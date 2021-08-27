Log in
    HTH   US4327481010

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Sean Ladley to Fixed Income Capital Markets

08/27/2021 | 08:02am EDT
Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Sean Ladley to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Charlotte, NC as co-head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales, reporting to A.J. Maggio, executive managing director, co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005026/en/

Sean Ladley (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sean will be an enormous asset to our fixed income team,” said Maggio. “His background reflects a long history of dedication to the industry. We look forward to his leadership in enhancing our Generalist Fixed Income Sales efforts and recruiting talent for the firm.”

Ladley brings more than 24 years of financial services experience to his role. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he was a managing director at Wells Fargo, where he served most recently as head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales.

“I have been very impressed with HilltopSecurities’ overall culture and leadership in the industry,” Ladley said. “There is both an incredible opportunity to serve clients and continue to enhance the platform. I look forward to being a part of HilltopSecurities.”

Ladley received a bachelor’s degree from Williams College in Massachusetts.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 780 M - -
Net income 2021 333 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,15x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 2 711 M 2 711 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 925
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,40 $
Average target price 34,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerald J. Ford Chairman
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer
Donald F. Foley Chief Operational Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.21.41%2 711
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%483 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.70%353 763
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%240 317
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.52%201 419
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.86%196 381