting, and other costs associated with streamlining our operations.

(2)Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our litigation with KeyMe, Inc. and Hy-Ko Products Company LLC.

(3)Acquisition and integration expense includes professional fees, non-recurring bonuses, and other costs related to the merger with Landcadia III and the secondary offering of shares in the second quarter of 2022.

(4)Infrequent buy backs associated with new business wins.

(5)Anti-dumping duties assessed related to the nail business for prior year purchases.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)





We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:





Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ 8,816 $ (3,385) $ 6,929 $ (12,355) Remove adjusting items (1) 4,765 14,279 11,152 25,055 Mark-to-Market adjustment on interest rate swaps (2) - (751) - (1,424) Remove amortization expense 15,566 15,414 31,087 30,323 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (1,529) (3,773) (2,602) (5,661) Adjusted Net Income $ 27,618 $ 21,784 $ 46,566 $ 35,938 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.04 $ (0.04) $ 0.04 $ (0.14) Remove adjusting items (1) 0.02 0.15 0.06 0.27 Mark-to-Market adjustment on interest rate swaps (2) - (0.01) - (0.02) Remove amortization expense 0.08 0.17 0.16 0.33 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (0.01) (0.04) (0.01) (0.06) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding Diluted Shares, as reported (3) 196,686 91,217 195,932 91,266 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments Dilutive effect of stock options and awards - 1,025 - 927 Dilutive effect of warrants - - - - Adjusted Diluted Shares 196,686 92,242 195,932 92,193

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.





(1)Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment.





Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Stock compensation expense $0.01 $0.02 $0.04 $0.04 Management fees - - - - Restructuring - - - - Litigation expense 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.11 Acquisition and integration expense 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.09 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) Buy-back expense - 0.01 - 0.01 Anti-dumping duties - 0.03 - 0.03 Total adjusting items $0.02 $0.15 $0.06 $0.27

Note: Adjusting items may not add due to rounding.





(2)We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25.2% for the U.S. and 26.5% for Canada except for the following items:

a.The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.2%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible.

b.The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense included in "Other" was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.2%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible.

c.Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25.2%.

(3)Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 25, 2022 include the dilutive impact of 2,551 and 1,861 options and awards, respectively.





Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited)





We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is a the calculation of Net Debt:





June 25, 2022 December 25, 2021 Revolving loans $ 117,000 $ 93,000 Senior term loan, due 2028 846,745 851,000 Finance leases 3,064 1,782 Gross debt $ 966,809 $ 945,782 Less cash 17,723 14,605 Net debt $ 949,086 $ 931,177





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)





We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.





Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022 Twenty-six Weeks Ended

June 26, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 14,670 $ (59,839) Capital expenditures (28,921) (22,684) Free cash flow $ (14,251) $ (82,523)





