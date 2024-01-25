Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $28.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Income to common stockholders for the full year 2023 was $109.6 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $113.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for the full year 2022. Hilltop’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 included decreases in year-over-year mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income, a decline in the net interest income within the banking segment, and increases in net revenues within certain of the broker-dealer segment’s business lines.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, a 6% increase from the prior quarter, payable on February 28, 2024, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2024. Additionally, the Hilltop Board of Directors authorized, subject to regulatory approvals or non-objections, a new stock repurchase program through January 2025, under which Hilltop may repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding common stock. During 2023, Hilltop paid $5.1 million to repurchase an aggregate of 164,604 shares of its common stock at an average price of $30.95 per share pursuant to the 2023 stock repurchase program, which is inclusive of repurchases during the fourth quarter of 2023. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock.

Headwinds that began in 2022, and continued through 2023, including the impact of tight housing inventories on mortgage volumes, declining deposit balances, rapid increases in market interest rates and a volatile economic forecast have had an adverse impact on our operating results during 2023. The impacts of such headwinds during 2024 remain uncertain and will depend on developments outside of our control, including, among others, the timing and significance of further changes in U.S. treasury yields and mortgage interest rates, exposure to increasing funding costs, inflationary pressures associated with compensation, occupancy and software costs and labor market conditions, and international armed conflicts and their impact on supply chains.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “2023 presented a challenging operating environment for Hilltop. Despite the turmoil created by bank failures in the first quarter of 2023, the prudent management of operations at our lines of business and sound stewardship of our balance sheet allowed us to continue to support our clients with exceptional service and end a volatile year with strong capital and liquidity.

“At PlainsCapital Bank, we delivered profitable results in the face of steep competition for deposits and muted loan demand from borrowers. PrimeLending continued to experience a difficult mortgage market as tight inventories and elevated mortgage rates challenged affordability for consumers and production volume. HilltopSecurities offset down markets for our Public Finance and Fixed Income business lines by generating exceptional results from our Structured Finance and Wealth Management platforms. The results at the broker-dealer reflect the value in our diversified offerings at HilltopSecurities.

“As we move into 2024, we will continue to proactively manage costs in this tight operating environment and focus on our conservative, long-term strategy to further build on Hilltop’s franchise value.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights for Hilltop:

The provision for credit losses was $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $40 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022; The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a slight build in the allowance related to increases in specific reserves and net portfolio changes, partially offset by improvements to the U.S. economic outlook since the prior quarter within the banking segment.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $69.2 million, compared to $71.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 2.7% decrease; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $1.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022; Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties decreased to 189 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 199 basis points in the third quarter of 2023.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 0.75% and 5.46%, respectively, compared to 0.63% and 4.99%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $32.58 at December 31, 2023, compared to $31.91 at September 30, 2023;

Hilltop’s total assets were $16.5 billion and $16.4 billion at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively;

, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively; Non-performing loans were $68.3 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $31.5 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at September 30, 2023; Non-performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased from the prior period primarily due to the addition of a single non-owner occupied commercial real estate credit relationship within our hotel/motel portfolio industry subsector of $33.3 million.

Loans held for sale decreased by 10.9% from September 30, 2023 to $0.9 billion at December 31, 2023;

Total deposits were $11.1 billion at each of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023; Total estimated uninsured deposits were $4.7 billion, or approximately 42% of total deposits, while estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits of $315.7 million, were $4.4 billion, or approximately 40% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels 2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 3 of 12.23% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 19.31% at December 31, 2023;

with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 12.23% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 19.31% at December 31, 2023; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 4 decreased to 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.02% in the third quarter of 2023;

decreased to 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.02% in the third quarter of 2023; For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $179.0 million, compared to $169.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 5.4% increase;

For the fourth quarter 2023, noninterest expense was $250.8 million, compared to $253.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 1.0% decrease; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate was 18.7% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 26.6% during the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was lower than the applicable statutory rate primarily due to investments in tax-exempt instruments and changes in accumulated tax reserves, partially offset by the impact of nondeductible expenses, non-deductible compensation expense and other permanent adjustments.



