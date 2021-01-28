Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
01/28/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $112.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $43.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Income from continuing operations to common stockholders for the full year 2020 was $409.4 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $211.3 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 reflect a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income.
Including income from discontinued operations related to the insurance business, income applicable to common stockholders was $116.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $49.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $447.8 million, or $5.01 per diluted share, for full year 2020, compared to $225.3 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for full year 2019.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, a 33% increase from the prior quarter, payable on February 26, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2021.
Additionally, during 2020, Hilltop paid $208.7 million to repurchase approximately 8.78 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.76 pursuant to the 2020 stock repurchase program, and inclusive of the tender offer completed in November 2020. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. The previously authorized stock repurchase program was active through April 2020 when, in light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hilltop Board of Directors suspended the stock repurchase program. Based on Hilltop’s expected ability to maintain strong capital and liquidity to meet the needs of its customers and communities during this exceptional period of economic uncertainty, and given that the previously noted stock repurchase program expired in January 2021, the Hilltop Board of Directors authorized, subject to regulatory review, a new stock repurchase program through January 2022, under which Hilltop may repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding common stock.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for 2021 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.
Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Hilltop’s strong fourth quarter caps off a remarkable, yet unprecedented year. 2020 was a record-breaking year for our company, as PrimeLending funded a record 84 thousand residential mortgage loans, HilltopSecurities generated record net revenue of over $530 million, and Hilltop produced record consolidated earnings. While the pandemic created unique challenges, I could not be prouder of our teammates across the franchise and how they responded to take care of our clients and the communities we serve. Notably, our team at PlainsCapital Bank originated approximately 2,800 PPP loans and deferred loan payments for their commercial and consumer clients that were most impacted by the pandemic.
“Although the pandemic caused Hilltop to change the way we work, it did not deter our team from making progress on large and complex initiatives. By leveraging shared services, the coordinated efforts of our technology, properties management and human resources groups enabled us to effectively transition to a work-from-home model for a majority of our employees since last March. Further, we completed the implementation of our new mortgage loan origination system at PrimeLending and the core operating system at HilltopSecurities, both of which are foundational for the future growth in these businesses.
“As we embark upon 2021, we believe Hilltop is well positioned with established businesses, synchronized leadership and robust capital. We also believe our dividend increase and share repurchase authorization demonstrate the strength and momentum of our franchise.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:
For the fourth quarter of 2020, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $297.6 million, compared to $157.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an 88.9% increase;
Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The reversal of credit losses was $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020;
The reversal of credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflected improvements in Bank loan portfolio macroeconomic factor assumptions and qualitative factors from the prior quarter, partially offset by the identified changes in the loan portfolio composition and credit quality.
Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 2.83% and 20.56%, respectively, compared to 1.40% and 9.43%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019;
Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $28.28 at December 31, 2020, compared to $26.72 at September 30, 2020;
Hilltop’s total assets were $16.9 billion at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020;
Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.1 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.3 billion September 30, 2020;
Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 2,800 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, with a remaining balance of approximately $487 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to approximately $671 million as of September 30, 2020.
Non-performing loans were $79.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $84.0 million, or 0.80% of total loans, at September 30, 2020;
During the fourth quarter of 2020, we further supported our impacted banking clients through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $240 million as of December 31, 2020;
As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, active COVID-19 related loan modifications totaled approximately $291 million and $968 million, respectively;
During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $714 million have made at least one payment pursuant to agreed-upon contractual terms;
The extent of these loans progressing into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.
Loans held for sale increased by 9.4% from September 30, 2020 to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020;
Total deposits were $11.2 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2020;
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio2 of 12.64% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.97% at December 31, 2020;
Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin3 increased to 2.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2.56% in the third quarter of 2020;
For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $447.9 million, compared to $263.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 69.9% increase;
For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $402.3 million, compared to $307.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 30.7% increase; and
Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 25.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 22.8% during the same period in 2019.
________________________________________
Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.
