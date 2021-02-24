Log in
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Brian Connery to Fixed Income Capital Markets

02/24/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Brian Connery to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Dallas as director and municipal trader, reporting to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

“HilltopSecurities is excited to have Brian as a new member of our team,” said Bleakney. “He’s an accomplished municipal finance professional, covering financial modeling and trading for high yield securities and other fixed income products. His years of experience will help us continue expanding our client base and the services we provide as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Connery brings 14 years of financial services experience to his role. He joins from Morgan Stanley where he served as vice president and high yield trader for their Municipal Fixed Income group. Prior to his time there, Connery worked with Citigroup as vice president of municipal fixed income, specializing in credit analytics and structured products.

“My career has taken me to several large firms, which have helped enhance my capabilities and understanding of each municipal sector,” said Connery. “I’m proud to join HilltopSecurities. Not only are they an established, respected, and growing company, their professionals share my appetite for developing creative structures and innovative financial solutions to benefit the communities our public finance clients serve.”

Connery received a bachelor’s in finance with an emphasis on financial accounting from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

About HilltopSecurities

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2021