_____________________________ 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $344.1 million and $357.1 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. 2 Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period through December 31, 2024. 3 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 4 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in 000's) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Cash and due from banks $ 1,858,700 $ 1,513,747 $ 1,584,709 $ 1,764,081 $ 1,579,512 Federal funds sold 650 3,650 650 743 650 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 57,395 47,491 50,711 36,199 67,737 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 80,011 123,719 143,982 144,201 118,070 Securities: Trading, at fair value 515,991 578,901 696,649 692,908 755,032 Available for sale, at fair value, net (1) 1,507,595 1,456,238 1,526,869 1,641,571 1,658,766 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net (1) 812,677 825,079 847,437 862,280 875,532 Equity, at fair value 321 264 258 231 200 2,836,584 2,860,482 3,071,213 3,196,990 3,289,530 Loans held for sale 943,846 1,058,806 1,333,044 1,040,138 982,616 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 8,079,745 8,204,052 8,354,122 8,192,846 8,092,673 Allowance for credit losses (111,413 ) (110,822 ) (109,306 ) (97,354 ) (95,442 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,968,332 8,093,230 8,244,816 8,095,492 7,997,231 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,573,931 1,460,352 1,474,177 1,560,246 1,038,055 Premises and equipment, net 168,856 172,097 176,574 180,132 184,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,580 93,057 97,979 100,122 102,443 Mortgage servicing assets 96,662 104,951 95,101 103,314 100,825 Other assets 517,545 588,751 588,166 529,438 518,899 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 8,457 9,078 9,772 10,544 11,317 Total assets $ 16,466,996 $ 16,396,858 $ 17,138,341 $ 17,029,087 $ 16,259,282 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,007,101 $ 3,200,247 $ 3,451,438 $ 3,807,878 $ 3,968,862 Interest-bearing 8,056,091 7,902,850 7,712,739 7,289,269 7,346,887 Total deposits 11,063,192 11,103,097 11,164,177 11,097,147 11,315,749 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,430,734 1,368,064 1,306,646 1,383,317 966,470 Short-term borrowings 900,038 882,999 1,628,637 1,572,794 970,056 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 34,872 51,527 74,761 51,497 53,023 Notes payable 347,145 347,020 364,531 376,410 346,654 Operating lease liabilities 109,002 114,334 119,999 122,878 126,759 Other liabilities 431,684 422,955 389,336 341,246 417,042 Total liabilities 14,316,667 14,289,996 15,048,087 14,945,289 14,195,753 Common stock 652 652 651 650 647 Additional paid-in capital 1,054,662 1,052,867 1,050,191 1,044,774 1,046,331 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,505 ) (145,083 ) (131,718 ) (125,461 ) (133,531 ) Retained earnings 1,189,222 1,171,250 1,144,624 1,136,901 1,123,636 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 228 340 450 446 481 Employee stock trust (292 ) (446 ) (599 ) (599 ) (640 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,122,967 2,079,580 2,063,599 2,056,711 2,036,924 Noncontrolling interests 27,362 27,282 26,655 27,087 26,605 Total stockholders' equity 2,150,329 2,106,862 2,090,254 2,083,798 2,063,529 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 16,466,996 $ 16,396,858 $ 17,138,341 $ 17,029,087 $ 16,259,282

_______________________________ (1) At December 31, 2023, the amortized cost of the available for sale securities portfolio was $1,621,747, while the fair value of the held to maturity securities portfolio was $731,858.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Consolidated Income Statements December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in 000's, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 138,096 $ 142,402 $ 117,906 $ 542,274 $ 416,207 Securities borrowed 18,659 17,683 14,162 71,924 44,414 Securities: Taxable 28,763 27,166 23,293 108,250 75,805 Tax-exempt 2,545 2,464 3,002 10,763 10,013 Other 28,704 27,040 21,611 105,164 44,677 Total interest income 216,767 216,755 179,974 838,375 591,116 Interest expense: Deposits 68,339 64,290 28,238 223,179 50,412 Securities loaned 17,247 16,169 13,179 65,175 38,570 Short-term borrowings 13,495 14,212 10,278 57,857 20,893 Notes payable 3,596 4,026 3,988 15,448 16,141 Other 2,864 2,408 849 9,869 6,125 Total interest expense 105,541 101,105 56,532 371,528 132,141 Net interest income 111,226 115,650 123,442 466,847 458,975 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,265 (40 ) 3,638 18,392 8,309 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 109,961 115,690 119,804 448,455 450,666 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 36,387 47,262 35,949 172,150 302,384 Mortgage loan origination fees 32,844 41,478 35,198 144,539 149,598 Securities commissions and fees 33,002 28,044 33,143 121,875 139,122 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 35,780 39,662 30,661 134,327 127,399 Other 40,965 40,403 34,833 156,082 113,957 Total noninterest income 178,978 196,849 169,784 728,973 832,460 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 160,390 173,195 167,892 678,310 773,688 Occupancy and equipment, net 21,524 21,912 23,077 89,326 97,115 Professional services 13,170 12,639 11,555 49,100 48,495 Other 55,761 52,271 50,844 211,573 207,701 Total noninterest expense 250,845 260,017 253,368 1,028,309 1,126,999 Income before income taxes 38,094 52,522 36,220 149,119 156,127 Income tax expense 7,132 13,211 9,642 31,140 36,833 Net income 30,962 39,311 26,578 117,979 119,294 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,291 2,269 1,022 8,333 6,160 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 28,671 $ 37,042 $ 25,556 $ 109,646 $ 113,134 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 0.40 $ 1.69 $ 1.61 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.69 $ 1.60 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 65,136 65,106 64,602 65,043 70,434 Diluted 65,138 65,108 64,779 65,045 70,626