1
“Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $436.8 million and $502.1 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
2
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
3
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Discontinued Operations
On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of National Lloyds Corporation, or NLC, which comprised the operations of its former insurance segment, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. Insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. Included within discontinued operations of corporate for the fourth quarter of 2020 is the recognition of a pre-tax post-closing adjustment gain of $3.7 million related to the finalization of the June 30, 2020 closing balance sheet, resulting in an aggregate gain on sale of NLC of $36.8 million, net of transaction costs. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules promulgated under the Internal Revenue Code.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(in 000's)
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Cash and due from banks
$
1,062,560
$
1,277,865
$
1,655,492
$
524,370
$
433,626
Federal funds sold
386
420
385
401
394
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
290,357
221,621
194,626
178,805
157,436
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
80,319
90,103
161,457
23,356
59,031
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
694,255
667,751
648,037
393,581
689,576
Available for sale, at fair value, net
1,462,205
1,310,240
1,091,348
972,318
911,493
Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net
311,944
323,299
343,198
355,110
386,326
Equity, at fair value
140
117
122
107
166
2,468,544
2,301,407
2,082,705
1,721,116
1,987,561
Loans held for sale
2,788,386
2,547,975
2,592,307
2,433,407
2,106,361
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
7,693,141
7,945,560
7,849,904
7,345,250
7,381,400
Allowance for credit losses
(149,044
)
(155,214
)
(156,383
)
(106,739
)
(61,136
)
Loans held for investment, net
7,544,097
7,790,346
7,693,521
7,238,511
7,320,264
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
1,404,727
1,363,478
1,222,627
1,838,789
1,780,280
Premises and equipment, net
211,595
208,078
210,975
215,261
210,375
Operating lease right-of-use assets
105,757
109,354
119,954
113,395
114,320
Mortgage servicing assets
143,742
127,712
81,264
30,299
55,504
Other assets
555,983
607,932
627,982
846,316
404,754
Goodwill
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
Other intangible assets, net
20,364
21,814
23,374
25,019
26,666
Assets of discontinued operations
—
—
—
249,758
248,429
Total assets
$
16,944,264
$
16,935,552
$
16,934,116
$
15,706,250
$
15,172,448
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
3,612,384
$
3,557,603
$
3,467,500
$
2,865,192
$
2,769,556
Interest-bearing
7,629,935
7,704,312
8,182,098
7,082,297
6,262,658
Total deposits
11,242,319
11,261,915
11,649,598
9,947,489
9,032,214
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
1,368,373
1,310,835
1,158,628
1,259,181
1,605,518
Short-term borrowings
695,798
780,109
720,164
1,329,948
1,424,010
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
79,789
56,023
55,340
22,768
43,817
Notes payable
381,987
396,006
450,158
244,042
256,269
Operating lease liabilities
125,450
122,402
131,411
124,123
125,619
Junior subordinated debentures
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
Other liabilities
632,889
502,517
409,672
408,224
348,519
Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
—
—
139,730
140,674
Total liabilities
14,593,617
14,496,819
14,641,983
13,542,517
13,043,652
Common stock
822
902
902
901
906
Additional paid-in capital
1,317,929
1,443,588
1,439,686
1,437,301
1,445,233
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,763
23,790
23,813
20,939
11,419
Retained earnings
986,792
942,461
797,331
676,946
644,860
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
771
774
778
774
776
Employee stock trust
(138
)
(143
)
(150
)
(150
)
(155
)
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
2,323,939
2,411,372
2,262,360
2,136,711
2,103,039
Noncontrolling interests
26,708
27,361
29,773
27,022
25,757
Total stockholders' equity
2,350,647
2,438,733
2,292,133
2,163,733
2,128,796
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
16,944,264
$
16,935,552
$
16,934,116
$
15,706,250
$
15,172,448
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Consolidated Income Statements
