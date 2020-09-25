Log in
Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Michael Belsky to Public Finance Division in Chicago

09/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Michael Belsky to the firm’s public finance office in Chicago. Belsky joins the firm as a managing director and will serve as a municipal credit analyst, as well as oversee the firm’s internal training program for public finance professionals as part of its professional development platform, HilltopSecurities University.

With 35 years of experience in the municipal sector, Belsky served as group managing director of Fitch Ratings’ public finance group where he worked for 15 years. He has also served as an analyst and competitive underwriter with Northern Trust and established a public finance investment banking group for Mesirow Financial. In addition, Belsky was a senior fellow and instructor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy where he taught classes on the municipal bond industry and established grant-funded research on municipal finance for the university’s Center for Municipal Finance. He has also served as a city councilman and mayor of Highland Park, Illinois.

“Mike will leverage his expertise in municipal credit and regulation to support HilltopSecurities’ public finance professionals, clients, industry organizations, government agencies, and the media,” said HilltopSecurities Vice Chairman and Head of Public Finance David Medanich. “As an elected official, rating agency executive, and academic, Mike has built relationships with a broad range of issuers and other market participants that will serve HilltopSecurities well as we expand our footprint in the Midwest and across the country.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