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 93,133 $ 13,615 $ (4,715 ) $ (2,985 ) $ 12,178 $ 111,226 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,350 (85 ) — — — 1,265 Noninterest income 11,784 106,374 69,185 3,943 (12,308 ) 178,978 Noninterest expense 55,784 99,960 80,367 14,881 (147 ) 250,845 Income (loss) before taxes $ 47,783 $ 20,114 $ (15,897 ) $ (13,923 ) $ 17 $ 38,094

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 397,936 $ 52,894 $ (20,305 ) $ (12,961 ) $ 49,283 $ 466,847 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 18,525 (133 ) — — — 18,392 Noninterest income 45,830 403,538 316,840 12,887 (50,122 ) 728,973 Noninterest expense 226,234 383,024 359,285 60,631 (865 ) 1,028,309 Income (loss) before taxes $ 199,007 $ 73,541 $ (62,750 ) $ (60,705 ) $ 26 $ 149,119

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Data 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Hilltop Consolidated: Return on average stockholders' equity 5.46 % 7.11 % 4.99 % 5.31 % 5.11 % Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.69 % Net interest margin (1) 2.96 % 3.02 % 3.23 % 3.07 % 2.87 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 2.98 % 3.04 % 3.24 % 3.09 % 2.88 % Impact of purchase accounting 4 bps 7 bps 7 bps 6 bps 7 bps Book value per common share ($) 32.58 31.91 31.49 32.58 31.49 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 65,153 65,170 64,685 65,153 64,685 Dividend payout ratio (3) 36.35 % 28.12 % 37.92 % 37.97 % 37.36 % Banking Segment: Net interest margin (1) 2.94 % 3.08 % 3.42 % 3.13 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 2.95 % 3.09 % 3.43 % 3.14 % 3.11 % Impact of purchase accounting 5 bps 8 bps 8 bps 7 bps 9 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 1,202 2,226 2,173 8,632 10,552 Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's) (674 ) 1,556 21 (2,421 ) (4,219 ) Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.31 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Fee income ratio 11.2 % 10.5 % 9.8 % 10.3 % 10.7 % Efficiency ratio 53.2 % 51.4 % 48.9 % 51.0 % 50.8 % Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 29,420 30,641 34,526 123,345 137,531 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (4) 119,989 118,703 106,919 456,432 393,540 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 68,746 69,930 60,552 266,395 251,145 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 39,435 39,929 32,042 144,984 138,705 Compensation as a % of net revenue 57.3 % 58.9 % 56.6 % 58.4 % 63.8 % Pre-tax margin (5) 16.8 % 18.2 % 18.5 % 16.1 % 9.6 % Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 1,698,009 2,091,444 1,895,731 7,701,758 10,823,002 Refinancings 117,018 152,257 147,511 541,373 1,837,154 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 1,815,027 2,243,701 2,043,242 8,243,131 12,660,156 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 1,874,001 2,395,357 2,038,990 8,046,585 13,200,471 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): Loans sold to third parties 189 199 211 198 263 Impact of loans retained by banking segment 0 (1 ) (19 ) (4 ) (11 ) As reported 189 198 192 194 252 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6) 96,662 104,951 100,825 96,662 100,825 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 53,766 64,016 64,940 251,119 353,973 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 24,085 33,070 26,724 118,977 183,804

_________________________________ (1) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.6 million, $0.6 million, $0.3 million, $2.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.7 million and $0.8 million for each of the periods presented. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (4) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income. (5) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (6) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Capital Ratios 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 10.55 % 10.62 % 10.28 % 10.69 % 10.26 % Hilltop 12.23 % 11.92 % 11.47 % 11.82 % 11.47 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.43 % 15.31 % 14.48 % 14.97 % 14.98 % Hilltop 19.31 % 18.60 % 17.61 % 17.99 % 18.23 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.43 % 15.31 % 14.48 % 14.97 % 14.98 % Hilltop 19.31 % 18.60 % 17.61 % 17.99 % 18.23 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 16.57 % 16.45 % 15.56 % 15.94 % 15.91 % Hilltop 22.33 % 21.54 % 20.41 % 20.75 % 20.98 %

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's): Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 36,440 2,375 2,456 1,038 1,250 Owner occupied 5,098 4,964 1,096 935 3,019 Commercial and industrial 9,502 10,190 21,442 10,807 9,095 Construction and land development 3,480 760 593 199 198 1-4 family residential 13,801 13,202 13,360 14,387 15,941 Consumer 6 7 9 12 14 Broker-dealer — — — — — 68,327 31,498 38,956 27,378 29,517 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) (1) — — — — 803 Non-performing loans ($000's) (1) 68,327 31,498 38,956 27,378 30,320 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans ($000's) (1) 0.76 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.30 % 0.33 % Other real estate owned ($000's) 5,095 5,386 3,481 3,202 2,325 Other repossessed assets ($000's) — — — — — Non-performing assets ($000's) (1) 73,422 36,884 42,437 30,580 32,645 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets ($000's) (1) 0.45 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) (2) 115,090 106,346 130,036 114,523 92,099