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in 000's, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
109,328
$
104,955
$
115,696
$
433,311
$
460,471
Securities borrowed
14,445
10,705
16,196
51,360
69,582
Securities:
Taxable
9,845
11,035
15,174
48,273
58,493
Tax-exempt
1,862
1,687
1,572
6,698
6,159
Other
1,381
1,446
3,180
6,853
15,991
Total interest income
136,861
129,828
151,818
546,495
610,696
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,269
10,700
17,480
47,040
71,509
Securities loaned
12,014
8,729
13,989
42,816
60,086
Short-term borrowings
2,154
2,346
6,244
11,611
26,778
Notes payable
4,807
4,904
2,337
15,897
8,948
Junior subordinated debentures
609
608
909
2,772
3,851
Other
636
641
99
2,193
545
Total interest expense
29,489
27,928
41,058
122,329
171,717
Net interest income
107,372
101,900
110,760
424,166
438,979
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(3,482
)
(602
)
6,880
96,491
7,206
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
110,854
102,502
103,880
327,675
431,773
Noninterest income:
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
247,360
307,896
120,573
1,001,059
504,935
Mortgage loan origination fees
50,193
47,681
36,939
171,769
130,003
Securities commissions and fees
35,921
32,496
33,205
142,720
137,742
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
42,161
36,866
32,083
131,327
103,787
Other
72,296
77,772
40,846
243,605
186,350
Total noninterest income
447,931
502,711
263,646
1,690,480
1,062,817
Noninterest expense:
Employees' compensation and benefits
291,489
294,907
212,498
1,059,645
844,602
Occupancy and equipment, net
27,596
26,124
30,617
99,416
113,336
Professional services
21,927
17,522
17,211
69,984
60,565
Other
61,336
60,792
47,542
224,758
193,386
Total noninterest expense
402,348
399,345
307,868
1,453,803
1,211,889
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
156,437
205,868
59,658
564,352
282,701
Income tax expense
39,295
46,820
13,579
133,071
63,714
Income from continuing operations
117,142
159,048
46,079
431,281
218,987
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
3,734
736
5,623
38,396
13,990
Net income
120,876
159,784
51,702
469,677
232,977
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
4,431
6,505
2,426
21,841
7,686
Income attributable to Hilltop
$
116,445
$
153,279
$
49,276
$
447,836
$
225,291
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.31
$
1.69
$
0.48
$
4.59
$
2.29
Earnings from discontinued operations
0.04
0.01
0.06
0.43
0.15
$
1.35
$
1.70
$
0.54
$
5.02
$
2.44
Diluted:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.30
$
1.69
$
0.48
$
4.58
$
2.29
Earnings from discontinued operations
0.05
0.01
0.06
0.43
0.15
$
1.35
$
1.70
$
0.54
$
5.01
$
2.44
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.36
$
0.32
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
86,269
90,200
90,606
89,280
92,345
Diluted
86,420
90,200
90,711
89,304
92,394
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Continuing
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Corporate
Eliminations
Operations
Net interest income (expense)
$
106,431
$
8,907
$
(6,842
)
$
(4,710
)
$
3,586
$
107,372
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(3,549
)
67
—
—
—
(3,482
)
Noninterest income
12,130
141,163
297,523
630
(3,515
)
447,931
Noninterest expense
62,878
115,719
206,695
17,299
(243
)
402,348
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
$
59,232
$
34,284
$
83,986
$
(21,379
)
$
314
$
156,437
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Continuing
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Corporate
Eliminations
Operations
Net interest income (expense)
$
390,871
$
39,912
$
(10,489
)
$
(14,192
)
$
18,064
$
424,166
Provision for credit losses
96,326
165
—
—
—
96,491
Noninterest income
41,376
491,355
1,172,450
3,945
(18,646
)
1,690,480
Noninterest expense
232,447
415,463
753,917
53,040
(1,064
)
1,453,803
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
$
103,474
$
115,639
$
408,044
$
(63,287
)
$
482
$
564,352
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Selected Financial Data
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Hilltop Consolidated (1):
Return on average stockholders' equity
20.56%
25.94%
9.43%
20.03%
11.18%
Return on average assets
2.83%
3.71%
1.40%
2.88%
1.66%
Net interest margin (2)
2.71%
2.56%
3.30%
2.85%
3.48%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
2.72%
2.57%
3.31%
2.85%
3.48%
Impact of purchase accounting
15 bps
10 bps
19 bps
14 bps
25 bps
Book value per common share ($)
28.28
26.72
23.20
28.28
