Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Sean Ladley to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Sean Ladley to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Charlotte, NC as co-head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales, reporting to A.J. Maggio, executive managing director, co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets.

“Sean will be an enormous asset to our fixed income team,” said Maggio. “His background reflects a long history of dedication to the industry. We look forward to his leadership in enhancing our Generalist Fixed Income Sales efforts and recruiting talent for the firm.”

Ladley brings more than 24 years of financial services experience to his role. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he was a managing director at Wells Fargo, where he served most recently as head of Generalist Fixed Income Sales.

“I have been very impressed with HilltopSecurities’ overall culture and leadership in the industry,” Ladley said. “There is both an incredible opportunity to serve clients and continue to enhance the platform. I look forward to being a part of HilltopSecurities.”

Ladley received a bachelor’s degree from Williams College in Massachusetts.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

