CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, today announced it will participate at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.



Hillman’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill; Chief Operating Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi; and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will give a formal presentation and hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Presentation Details: Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 4:35 p.m. Eastern time

Live webcast and replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/hlmn/1605800

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Hillman management, please contact your Raymond James representative, or email IR@hillmangroup.com.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 46,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