23.20
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
82,185
90,238
90,641
82,185
90,641
Dividend payout ratio (4)
6.67%
5.30%
14.71%
7.18%
13.12%
Banking Segment:
Net interest margin (2)
3.37%
3.03%
3.77%
3.31%
4.00%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
3.38%
3.03%
3.78%
3.31%
4.01%
Impact of purchase accounting
20 bps
13 bps
25 bps
18 bps
33 bps
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
5,629
3,346
5,698
18,831
28,745
Net charge-offs ($000's)
2,688
567
1,348
21,145
5,556
Return on average assets
1.37%
1.14%
1.17%
0.63%
1.36%
Fee income ratio
10.2%
9.2%
10.8%
9.6%
9.9%
Efficiency ratio
53.0%
52.7%
54.9%
53.8%
55.0%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
34,007
29,808
31,455
127,745
127,985
Broker-Dealer Segment:
Net revenue ($000's) (5)
150,070
149,190
113,128
531,267
455,719
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
87,469
88,063
64,301
311,778
267,663
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
60,295
60,774
39,505
205,464
163,840
Compensation as a % of net revenue
58.3%
59.0%
56.8%
58.7%
58.7%
Pre-tax margin (6)
22.8%
23.7%
21.4%
21.8%
19.7%
Mortgage Origination Segment:
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
Home purchases
3,683,564
4,183,560
2,958,176
13,413,545
11,718,772
Refinancings
3,114,630
2,266,793
1,442,329
9,556,649
3,860,665
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
6,798,194
6,450,353
4,400,505
22,970,194
15,579,437
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
6,571,234
6,521,773
4,226,425
22,514,170
14,591,727
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
As reported
448
440
304
406
324
Impact of sales to banking segment
(3
)
(1
)
(8
)
(3
)
(3
)
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7)
143,742
127,712
55,504
143,742
55,504
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
163,822
161,738
109,753
586,713
419,135
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
116,736
116,275
67,224
405,116
252,956
________________________________________
(1)
Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities of discontinued operations.
(2)
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.1 million, $1.2 million, and $0.6 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.8 million, and $0.6 million, respectively, for the periods presented.
(4)
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
(5)
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income.
(6)
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.
(7)
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Capital Ratios
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
PlainsCapital
10.44%
10.19%
10.37%
12.06%
11.61%
Hilltop
12.64%
13.03%
12.60%
13.03%
12.71%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.40%
14.64%
14.03%
13.33%
13.45%
Hilltop
18.97%
19.85%
18.46%
15.96%
16.70%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.40%
14.64%
14.03%
13.33%
13.45%
Hilltop
19.57%
20.46%
19.06%
16.38%
17.13%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
15.27%
15.49%
14.88%
14.26%
14.13%
Hilltop
22.34%
23.22%
21.82%
17.00%
17.55%
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1):
Commercial real estate
11,133
14,079
13,743
23,352
7,308
Commercial and industrial
34,049
38,708
32,259
47,121
15,262
Construction and land development
507
528
1,404
1,402
1,316
1-4 family residential
32,263
28,707
20,552
15,237
12,204
Consumer
28
53
308
310
26
Broker-dealer
—
—
—
—
—
77,980
82,075
68,266
87,422
36,116
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
1,954
1,919
2,025
2,286
2,173
Non-performing loans ($000's)
79,934
83,994
70,291
89,708
38,289
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans (2)
0.76%
0.80%
0.67%
0.92%
0.40%
Other real estate owned ($000's)
21,289
25,387
26,602
15,429
18,202
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
101
239
315
315
—
Non-performing assets ($000's) (2)
101,324
109,620
97,208
105,452
56,491
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets (2)
0.60%
0.65%
0.57%
0.67%
0.37%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)
243,631
187,105
124,682
101,300
102,707
________________________________________
(1)
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on maturity date of the existing loan. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modifications of approximately $240 million as of December 31, 2020, down from approximately $291 million and $968 million as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted.