________________________________ (1) Effective January 1, 2023, we adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2022-02 which eliminated the recognition and measurement guidance on troubled debt restructurings for creditors. Therefore, we no longer present troubled debt restructurings as a component of non-performing loans and assets. (2) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned Yield or Outstanding Earned Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance or Paid Rate Balance or Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 841,715 $ 13,239 6.29 % $ 882,322 $ 11,634 5.27 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,902,814 124,857 6.27 % 7,774,350 106,271 5.42 % Investment securities - taxable 2,629,808 28,763 4.37 % 2,843,881 23,293 3.28 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 313,714 3,157 12.08 % 354,207 3,286 3.71 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 153,785 2,082 5.37 % 161,632 2,173 5.33 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,646,885 21,948 5.29 % 1,749,902 15,751 3.57 % Securities borrowed 1,371,092 18,659 5.33 % 1,350,873 14,162 4.10 % Other 48,120 4,675 38.54 % 56,196 3,686 26.02 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 14,907,933 217,380 5.79 % 15,173,363 180,256 4.71 % Allowance for credit losses (110,832 ) (92,344 ) Interest-earning assets, net 14,797,101 15,081,019 Noninterest-earning assets 1,473,839 1,637,202 Total assets $ 16,270,940 $ 16,718,221 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,966,770 $ 68,339 3.40 % $ 7,154,802 $ 28,238 1.57 % Securities loaned 1,324,887 17,247 5.16 % 1,274,038 13,179 4.10 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,439,297 19,955 5.50 % 1,355,809 15,114 4.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,730,954 105,541 3.90 % 9,784,649 56,531 2.29 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,096,244 4,222,143 Other liabilities 335,307 652,900 Total liabilities 14,162,505 14,659,692 Stockholders’ equity 2,081,833 2,032,194 Noncontrolling interest 26,602 26,335 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,270,940 $ 16,718,221 Net interest income (3) $ 111,839 $ 123,725 Net interest spread (3) 1.89 % 2.42 % Net interest margin (3) 2.98 % 3.24 %

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned Yield or Outstanding Earned Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance or Paid Rate Balance or Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 944,470 $ 53,736 5.69 % $ 1,221,235 $ 52,315 4.28 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,950,878 488,538 6.23 % 7,840,848 363,892 4.71 % Investment securities - taxable 2,726,763 108,250 3.97 % 2,819,282 75,805 2.69 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 363,493 13,463 3.70 % 310,315 11,608 3.74 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 145,696 8,954 6.15 % 162,575 4,098 2.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,597,865 79,657 4.99 % 2,306,960 31,705 1.37 % Securities borrowed 1,409,765 71,924 5.03 % 1,298,276 44,414 3.37 % Other 65,912 16,554 25.11 % 55,280 8,873 16.05 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 15,204,842 841,076 5.53 % 16,014,771 592,710 3.70 % Allowance for credit losses (103,975 ) (92,828 ) Interest-earning assets, net 15,100,867 15,921,943 Noninterest-earning assets 1,404,393 1,488,970 Total assets $ 16,505,260 $ 17,410,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,711,570 $ 223,179 2.89 % $ 7,561,501 $ 50,412 0.67 % Securities loaned 1,331,443 65,175 4.90 % 1,184,498 38,570 3.26 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,579,170 83,174 5.27 % 1,293,133 43,158 3.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,622,183 371,528 3.50 % 10,039,132 132,140 1.32 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,441,437 4,455,779 Other liabilities 351,938 675,628 Total liabilities 14,415,558 15,170,539 Stockholders’ equity 2,063,174 2,213,733 Noncontrolling interest 26,528 26,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,505,260 $ 17,410,913 Net interest income (3) $ 469,548 $ 460,570 Net interest spread (3) 2.03 % 2.38 % Net interest margin (3) 3.09 % 2.88 %

_____________________________ (1) Information presented on a consolidated basis. (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2.7 million and $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Conference Call Information

Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, January 26, 2024. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 (North America) or 1-416-764-8658 (International) and then using the access code 16475706. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At December 31, 2023, Hilltop employed approximately 3,900 people and operated approximately 336 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “continue,” “could,” “drive,” “estimates,” “expects,” “extent,” “focus,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “probable,” “progressing,” “projects,” “prudent,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (ii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any legal, reputational and financial risks following a cybersecurity incident; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans and (vi) disruptions to the economy and financial services industry, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125547483/en/