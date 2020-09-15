Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilltop Holdings Inc.    HTH

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Expands Debt Capital Markets, Adds High Yield Housing Origination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

 

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today that Stephen Coma has joined the firm as managing director, Debt Capital Markets. Coma will lead the firm’s High Yield Housing Origination group—the newest extension of its Debt Capital Markets division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006110/en/

Stephen Coma (Photo: Business Wire)

Stephen Coma (Photo: Business Wire)

Coma will oversee four new additions to HilltopSecurities’ High Yield Housing Origination group, including Managing Director Adriane Evans, Director Michelle Le, Assistant Vice President David Prieto, and Analyst Wei Fan. Coma, Le, Prieto, and Fan will serve clients from HilltopSecurities’ Charlotte, North Carolina, office and Evans will operate from Sarasota, Florida. The group reports to Mike Bartolotta, senior managing director and head of Dept Capital Markets.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve, Adriane, Michelle, David, and Wei to the firm,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “We’ve been working to expand the value our Debt Capital Markets division brings to public and private sector clients. Under Steve’s leadership, our new High Yield Housing Origination group better positions HilltopSecurities to continue growing as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Coma and the new group will coordinate and structure high yield housing transactions for a broad range of clients nationwide.

“In this day and age, high yield bond issuance is a very relationship-driven business,” said Bartolotta. “Steve and his team understand the complexities of this sector and will play a pivotal role in helping HilltopSecurities expand in each market across the country.”

About Stephen Coma

Coma joined HilltopSecurities after 15 years with BB&T Capital Markets, now Truist Securities. There, he spearheaded the creation of their Housing and Specialty Finance Group as managing director and group head. He brings more than 25 years of experience in structured finance to his role. He is a graduate of Princeton University and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

About Adriane Evans

Before joining HilltopSecurities, Evans spent nine years with BB&T Capital Markets. While there, she held senior-level leadership roles including managing director and senior vice president of Debt Capital Markets. Prior to joining BB&T Capital Markets, she held senior vice president roles at Stern Brothers and Ziegler. In total, Evans has more than 30 years of experience in fixed income. She received bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Florida State University.

About Michelle Le

Le has more than 15 years of experience in developing financing structures. Most recently she served as senior vice president at BB&T Capital Markets, where she implemented the new business line of housing and specialty finance in the high yield tax-exempt space. She earned a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from Duke University.

About David Prieto

Prieto joined HilltopSecurities from his role at BB&T Capital Markets as a housing and specialty finance investment banking assistant vice president, where he managed the structuring of high yield bond transactions. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and investments from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prieto is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

About Wei Fan

Fan served as an investment banking analyst at BB&T Capital Markets before he joined HilltopSecurities. He has held intern positions in investment banking at Moelis & Company and China Galaxy Securities. He earned a bachelor of science in economics with a concentration in finance from Duke University.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
05:01pHILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Expands Debt Capital Markets, Adds High Yield Housin..
BU
09/09HILLTOP : Investor Presentation – September 2020
PU
08/26HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Clare Graca as Chief Administrative Officer
BU
08/24HILLTOP : Launches Newly Redesigned Website
BU
08/21HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/20HILLTOP : Tom C. Nichols Elected to Hilltop Holdings Board of Directors
BU
08/13HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31HILLTOP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/31HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/31HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 848 M - -
Net income 2020 312 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,69x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 771 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,80 $
Last Close Price 19,63 $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald J. Ford Chairman
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
J. Markham Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.-21.26%1 771
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%312 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.50%243 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.89%223 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.36%174 601
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.85%135 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group