(2)
Noted balances and percentages during all prior periods reflect reclassifications to conform to current period presentation.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,760,798
$
18,692
2.71
%
$
1,914,703
$
19,124
4.00
%
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
7,732,754
90,636
4.62
%
7,258,086
96,572
5.24
%
Investment securities - taxable
2,132,863
9,823
1.84
%
1,871,993
16,011
3.42
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
258,644
2,188
3.38
%
244,378
1,763
2.89
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
85,716
—
0.00
%
68,278
228
1.32
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
1,200,635
487
0.16
%
325,984
1,408
1.71
%
Securities borrowed
1,501,389
14,445
3.76
%
1,589,465
16,196
3.99
%
Other
49,648
913
7.31
%
87,188
1,654
7.55
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
15,722,447
137,184
3.45
%
13,360,075
152,956
4.52
%
Allowance for credit losses
(155,142
)
(56,124
)
Interest-earning assets, net
15,567,305
13,303,951
Noninterest-earning assets
1,420,479
1,367,068
Total assets
$
16,987,784
$
14,671,019
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
7,523,955
$
9,269
0.49
%
$
6,100,621
$
17,480
1.14
%
Securities loaned
1,398,943
12,014
3.42
%
1,487,288
13,989
3.73
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,150,439
8,206
2.84
%
1,526,567
10,021
2.59
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,073,337
29,489
1.17
%
9,114,476
41,490
1.80
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,669,230
2,789,662
Other liabilities
965,150
669,798
Total liabilities
14,707,717
12,573,936
Stockholders’ equity
2,252,989
2,072,865
Noncontrolling interest
27,078
24,218
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,987,784
$
14,671,019
Net interest income (3)
$
107,695
$
111,466
Net interest spread (3)
2.28
%
2.72
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.72
%
3.31
%
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,306,203
$
74,467
3.23
%
$
1,501,154
$
64,830
4.32
%
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
7,618,723
358,844
4.71
%
7,088,208
395,641
5.58
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,897,859
49,936
2.63
%
1,803,622
61,983
3.44
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
231,824
7,918
3.42
%
233,713
6,803
2.91
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
90,961
138
0.15
%
63,598
1,236
1.94
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
1,257,902
3,165
0.25
%
371,312
8,469
2.28
%
Securities borrowed
1,435,572
51,360
3.58
%
1,550,322
69,582
4.49
%
Other
59,412
3,687
6.21
%
75,298
6,869
9.12
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
14,898,456
549,515
3.69
%
12,687,227
615,413
4.85
%
Allowance for credit losses
(122,148
)
(57,690
)
Interest-earning assets, net
14,776,308
12,629,537
Noninterest-earning assets
1,537,269
1,397,420
Total assets
$
16,313,577
$
14,026,957
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
7,397,121
$
47,040
0.64
%
$
5,916,491
$
71,509
1.21
%
Securities loaned
1,336,873
42,817
3.20
%
1,423,847
60,086
4.22
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,222,044
33,249
2.72
%
1,398,559
41,928
3.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,956,038
123,106
1.24
%
8,738,897
173,523
1.99
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,304,475
2,635,924
Other liabilities
791,002
614,164
Total liabilities
14,051,515
11,988,985
Stockholders’ equity
2,235,690
2,014,535
Noncontrolling interest
26,372
23,437
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,313,577
$
14,026,957
Net interest income (3)
$
426,409
$
441,890
Net interest spread (3)
2.45
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.85
%
3.48
%
________________________________________
(1)
Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified of discontinued operations.
(2)
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
(3)
Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1.2 million and $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Conference Call Information
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, January 29, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At December 31, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,900 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (ii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (iv) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (vi) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from the London Interbank Offered Rate. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.